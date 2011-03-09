Poll

Colour of the dress:

Black and Blue
70 (33.3%)
White and Gold
74 (35.2%)
I have seen both colourways
45 (21.4%)
Other (comment below)
21 (10%)

Total Members Voted: 209

Author Topic: What colour is this dress?  (Read 38238 times)

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #400 on: June 8, 2016, 03:10:59 pm »
Quote from: blurred on June  8, 2016, 03:10:12 pm
So do they. Their living is selling this blue and black dress.

Doing a decent job seeing as we're all still talking about it!
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,097
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #401 on: June 8, 2016, 07:14:04 pm »
Quote from: blurred on June  8, 2016, 03:10:12 pm
The fact that you're contradicting the company who make the dress, who are probably better placed to tell you what colour their product is than you are, perhaps?


A company, selling A similar blue and black dress. No way of knowing if it's the actual one. There have been plenty of pictures of the same dress in both colours.

Quote from: Claire. on June  8, 2016, 03:09:29 pm
You don't need to see the whole scene to see that in the original that's a black and white garment behind, once you account for the cast from the sunlight on the right it's clearly black and white. Then from there, you know the dress is blue and black.

Won't be at my desk for a few days, but as I said, I'll try it.

Quote
Do you still see that second image as white and gold?

What do you mean? There's obviously a blue cast to the image, but that's exactly what I would expect if I gave it a false neutral to work with.

 It doesn't mean that the dress itself was originally blue. If it was, then the second image would look a lot more like the one in that ad. It really doesn't, and I can't see what lighting condition would have made a dress that colour look so washed out, but it's not a good quality image, so it's very hard to say.

I'm just going by a process that I know works more often than not. It isn't foolproof, and I'm not 100% certain, but from the limited information available in that picture, it looks far more likely to be white and gold.

Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June  8, 2016, 03:10:59 pm
Doing a decent job seeing as we're all still talking about it!

True...
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Offline blurred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #402 on: June 8, 2016, 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on June  8, 2016, 07:14:04 pm
A company, selling A similar blue and black dress.

No, the company who sold the actual dress that Cecilia Bleasdale bought and whose photo sparked the viral story. They're called Roman Originals.

Quote from: Nessy76 on June  8, 2016, 07:14:04 pm
No way of knowing if it's the actual one.

There is. Funny enough (and you might be able to guess where I'm going here), the company who made it were identified. They're called Roman Originals.  And they confirmed it was blue and black.
Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,697
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #403 on: June 9, 2016, 03:30:11 am »
Quote from: Durlmints on February 27, 2015, 12:38:58 am


It's like violet and brown really to be fair.

Is the right answer.
Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,064
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #404 on: June 9, 2016, 08:27:08 am »
The "blue-ish part": 
Red 158 + Green 171 + Blue 223
Hue 152 + Sat 121 + Lum 179

The black/brown ish part:
Red 82 + Green 63 + Blue 51
Hue 15 + Sat 56 + Lum 63


....obviously ;)
Offline Greys0n

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #405 on: June 10, 2016, 11:59:26 am »
i have read one article that those who see white and gold color have mental problems :)
Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #406 on: June 10, 2016, 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Greys0n on June 10, 2016, 11:59:26 am
i have read one article that those who see white and gold color have mental problems :)
...and proud too! :D

I see it white and gold (or faint blue and light brown if you like) 98% of the time but I have seen it black and blue twice or thrice too.  I can sum the whole thing up in one sentence anyway:

Whoever took the original image is a wank photographer.
Offline Les Willis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #407 on: June 10, 2016, 01:37:06 pm »
I saw it White and gold initially, but whenever I see the image now it's like a Sky blue and brown colour..  My rods and cones must be a bit wayward.
Offline Alf Garnett!

  • widely excepted yet secretly cryptic - cower ye before the mighty crusher of yellow walls. Video Embedder Extraordinaire
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • *Davo*It don't get better than this.
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #408 on: June 10, 2016, 01:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Greys0n on June 10, 2016, 11:59:26 am
i have read one article that those who see white and gold color have mental problems :)

I gonna cut off your nads..hwoblhwabblpffft.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,561
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #409 on: February 15, 2021, 05:02:33 pm »
Man running into woods, or dog running out?

