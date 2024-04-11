Oh right, thats annoying. Any idea how many free checks you get? Ive been going in and out of the races at Aintree all morning



Not really. I tried to check a price of a horse just after midnight and the screen said ive used up my free checks, did 3 or 4 checks this morning and the same thing came up again so I assume it's about 3 or 4. I use it a few times for every bet so maybe it's a 24hr limit.