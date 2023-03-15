« previous next »
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 10:54:32 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 15, 2023, 10:25:28 am
Elliott's team are very sweet on Gerri Colombe.

Hes the most reliable and likely the one to beat. I dont think hes a horse to be frightened of at this stage though.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 01:38:07 pm
Impaire Et Passé is very smart. Hermes Allen is not. How can you make a British trained horse favourite in a novice at Cheltenham unless its shown its extraordinary? The form over here is worth fuck all.
y2w902

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 01:39:14 pm
Guess I didn't need an enhanced price after all, the drift did me just fine!
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 01:40:01 pm
Hermes Allen was a big disappointment, after it's previous runs.
mentalgellar

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 01:59:42 pm
Proper good thing, Impaire Et Passe. Gaelic Warrior had a very good run too.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 02:22:01 pm
Gerri Colombe needs 4 miles already.
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 02:25:03 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 15, 2023, 02:22:01 pm
Gerri Colombe needs 4 miles already.

Had both horses involved in that finish, but backed The Real Whacker ante post and only had 5/1.  ::)

If Gerri Colombe hadn't made a few mistakes earlier in the race he would have won, whereas the winner didn't put a foot wrong.
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:29:15 pm
Energumene seems a little short priced no?
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:29:47 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 15, 2023, 02:22:01 pm
Gerri Colombe needs 4 miles already.
Would you say Gerri is a Grand National horse?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:32:25 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 15, 2023, 03:29:47 pm
Would you say Gerri is a Grand National horse?

Of the future, sure.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:34:27 pm
Something was off with Edwardstone there. He never went a yard. Drifting from third to last within the space of a fence. Never looked like winning. Maybe he hated the ground. Looks extremely soft now.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:35:30 pm
Love that horse, pity we didn't get more battles with Shishkin.
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:35:43 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 15, 2023, 03:29:15 pm
Energumene seems a little short priced no?
As I said, those were great odds  :-X
y2w902

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:35:50 pm
Cracking horse.
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:36:00 pm
Impressive from Energumene, but i think Edwardstone must surely have had some sort of problem.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 03:48:23 pm
Quote from: Crouch Potato on March 15, 2023, 03:36:00 pm
Impressive from Energumene, but i think Edwardstone must surely have had some sort of problem.
Yep too bad to be his true running, doubt hes have won today anyway the way Energumene won
kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 15, 2023, 08:46:28 pm
I got a placey in today 51/1. I thought the fucker would've paid more looking at the odds in the third race .
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 08:48:34 am
Looks a day of favs really. I think every favourite in the graded races is a worthy one and doesnt have too much to beat. Couldnt confidently take them on with anything to be honest.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 09:07:58 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 16, 2023, 08:48:34 am
Looks a day of favs really. I think every favourite in the graded races is a worthy one and doesnt have too much to beat. Couldnt confidently take them on with anything to be honest.

There has to be one day where the bookies win though  ;D
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 12:02:54 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 16, 2023, 08:48:34 am
Looks a day of favs really. I think every favourite in the graded races is a worthy one and doesnt have too much to beat. Couldnt confidently take them on with anything to be honest.
I think Mighty Potter is far too short a price. Sure, he might win but it is worth pointing out that he has only raced outside Ireland once and it was that disaster at Cheltenham last year. If he makes the jumping errors he can make, Appreciate It could nip in IMO. Shishkin ought to be winning tbf but Tephupoo is no certainty nor is Luccia. Today is the trickiest day so far IMO.
Salger

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 01:22:37 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on March 16, 2023, 12:02:54 pm
I think Mighty Potter is far too short a price. Sure, he might win but it is worth pointing out that he has only raced outside Ireland once and it was that disaster at Cheltenham last year. If he makes the jumping errors he can make, Appreciate It could nip in IMO. Shishkin ought to be winning tbf but Tephupoo is no certainty nor is Luccia. Today is the trickiest day so far IMO.

Had a nibble on Appreciate It e/w. Surely the bookies are due some upsets.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 01:36:46 pm
What in the name of god was Townend doing there ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 01:37:29 pm
That form will not be worth a dime. Put a line through it. Stage Star is well short of top class and just won a terrible renewal.
y2w902

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 01:37:35 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 16, 2023, 01:36:46 pm
What in the name of god was Townend doing there ;D

What the flying fuck was that.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 01:46:22 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on March 16, 2023, 01:37:35 pm
What the flying fuck was that.

On second viewing he was pulling badly to his left, maybe could have done something about it a bit earlier but not too sure now.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 01:52:32 pm
Had my £20 Sky bet on Stage Star. Didn't expect it to win and has probably cost me a few other bets involving Potter  :butt
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 02:56:30 pm
A day for the bookies and one of their old favourites does them a massive solid there. Shishkin is a total dodge pot these days at cramped odds. Hell still go off even money at best next time.
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 03:14:38 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 16, 2023, 02:56:30 pm
A day for the bookies and one of their old favourites does them a massive solid there. Shishkin is a total dodge pot these days at cramped odds. Hell still go off even money at best next time.

Yeah, i took a chance that Shishkin had fully recovered his form, but will be avoiding him like the plague from now on.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 03:37:34 pm
Lets pretend none of this has happened. Farcical results.
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 03:48:04 pm
Today reminds me of our season, let's just go to bed and forget it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 04:20:03 pm
Worst day of Cheltenham in donkeys. Nobody will remember who won any of these races in a fortnight.
1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
March 16, 2023, 09:38:00 pm
Tomorrow looks just as tough to call.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 11:52:19 am
I like Blood Destiny but Pat Mullins being on is a big negative to put actual readies on. Hes never won a Grade 1 against pros at Cheltenham and hes given a couple some bad rides.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:39:50 pm
Galopin Des Champs is a freak. Quick reminder that he won the Martin Pipe here off 142. Thats the kind of shit that got Ronan McNally warned off for a decade and more.
Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:45:15 pm
Should definitely win at least 1 or 2 more Gold Cups, had him in a number of bets, so my luck has turned around today after a shite Thursday.
duvva 💅

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:51:19 am
Not the best week punting wise, but today was the highlight with 3 winners, still down overall, but just love the week. That Gold Cup today reminded me a bit of when Kauto, Denman & Long Run went over the second last together. Only the two of them fighting it out but it was the best two pushing each other ending in both horses probably producing career bests.

Proper great race. And what a horse Galopin Des Champs looks. Theyve done a great job getting him to be less exuberant and save his energy for the end of the race when its needed. Dont think there was really a moments doubt hed win always seemed to be in control despite BMG running a brilliant race too.

Ahoy Senor looked like he might have put it up to them at one stage, but theyre there to be jumped
