Not the best week punting wise, but today was the highlight with 3 winners, still down overall, but just love the week. That Gold Cup today reminded me a bit of when Kauto, Denman & Long Run went over the second last together. Only the two of them fighting it out but it was the best two pushing each other ending in both horses probably producing career bests.



Proper great race. And what a horse Galopin Des Champs looks. Theyve done a great job getting him to be less exuberant and save his energy for the end of the race when its needed. Dont think there was really a moments doubt hed win always seemed to be in control despite BMG running a brilliant race too.



Ahoy Senor looked like he might have put it up to them at one stage, but theyre there to be jumped