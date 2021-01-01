« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 320779 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 02:45:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:43:53 pm
To be fair he was my make or break horse for the week. Was convinced he was as good as that and last time he just didnt fire for whatever reason.
I wouldnt be all that confident about much else today, other than State Man

He didnt fire because Fact to file is an absolute machine and would win the Gold Cup this year according to Tony Mullins.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,562
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:45:36 pm
He didnt fire because Fact to file is an absolute machine and would win the Gold Cup this year according to Tony Mullins.
Still think he looked too bad to be true last time, as good as Fact to File was. Find out more about him tomorrow but the vibes recently have been he could be a superstar.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 03:07:27 pm »
Well done duvva , great horse. What a place Cheltenham is..
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm »
Just won £45 on Lark of the morning (blind pick), used my willy hill free bet.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm »
I backed Lark but didn't have him as my pick in the tournament  :D
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,354
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 04:15:21 pm »
Well done lads, Billy Liddell is still doing well with two winners in the past two days at 7/2 and 100/30 from four bets. My lad who is watching the racing with me now and who started at the beginning of February has made over 55pts profit with BOG with his own Coral account and touch wood they haven't restricted him yet.
He started with fivers and when his Mum went to make the butties he told me he has had £50 on himself the past week or so..
I nearly said to him "Join the club,  with all my syndicates..

He is letting me put today's on here which were sent early today..

Zarzyni  7-15  Newc  100/30

Dynamic Talent  Kempton 8-0  7/2
Logged

Online chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • Justice for the 97
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 07:20:50 pm »
Whats everyones thoughts on the Mares tomorrow?
Cant make up my mind between the top 2 and then Im second guessing myself with Dysart Enos too.
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,436
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 07:35:19 pm »
I am not a gambler, far from it but any way 2 year ago I opened an online account with Bet365, put £50 in and backed 5 horses in the National.  Lost the £50. Never used the account again until a year later and done the exact same thing, put £50 in and backed 5 horses in the National., again lost the £50 and I haven't logged into that account since.

Any way this email came yesterday.

What's up with these cheeky bastards.  :wanker
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 