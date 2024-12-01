« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 1, 2024, 06:24:02 am
I suspect Sir Gino will still go over fences regardless because the Mullins camp will be confident State Man would come on for that and it was just race fitness that Brighterdaysahead had over him. Same owner has Anzadam who won really well yesterday too.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 1, 2024, 06:30:46 pm
Lossiemouth absolutely pissed up. I dont see her as a Champion Hurdle or Stayers horse ideally, I think shes a Liverpool hurdle horse. 2 1/2 miles is a tough place to be as a hurdler. I think stayers is more likely due to how shit a division it is.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 2, 2024, 03:16:32 pm
Sounds like theyre going for the Champion Hurdle. Unless they get Constitution Hill back shes as likely a winner as any, especially if Sir Gino goes over fences
Logged
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 5, 2024, 01:16:34 pm
Fastorslow is cooked for the season. Not sure hed have been a Cheltenham winner but I suspect hed have won the King George if supplemented and obviously anything in Ireland wouldve been within reach.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 5, 2024, 04:33:48 pm
Fastorslow is cooked for the season. Not sure hed have been a Cheltenham winner but I suspect hed have won the King George if supplemented and obviously anything in Ireland wouldve been within reach.
Shame that I thought he had a great chance in the KG as well. Although I did think he was disappointing in the John Durkan
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 7, 2024, 03:33:28 pm
Decent performance from Jonbon. Still fancy Gaelic Warrior to beat him
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 8, 2024, 03:33:02 pm
Enurgemene looked smart enough there against a better field than what Jonbon did battle with I think. Dont count him out.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 8, 2024, 03:35:32 pm
Was a nice comeback that. Banbridge is very good and hard to know what would have happened if the jockey stayed on. Im inclined to think Energumene would still have won but it would have been close
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 8, 2024, 03:36:57 pm
I think he had Bambridges number at that point. Youd worry he might bounce to the moon but hopefully hes got a couple more runs in him before March.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 13, 2024, 02:05:41 pm
The Caldwell construction dispersal has been the biggest scam in racing in recent years and there are plenty to choose from. Theyre all donkeys. Caldwell Potter the most recent one, looking as slow as a boat. £750,000. Its just lunacy.
kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 13, 2024, 11:15:49 pm
I had my first bet today in ages on the horses. I backed that Mirabad at 6/1 and it pissed it in the 1.15 at Cheltenham.  It won at 10/1 .
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
Looks like there should be some great clashes over Christmas.

Sounds like Sir Gino will make his debut over fences at Kempton but will likely have to face Ballyburn who already has one run under his belt. Imagine the winner will be a short price for the Arkle.

The rematch between Fact to File and GDC is on, add Gerri Colombe to the mix and it looks another possible classic.

Lossiemouth is also still in at Kempton and could face Constitution Hill but Im not sure if shell definitely run.

Perhaps shell face State Man instead who faces his own rematch with Betterdaysahead, that would make for a great race.

Theyre just the obvious highlights, some other big races and horses make this the best week of the jumps year outside of Cheltenham.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 06:25:01 am
I think it is the best week, personally. I have way fonder memories of working this time of year in a bookies than when I worked Cheltenham, Aintree or Ascot.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 04:45:35 pm
Lossiemouth confirmed to take on Constitution Hill. Thats a clash to overshadow the King George itself

If Constitution Hill is still as good as he was hell win
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:04:16 pm
I dont think the King George is a particularly high class race this year. Its open but lacking that really top notch animal. I will probably play Envoi Allen each way this time.

Interesting side note on Boxing Day is Oisin Murphy is going to ride over hurdles at Wincanton.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:20:06 pm
Just read that about Oisin Murphy. Yep not a great renewal of the King George. Can make a case for half a dozen of the runners.

Ballyburn taking on Sir Gino looks a mouthwatering clash on the 27th at Kempton. Hoping it leads to Sir Gino winning and going onto the Arkle with Ballyburn going for the 3 miler.

Im hopeful Gaelic Warrior is going to show how good he is at Leopardstown, although Im not convinced the course suits him. Really fancy him to win the QM.

I really liked the look of Potters Charm last time, so interested to see how he goes over 2 miles in the new Grade One at Aintree
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:24:30 pm
Don't be shy with your fancies lads, and thanks for the information so far  :)
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:26:16 pm
I cant believe theyve got Il Est Francais as fav. Its won a Grade 3 in between 2 absolutely honking runs this year. A 55 1/2 length kicking and pulled up 5 fences out last time. I wouldnt back him with Monopoly money.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:46:34 pm
Hasnt once looked the same horse as last year. Maybe Kempton will bring him alive but like you couldnt back him off the evidence of his last 3 runs
