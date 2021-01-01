Townend basically said the same thing on RTE after the race. Not sure ye'll be able to fin it anywhere but there was a 2 horse race down in Limerick and Ruby was giving a running commentary on it and he was going through what both jockeys would be thinking and he pretty much called the finish from about 3 hurdles out 100% correctly. For someone who loves horse racing but is never around 'horsey' people it was class to hear someone go through what jockeys would be thinking and then to see it play out in front of your eyes on a 10 second delay.



Just highlights the absolutely terrible banter level of analysis the likes of Sky and BT pump out.