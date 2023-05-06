Shes clearly a player for the Oaks after that. Arrest for Gosden is an insanely talented colt too.



Thankfully I took some of the 14/1 last night about Arrest, 6/1 still seems reasonable, although there are a few trials yet to be run. Certainly rather take 6/1 Arrest than the same price for Auguste Rodin off the back of their last runsHaving said that Arrest does have a bit of a knee action so probably would prefer it softer, looked a little awkward coming round the final bend too so will probably need to handle Tattenham Corner better