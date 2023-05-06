Perdika looks a good price to me today. Gets a stack of weight and doesnt have much to find on ratings. Battle hardened and match fit too. Buicks on her and so am I.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Hoping for Tahiyra to blast them like theyre a group of handicappers. Shes not a betting proposition now though.
Anyone just see Savethelastdance win by half the track at Chester. Not sure she really enjoyed the course either, never seemed totally settled, then just took off round the final bend. Shes not beaten anything of note but that looked sensational
Shes clearly a player for the Oaks after that. Arrest for Gosden is an insanely talented colt too.
Theoryofeverything running in a handicap off 94 tomorrow. Youd like to think he might have a bit up his sleeve despite being top weight. 7/2 seems a fair price to see
Definitely caught my eye, first time I've seen the horse and was one of those eye catching moments of acceleration that just obliterate the opposition we've seen from some top class horses.
Theoryofeverything couldnt ever get a position and was in the wrong place when a sprint for home developed, so can probably be forgiven today, but it was disappointing he dont pick up a bit better, perhaps the ground?
Any word for Boardman tomorrow Pete? Looks well backed
