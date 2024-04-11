Thought with half a circuit to go that he was done, one of first fancied horses pushed along, did really well to win.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Don't think that winner says much for Henderson, he should have won it, I think Shishkin next tells us a lot more.
Thought Sir Gino was a decent performance. Pulled hard, missed several hurdles yet toughed it out at the end, while they were emptying quickly at Cheltenham.Never know what youll get from Shishkin these days so still hard to know where the Henderson stable form is
Did you back that winner Flash. Noticed you napped it. Very well found.
I see Oddschecker want's to charge £10 a month. nahh.ATR site not bad if you want to go elsewhere.
I might be wrong but isnt that just for their tipsters service?
It's the odds comparisons, you're only allowed so many free checks now. AFAIK, it only started today. easy enough to find other alternatives for Racing, ATR +Racing post show the prices, will have to check out other sites for football and other sports
Oh right, thats annoying. Any idea how many free checks you get? Ive been going in and out of the races at Aintree all morning
Not really. I tried to check a price of a horse just after midnight and the screen said ive used up my free checks, did 3 or 4 checks this morning and the same thing came up again so I assume it's about 3 or 4. I use it a few times for every bet so maybe it's a 24hr limit.
Have you signed in or have an account with them, or is it just using your IP address or something? I use it often but don't have an account. Possibly don't use it enough to get blocked though.
No account. good question about IP Address though, ive just tried 1 check using a VPN and it worked, still not sure as I only did the 1 check, will use it again closer to the race times.
Backed El Jefe at 66s Did not have him in the comp though
You using your phone or a laptop/desktop? Ive been using it on my phone all day and havent had a problem yet (famous last words)
Where did you buy that crystal ball? No way would i have backed that one.Don't think i've ever backed a 66-1 winner.
