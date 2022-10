I think running off a gigantic weight in the Northumberland Plate took the edge off Trueshan this season. He’s been running decent but just not with his A game I think. I also wouldn’t want to back Quickthorn today. He finished legless at Longchamp and 2 weeks isn’t a lot of recovery time. 2 1/2 miles on that ground would leave its mark on any. Eldar Eldarov would have to be the one for me there. Getting 9lb in soft ground is a big help.