The Horse Racing thread

aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
September 28, 2023, 07:58:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 26, 2023, 09:10:54 am
This weekends Arc looks one of the worst for a long time.

I see Through seven seas finished narrowly behind Equinox last time out, that temps me. Especially at 14/1
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 3, 2023, 04:20:56 pm
Just logged in to my Betfair account to be greeted with the message "We will no longer be offering Best Odds Guaranteed on Horse Racing, from October 10th".

If all the rest of them stop offering this, that may be me quitting betting on a regular basis!
oldfordie

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 3, 2023, 11:08:09 pm
Quote from: Crouch Potato on October  3, 2023, 04:20:56 pm
Just logged in to my Betfair account to be greeted with the message "We will no longer be offering Best Odds Guaranteed on Horse Racing, from October 10th".

If all the rest of them stop offering this, that may be me quitting betting on a regular basis!
Yeah, I got a email talking about looking forward to the new Jumps season, scrolled down and nearly missed it, BOG will not apply to horse racing from 10 oct.
Overnight BOG is only offered by Corals now. a few offer a extra place for EW bets but you don't get BOG. 
iI wont be using Betfair for horse bets now. got out the habit of using the exchange and it's not a alternative for BOG either.
I suppose other bookies will follow this to see if Betfair lose custom and do the maths. will they lose more money for not offering BOG or gain from not paying out more when the prices go out. I hope most people place their bets elsewhere now or other bookies might follow Betfair and drop BOG.
aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 13, 2023, 07:50:50 pm
The Jump season is back and my first winner in a while (Not that I've been backing many on the flats) 😁


Look forward to seeing all the big guns come out to play over the next few months and some new faces I'm sure.


Sky have Constitution Hill to go unbeaten this season @ 5/4 if anyone fancies it?

oldfordie

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 13, 2023, 09:04:21 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on October 13, 2023, 07:50:50 pm
The Jump season is back and my first winner in a while (Not that I've been backing many on the flats) 😁


Look forward to seeing all the big guns come out to play over the next few months and some new faces I'm sure.


Sky have Constitution Hill to go unbeaten this season @ 5/4 if anyone fancies it?
Yeah, over the sticks for me as well. King George and Cheltenham before we know it.
All up in the air for Constitution hill isn't it.? maybe another year over hurdles but wouldn't take the 5/4. if he goes jumping then he's never going to start big odds on for the Gold Cup.

WH chopping BOG now, devastated, max bet from me last time I tried was around 68p  :) got some decent anti post bets on politics a few yrs old with them, will cash them out if they win and then say good bye.













duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 14, 2023, 02:25:31 pm
City of Troy is still a monster. Justify has got some very good 2 year olds this year, with Ramateulle and Opera Singer as well
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 19, 2023, 03:05:17 pm
Going to Ascot Saturday. Going to need mud larks by the looks of things.

Thinking Migration in the handicap even though hes top weight should love conditions
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 21, 2023, 10:22:28 pm
Ha didnt win a thing.

He may not be riding as consistently as once but as if there was any doubt Frankie is still the man for the big occasion.

Racing really has no one else like him
aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 22, 2023, 09:37:57 am
Interested to see how Quilixios goes today, should be too good for the rest, especially with no Teahupoo for a change
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 23, 2023, 11:33:56 pm
I see Desert Crown has been put down. Sounds a similar story to St Nicholas Abbey.

They try everything to ensure they dont over compensate by putting weight on the other three legs that arent broken, but its nearly impossible and they end up with laminitis, so sad that a broken leg is almost always a death sentence for a horse
liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 23, 2023, 11:42:28 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 21, 2023, 10:22:28 pm
Ha didnt win a thing.

He may not be riding as consistently as once but as if there was any doubt Frankie is still the man for the big occasion.

Racing really has no one else like him

Thats true, but his retirement tour has descended into a pisstake and comes across as money grabbing.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 24, 2023, 08:16:49 am
Quote from: liversaint on October 23, 2023, 11:42:28 pm
Thats true, but his retirement tour has descended into a pisstake and comes across as money grabbing.
Yeah no doubt Horse Racing has made the absolute most out of it.
aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 31, 2023, 08:18:28 pm
It's my Stag do next year and just found out my best mate has booked Gold Cup Day at the Festival for us, my first time at Cheltenham so can't wait now 😁 he doesn't even like racing but knows I do.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
October 31, 2023, 08:35:56 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on October 31, 2023, 08:18:28 pm
It's my Stag do next year and just found out my best mate has booked Gold Cup Day at the Festival for us, my first time at Cheltenham so can't wait now 😁 he doesn't even like racing but knows I do.
Super busy, but itll be a great day out mate.

Me an my mate usually go the first 2-3 days these days, occasionally the full 4, but every time we go Gold Cup say its a hectic end to a long and expensive week.

As a one off day though, itll be fantastic way to spend a stag
aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
November 1, 2023, 01:02:19 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 31, 2023, 08:35:56 pm
Super busy, but itll be a great day out mate.

Me an my mate usually go the first 2-3 days these days, occasionally the full 4, but every time we go Gold Cup say its a hectic end to a long and expensive week.

As a one off day though, itll be fantastic way to spend a stag

I actually would of preferred the first day but others couldn't get time off work but more than happy with the Friday.

Can see me going chasing on GDC if I have a few loses and the beers are flowing.

On a different note, just seen ITV are showing the Breeders cup again this year, should be good Saturday night entertainment.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
November 4, 2023, 02:48:49 pm
Small field but a decent renewal of the Charlie Hall at Werherby shortly
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
November 4, 2023, 03:18:09 pm
The only horse that didnt make a mistake won. Costly error from BMG at the last probably would have won otherwise, but good to see Mouse Morris with a decent one
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
November 10, 2023, 10:51:18 am
Mixed fortunes for Willie Mullins this week. Vauban blew out in the Melbourne Cup but Allaho was back with a fairly straight forward win at Clonmel yesterday.

Id like them to give the King George a go with him but doubt they will
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:52:58 am
The November meeting means the jumps is properly underway. 7/2 seems a good price for  Galvin with James taking 7 off and the ground not too soft
