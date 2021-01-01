« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5160 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm
Townend basically said the same thing on RTE after the race. Not sure ye'll be able to fin it anywhere but there was a 2 horse race down in Limerick and Ruby was giving a running commentary on it and he was going through what both jockeys would be thinking and he pretty much called the finish from about 3 hurdles out 100% correctly. For someone who loves horse racing but is never around 'horsey' people it was class to hear someone go through what jockeys would be thinking and then to see it play out in front of your eyes on a 10 second delay.

Just highlights the absolutely terrible banter level of analysis the likes of Sky and BT pump out.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5161 on: Today at 02:26:46 pm
That looked a very decent race. State Man has improved and for first time out in that company that was a good run from Vauban. They may even get within a furlong of Constitution Hill :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5162 on: Today at 02:29:01 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:20:47 pm
Townend basically said the same thing on RTE after the race. Not sure ye'll be able to fin it anywhere but there was a 2 horse race down in Limerick and Ruby was giving a running commentary on it and he was going through what both jockeys would be thinking and he pretty much called the finish from about 3 hurdles out 100% correctly. For someone who loves horse racing but is never around 'horsey' people it was class to hear someone go through what jockeys would be thinking and then to see it play out in front of your eyes on a 10 second delay.

Just highlights the absolutely terrible banter level of analysis the likes of Sky and BT pump out.
Watched that (without the Ruby Comms) Brazil got turned over at 1/5. Mad how he didnt try and stretch the eventual winner and let him sucker punch them into a sprint finish
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5163 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm
Yeah two serious animals there but nothing for that freak over the water to be worried about I think  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5164 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm
If I could only take one of them home I think Id want Vauban. I suspect we wont see him at Cheltenham but for a 4 year old to look so decent in open company is impressive. Normally takes them a year or 2 after a juvenile campaign to find their feet.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reply #5165 on: Today at 03:13:17 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:31:35 pm
If I could only take one of them home I think Id want Vauban. I suspect we wont see him at Cheltenham but for a 4 year old to look so decent in open company is impressive. Normally takes them a year or 2 after a juvenile campaign to find their feet.
Id agree. He lost first time out last season and then did nothing but improve, hopefully can do similar again this season