Spoiler


I first saw man, but now I can't unsee dog.
[close]
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,411
  • YNWA
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #410 on: February 15, 2021, 05:13:27 pm »
Clearly a dog running out.
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,054
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #411 on: February 15, 2021, 05:14:38 pm »
Unless the man has a huge dog-head on the back of his jacket, it's a dog running out of the woods... ;)
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,561
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #412 on: February 15, 2021, 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: stoa on February 15, 2021, 05:14:38 pm
Unless the man has a huge dog-head on the back of his jacket, it's a dog running out of the woods... ;)

There is no accounting for taste :P

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,863
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #413 on: February 15, 2021, 07:32:25 pm »
Dog running out
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,367
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #414 on: February 15, 2021, 07:39:00 pm »
A dog or a tiny Sid Vicious with a dodgy leg.
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,608
  • Scrubbers
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #415 on: February 16, 2021, 12:04:22 pm »
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,744
  • Bam!
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #416 on: February 16, 2021, 12:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 15, 2021, 05:13:27 pm
Clearly a dog running out.

Much easier to see in that photo. First time I saw it was on a smaller photo on twitter on my phone. Couldn't see dog at all!
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,856
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #417 on: February 16, 2021, 06:33:55 pm »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,863
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #418 on: February 16, 2021, 06:38:51 pm »
Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,169
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #419 on: February 16, 2021, 06:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 15, 2021, 05:02:33 pm
Man running into woods, or dog running out?

Spoiler


I first saw man, but now I can't unsee dog.
[close]

It's the shadow from Firmino's boot making it's way across Scandinavia.
Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • In the town where I was born
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #420 on: February 16, 2021, 10:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on February 16, 2021, 06:50:59 pm
It's the shadow from Firmino's boot making it's way across Scandinavia.
[emoji16]
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #421 on: February 17, 2021, 08:30:31 am »
that one of the hikers - yeh it's not until you see the full sized photo that it's easy to spot

good though
Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,115
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #422 on: February 17, 2021, 08:36:59 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on February 17, 2021, 08:30:31 am
that one of the hikers - yeh it's not until you see the full sized photo that it's easy to spot

good though

What are we meant to see on that one?!
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #423 on: February 17, 2021, 08:39:17 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 17, 2021, 08:36:59 am
What are we meant to see on that one?!

4 bottles only 3 arms

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,561
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #424 on: September 18, 2024, 05:26:55 pm »
Do you see blue or green more?

https://ismy.blue/

Your boundary is at hue 171, greener than 76% of the population. For you, turquoise  is blue.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #425 on: September 18, 2024, 05:32:38 pm »
Your boundary is at hue 169, greener than 77% of the population. For you, turquoise  is blue.
Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,133
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #426 on: September 18, 2024, 06:32:25 pm »
Your boundary is at hue 173, greener than 57% of the population. For you, turquoise  is blue.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,786
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #427 on: September 18, 2024, 07:46:59 pm »
Looked at that earlier. The problem is, turquoise is just neither green nor blue, but there is no option to say that.
Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,169
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #428 on: September 18, 2024, 08:51:32 pm »
This reminds me of the thread on here years ago 'What's wrong with this photo' there were hudreds of replies and people were guessing for days only for the starter to admit there was nothing wrong with the photo. I think they ended up getting banned.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #429 on: September 18, 2024, 09:04:35 pm »
Your boundary is at hue 154, greener than 98% of the population. For you, turquoise  is blue.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,821
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #430 on: September 18, 2024, 09:50:49 pm »
I get a different result each time.
Offline Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,178
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #431 on: September 18, 2024, 10:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2024, 09:50:49 pm
I get a different result each time.
I get the same result, 62% greener than the rest of the population.

At least Im consistent in one area.l
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,821
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #432 on: September 18, 2024, 10:49:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2024, 10:41:22 pm
I get the same result, 62% greener than the rest of the population.

At least Im consistent in one area.l

 :D

No wonder I get lost in forests.

I keep getting between 75% and 85% bluer than the rest of the population.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,590
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #433 on: September 18, 2024, 11:05:05 pm »
Your boundary is at hue 174, greener than 55% of the population. For you, turquoise  is blue.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,821
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #434 on: September 18, 2024, 11:18:56 pm »
Everton fans will be clicking every colour as blue otherwise they're kopites.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #435 on: September 19, 2024, 12:38:31 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2024, 11:18:56 pm
Everton fans will be clicking every colour as blue otherwise they're kopites.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: What colour is this dress?
« Reply #436 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm »
what the fuck was this about.  I do like a black dress :lickin
