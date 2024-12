Who wins the Fact to File vs GDC rematch? The longer distance will suit GDC but Fact to File is a bit of a monster. Of course, GDC absolutely loves it around Leopardstown, so it's hard to call.



Really hard to call. Disappointing that there’s no Gerri Colombe or Fastorslow. I don’t think the distance will be an issue for Fact or File, and he looked fantastic at Leopardstown against Gaelic Warrior last season. At the prices I’d probably side with him. I do wonder if the extra 2 and a bit furlongs up the Cheltenham hill is where GDC will have an advantage