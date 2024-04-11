« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 03:04:11 pm
1892tillforever:
Gerri Colombe is a tough horse!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 03:07:56 pm
Crouch Potato:
Thought with half a circuit to go that he was done, one of first fancied horses pushed along, did really well to win.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 03:11:13 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Quote from: Crouch Potato on April 11, 2024, 03:07:56 pm
Thought with half a circuit to go that he was done, one of first fancied horses pushed along, did really well to win.

Had to read this 3 times to realise you didn't say half a haircut.

Yes, I need a visit to the barber  :D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 03:39:29 pm
Crouch Potato:
Be shocked if Impaire Et Passe doesn't get placed behind Langer Dan.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 04:02:06 pm
Crouch Potato:
Stewards definitely had a few quid on Impaire Et Passe.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 04:36:10 pm
FlashGordon:
Ah no. Langer Dan came over to Impaire Et Passe if anything. Bob Olinger might have been slightly unlucky although Rachael never had to stop riding so it was a fair result in the end.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 04:36:39 pm
duvva 💅:
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 11, 2024, 02:37:59 pm
Don't think that winner says much for Henderson, he should have won it, I think Shishkin next tells us a lot more.
Thought Sir Gino was a decent performance. Pulled hard, missed several hurdles yet toughed it out at the end, while they were emptying quickly at Cheltenham.

Never know what youll get from Shishkin these days so still hard to know where the Henderson stable form is
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 04:42:07 pm
FlashGordon:
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 11, 2024, 04:36:39 pm
Thought Sir Gino was a decent performance. Pulled hard, missed several hurdles yet toughed it out at the end, while they were emptying quickly at Cheltenham.

Never know what youll get from Shishkin these days so still hard to know where the Henderson stable form is

Yeah it was a good performance, but Kargese pulled even harder, so when that is taken in to account then the performance can be knocked a little bit.

Of course maybe Sir Gino isn't actually the absolute monster we all thought he was. His form before this race wasn't actually that impressive in the end.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 04:49:26 pm
duvva 💅:

Did you back that winner Flash. Noticed you napped it. Very well found.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 11, 2024, 04:51:51 pm
FlashGordon:
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 11, 2024, 04:49:26 pm
Did you back that winner Flash. Noticed you napped it. Very well found.

No bet for me duvva mate, just a watching brief and light hearted competition on here.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 10:00:24 am
oldfordie:
I see Oddschecker want's to charge £10 a month. nahh.
ATR site not bad if you want to go elsewhere.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 11:27:28 am
duvva 💅:
Quote from: oldfordie on April 12, 2024, 10:00:24 am
I see Oddschecker want's to charge £10 a month. nahh.
ATR site not bad if you want to go elsewhere.
I might be wrong but isnt that just for their tipsters service?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 12:30:25 pm
oldfordie:
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 12, 2024, 11:27:28 am
I might be wrong but isnt that just for their tipsters service?
It's the odds comparisons, you're only allowed so many free checks now. AFAIK, it only started today. easy enough to find other alternatives for Racing, ATR +Racing post show the prices, will have to check out other sites for football and other sports
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 12:41:22 pm
duvva 💅:
Quote from: oldfordie on April 12, 2024, 12:30:25 pm
It's the odds comparisons, you're only allowed so many free checks now. AFAIK, it only started today. easy enough to find other alternatives for Racing, ATR +Racing post show the prices, will have to check out other sites for football and other sports
Oh right, thats annoying. Any idea how many free checks you get? Ive been going in and out of the races at Aintree all morning
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 12:56:33 pm
oldfordie:
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 12, 2024, 12:41:22 pm
Oh right, thats annoying. Any idea how many free checks you get? Ive been going in and out of the races at Aintree all morning
Not really. I tried to check a price of a horse just after midnight and the screen said ive used up my free checks, did 3 or 4 checks this morning and the same thing came up again so I assume it's about 3 or 4. I use it a few times for every bet so maybe it's a 24hr limit.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 12:58:14 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Quote from: oldfordie on April 12, 2024, 12:56:33 pm
Not really. I tried to check a price of a horse just after midnight and the screen said ive used up my free checks, did 3 or 4 checks this morning and the same thing came up again so I assume it's about 3 or 4. I use it a few times for every bet so maybe it's a 24hr limit.

Have you signed in or have an account with them, or is it just using your IP address or something? I use it often but don't have an account. Possibly don't use it enough to get blocked though.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 01:18:21 pm
oldfordie:
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 12, 2024, 12:58:14 pm
Have you signed in or have an account with them, or is it just using your IP address or something? I use it often but don't have an account. Possibly don't use it enough to get blocked though.
No account. good question about IP Address though, ive just tried 1 check using a VPN and it worked, still not sure as I only did the 1 check, will use it again closer to the race times.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 05:08:56 pm
duvva 💅:
Quote from: oldfordie on April 12, 2024, 01:18:21 pm
No account. good question about IP Address though, ive just tried 1 check using a VPN and it worked, still not sure as I only did the 1 check, will use it again closer to the race times.
You using your phone or a laptop/desktop? Ive been using it on my phone all day and havent had a problem yet (famous last words)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 05:34:30 pm
1892tillforever:
Backed El Jefe at 66s  :D

Did not have him in the comp though  :-X
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 07:50:33 pm
Crouch Potato:
Quote from: 1892tillforever on April 12, 2024, 05:34:30 pm
Backed El Jefe at 66s  :D

Did not have him in the comp though  :-X
Where did you buy that crystal ball? No way would i have backed that one.

Don't think i've ever backed a 66-1 winner.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 08:36:24 pm
oldfordie:
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April 12, 2024, 05:08:56 pm
You using your phone or a laptop/desktop? Ive been using it on my phone all day and havent had a problem yet (famous last words)
Laptop duvva. I haven't needed to use it for hours, will keep off it till I need it tomorrow and see what happens.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 12, 2024, 09:04:18 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Quote from: Crouch Potato on April 12, 2024, 07:50:33 pm
Where did you buy that crystal ball? No way would i have backed that one.

Don't think i've ever backed a 66-1 winner.

I backed a 450/1 winner on Betfair exchange a few years ago  ;D

490 actually
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 13, 2024, 04:18:18 pm
1892tillforever:
I Am Maximus is now a legend. Irish National and Grand National winner. Add in a Grade 1 2m 4f win as well which was quite a turnup for a staying horse.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 13, 2024, 04:27:06 pm
jillcwhomever:
I backed him, but I was screaming for Kitty's Light would have been a lovely story.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 10:33:33 pm
aedge659:
R.I.P Shishkin 😢 Gave us some great memories.
