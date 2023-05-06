« previous next »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
Perdika looks a good price to me today. Gets a stack of weight and doesnt have much to find on ratings. Battle hardened and match fit too. Buicks on her and so am I.
I really like her too and will be backing her

Hopefully this ends better than the last time we backed the same one
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Chaldean a good winner there but Royal Scotsman ran a blinder considering nothing else could make up ground at all in that ground. It was horrible.
Absolutely tragic  :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Excellent but wet day at Newmarket. Managed to find a few winners and left in good profit despite having my biggest bet of the day on Auguste Rodin who was very disappointing
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Hoping for Tahiyra to blast them like theyre a group of handicappers. Shes not a betting proposition now though.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
Hoping for Tahiyra to blast them like theyre a group of handicappers. Shes not a betting proposition now though.
Do you think Mammas Girl can make a dent? I remember you being very impressed by her.

I'm going to Leopardstown today; hoping to pick a diamond from a load of coal  ;D

I'm thinking Proud and Regal will get the job done at 3:25 and am quietly confident that Goldana will win the 2:50; was very impressed when I saw her at the Curragh and today's trip is apparently even more suitable given her overseas form.
 :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

What a race. Two very good fillies. Given the prep and likelihood she wants further thats a very nice Oaks prep for Tahiyra
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: Barneylfc∗
:butt
Shit day. My Leopardstown NAP was a non runner and a horse I dismissed because my NAP was better won at 9/1! Also had Tahirya and Proud and Regal was disappointing. To cap it off a 25/1 I had got reeled in late. Racing eh?
Running Lion looked very good earlier, not sure shell stay the Oaks trip but she wasnt stopping today.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Anyone just see Savethelastdance win by half the track at Chester. Not sure she really enjoyed the course either, never seemed totally settled, then just took off round the final bend. Shes not beaten anything of note but that looked sensational
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: duvva 💅
Anyone just see Savethelastdance win by half the track at Chester. Not sure she really enjoyed the course either, never seemed totally settled, then just took off round the final bend. Shes not beaten anything of note but that looked sensational

Shes clearly a player for the Oaks after that. Arrest for Gosden is an insanely talented colt too.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
Shes clearly a player for the Oaks after that. Arrest for Gosden is an insanely talented colt too.
Thankfully I took some of the 14/1 last night about Arrest, 6/1 still seems reasonable, although there are a few trials yet to be run. Certainly rather take 6/1 Arrest than the same price for Auguste Rodin off the back of their last runs

Having said that Arrest does have a bit of a knee action so probably would prefer it softer, looked a little awkward coming round the final bend too so will probably need to handle Tattenham Corner better
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: duvva 💅
Anyone just see Savethelastdance win by half the track at Chester. Not sure she really enjoyed the course either, never seemed totally settled, then just took off round the final bend. Shes not beaten anything of note but that looked sensational

Definitely caught my eye, first time I've seen the horse and was one of those eye catching moments of acceleration that just obliterate the opposition we've seen from some top class horses.
Theoryofeverything running in a handicap off 94 tomorrow. Youd like to think he might have a bit up his sleeve despite being top weight. 7/2 seems a fair price to see
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

In 30+ years of attending the Roodee no other performance has given me such a "wow" factor as Savethelastdance.  Hope she is the real deal.

Arrest did it easily.

A Chester Derby/Oaks double at Epsom??
Quote from: duvva 💅
Theoryofeverything running in a handicap off 94 tomorrow. Youd like to think he might have a bit up his sleeve despite being top weight. 7/2 seems a fair price to see

On at 7/2 with 4 places at Unibet
Quote from: duvva 💅
Anyone just see Savethelastdance win by half the track at Chester. Not sure she really enjoyed the course either, never seemed totally settled, then just took off round the final bend. Shes not beaten anything of note but that looked sensational
I saw her win at 20/1 at Leopardstown last month. An impressive and surprising win at the time but didn't show anything to suggest yesterday was likely!

Quote from: aedge659
Definitely caught my eye, first time I've seen the horse and was one of those eye catching moments of acceleration that just obliterate the opposition we've seen from some top class horses.
I had the same feeling watching Maximum Impact on debut at Leicester in April. Tracked the horse but missed his second race; a comfortable win in a Class 2, albeit at Evens.
Theoryofeverything couldnt ever get a position and was in the wrong place when a sprint for home developed, so can probably be forgiven today, but it was disappointing he dont pick up a bit better, perhaps the ground?
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Any word for Boardman tomorrow Pete? Looks well backed
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Quote from: duvva 💅
Theoryofeverything couldnt ever get a position and was in the wrong place when a sprint for home developed, so can probably be forgiven today, but it was disappointing he dont pick up a bit better, perhaps the ground?

James Doyle was a bit behind when they passed us but it felt like she had every chance if good enough (3f to go).  Would suspect the ground blunted her chance.

Looking forward to Call My Bluff winning the Chester Cup tomorrow!
Quote from: duvva 💅
Any word for Boardman tomorrow Pete? Looks well backed
I think Gweedore has a decent shot. I quite like Baryshnikov to win the 2:05 and repeat last year's success.
