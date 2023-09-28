Just logged in to my Betfair account to be greeted with the message "We will no longer be offering Best Odds Guaranteed on Horse Racing, from October 10th".



If all the rest of them stop offering this, that may be me quitting betting on a regular basis!



Yeah, I got a email talking about looking forward to the new Jumps season, scrolled down and nearly missed it, BOG will not apply to horse racing from 10 oct.Overnight BOG is only offered by Corals now. a few offer a extra place for EW bets but you don't get BOG.iI wont be using Betfair for horse bets now. got out the habit of using the exchange and it's not a alternative for BOG either.I suppose other bookies will follow this to see if Betfair lose custom and do the maths. will they lose more money for not offering BOG or gain from not paying out more when the prices go out. I hope most people place their bets elsewhere now or other bookies might follow Betfair and drop BOG.