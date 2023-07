Be interesting what they say about AR. Wonder if they’ll retire him. He seems a bit overhyped to me. Blown out twice, good in the Derby but very workmanlike in the Irish equivalent

When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy’. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier