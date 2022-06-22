« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 241391 times)

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4960 on: June 22, 2022, 10:04:44 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2022, 02:52:55 pm
Got tickets for the Long Room at Chester on Friday for the evening meeting.

Half day off work, skin full of Guinness and night racing. 

Get in.


Group of us going to Chester for the Sunday meeting in July, only day we can all go with work commitments. Always a good craic.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4961 on: June 23, 2022, 03:07:44 pm »
Seems to have been a falling out between Gosden and Dettori at Ascot, hes not on Gosden horses he usually ride this weekend at Newmarket.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4962 on: June 23, 2022, 05:27:14 pm »
Interesting. Can't say I'm surprised after last week, but it does seem to have been something that has been bubbling with Gosden for a while. I remember him a few times talking about Frankie and with one in particular you got the impression he didn't like Frankie telling him about the horse (Stradivarius in this instance) and like his own ego felt it should be the other way round; I'm the trainer, I tell you about the horse!
It'd be interesting also to see what Frankie does next if this partnership does come to an end. I'm sure he'll still be in demand but I also genuinely fear for Frankie when his riding days are over because without the love of the crowd I can see him struggling a lot mentally.
Hollie Doyle being tipped to take his spot I see.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4963 on: June 23, 2022, 06:05:08 pm »
Dettori just isnt what he was. The days of him getting horses up that he shouldnt are a long time ago. He still rides his share of winners and top level ones at that because Gosden is supported by every big owner in the game and most have purple blood but they win in spite of him now in my opinion.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4964 on: June 25, 2022, 03:51:18 pm »
Humungous display from Trueshan. Winning a handicap off 120!
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4965 on: June 25, 2022, 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 25, 2022, 03:51:18 pm
Humungous display from Trueshan. Winning a handicap off 120!
Missed that. Didnt think hed be able to win the Plate off top weight. As you say Gerry thats some effort

Did just catch Westover bolt up in the Irish Derby
« Last Edit: June 25, 2022, 04:02:34 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4966 on: June 25, 2022, 04:07:31 pm »
I wouldnt have backed him when he was carrying 28 pound more than a horse rated 97. Especially not over 2 miles. My general rule is the further they go the lower down the handicap I start looking.

Westover was exceptional, another classic winner for Frankel too. Dont think hes beat a great deal though. Tuesday wouldve been beaten by several lengths in the Oaks if Emily Upjohn didnt blow the start and Piz Badile got beat from Epsom to Haydock in the Derby.
Logged

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4967 on: June 25, 2022, 07:46:12 pm »
Think my lesser knowledge helped me, backed Trueshan @ 5/1 last night, didn't realise the weight. Any horse that has beat Stradivarius gets my money down.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4968 on: June 25, 2022, 08:18:29 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on June 25, 2022, 07:46:12 pm
Think my lesser knowledge helped me, backed Trueshan @ 5/1 last night, didn't realise the weight. Any horse that has beat Stradivarius gets my money down.
Nice result mate
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4969 on: June 25, 2022, 10:38:26 pm »
Trueshan ran that same race last year off 10-4 and came 6th.

That's big.

Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4970 on: June 27, 2022, 01:33:30 pm »
The Eclipse looks a good renewal this Saturday. Mishriff seems a very big price but he wasnt at his best first time out last season and needs to return to form after two disappointing runs
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4971 on: June 27, 2022, 06:01:43 pm »
Really nice looking field for it but the weather may play it's part. I won't be making any selections until the day, put it that way.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,868
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4972 on: July 1, 2022, 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on June 22, 2022, 10:04:44 am
Group of us going to Chester for the Sunday meeting in July, only day we can all go with work commitments. Always a good craic.

I missed the Chester night meeting the other week due to bloody work :no

On my future son-in-laws stag do in County Stand next Saturday though.  Looking forward to it.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4973 on: July 1, 2022, 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 06:01:43 pm
Really nice looking field for it but the weather may play it's part. I won't be making any selections until the day, put it that way.
Gonna be good to firm more or less by race time tomorrow. No more rain or watering due. Im now leaning towards Native Trail. Its not definite pedigree wise but I think hell appreciate the extra 2f. Ground is in his favour and the weight allowance is significant
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4974 on: July 2, 2022, 04:57:41 pm »
That was a horse race. In terms of overall quality and excitement without doubt one of the best well see in 2022. 6 absolute top class animals covered by about 4 1/2 total lengths and run in an absolutely rapid time. In most runnings even the fourth (Lord North) wouldve been good enough to win
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4975 on: July 5, 2022, 11:04:15 am »
Dettori will ride Inspiral in the Falmouth and Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks this weekend...
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4976 on: July 5, 2022, 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  5, 2022, 11:04:15 am
Dettori will ride Inspiral in the Falmouth and Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks this weekend...
That was a short sabbatical
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4977 on: July 6, 2022, 09:06:57 pm »
Hope you enjoy Newmarket Saturday Duvva. The July Cup looks pretty competitive, tempted to take on Perfect Power. Will wait for the bookies to throw up the extra places first.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4978 on: July 6, 2022, 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on July  6, 2022, 09:06:57 pm
Hope you enjoy Newmarket Saturday Duvva. The July Cup looks pretty competitive, tempted to take on Perfect Power. Will wait for the bookies to throw up the extra places first.
Cheers. I actually really fancy Perfect Power, hoping it doesnt get too short so I can back it. Really like Persian Force tomorrow as well but again wouldnt mind seeing it drift a little to a decentish price
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4979 on: July 8, 2022, 03:51:33 pm »
Interesting to hear what they have to say about Inspiral. Very flat today. Could have bounced, ground seems very fast as well but very disappointing
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4980 on: July 8, 2022, 04:00:10 pm »
Beckett is having a good season.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4981 on: July 9, 2022, 07:21:02 pm »
Well Ive had better days! Closest to a winner was Positive Impact getting touched off by Jimi Hendrix. Couple of my mates had a bit on Alcohol Free at 16/1 so they had a much better time of it.
Perfect Power very disappointing. the form of the Jubilee looks a lot stronger than the Commonwealth
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4982 on: July 9, 2022, 08:12:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July  9, 2022, 07:21:02 pm
Well Ive had better days! Closest to a winner was Positive Impact getting touched off by Jimi Hendrix. Couple of my mates had a bit on Alcohol Free at 16/1 so they had a much better time of it.
Perfect Power very disappointing. the form of the Jubilee looks a lot stronger than the Commonwealth

Really hard day to call Duv, I was right to take on Perfect Power but not with the right horse, fancied Creative Force to reverse  running with Naval Crown. Newmarket hasn't helped my Goodwood selections an awful lot.
Logged

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4983 on: July 15, 2022, 06:11:25 pm »
The thing with Perfect Power, I don't know if anyone's noticed or not, is that he's running with wraps on his front legs, which suggests a bit of an issue with the tendons, so on firmer ground he's likely quite uncomfortable/possibly in some discomfort or pain with his fetlocks probably hitting the floor too much. He did run on that ground when he was younger but then the wraps started to appear. I assume he'll be kept away from good to firm ground from now on and I expect he'll be retired this year or next as a result. You could tell from the noises coming out of the Fahey camp that they weren't really wanting to run him in the July cup on that ground but the alternative race in France meant that Soumillon wouldn't have been able to ride him and they definitely want to keep him on board.

Wraps on in this pic from earlier this year at Newbury (Good) as an example.



I see there's been a few shake-ups this week. Desert Crown is out of the King George and Emily Upjohn is now in it after travel problems prevented her from going to Ireland this weekend. Magical Lagoon looks a banker for the Irish Oaks now and the King George is looking a bit more open. Some rain ahead of that fixture would make it a really tasty affair with a few horses still in that like softer conditions. Without the rain the field size will probably be reduced by half of what it currently is.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4984 on: July 15, 2022, 07:01:36 pm »
Travel issues to me says they saw Desert Crown was out and they knew theyd have a better shot at the King George.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4985 on: July 15, 2022, 08:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 15, 2022, 07:01:36 pm
Travel issues to me says they saw Desert Crown was out and they knew theyd have a better shot at the King George.
Exactly what I was thinking. One of the reports I read mentioned they did the same with Taghrooda
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4986 on: July 15, 2022, 08:54:18 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on July 15, 2022, 06:11:25 pm
The thing with Perfect Power, I don't know if anyone's noticed or not, is that he's running with wraps on his front legs, which suggests a bit of an issue with the tendons, so on firmer ground he's likely quite uncomfortable/possibly in some discomfort or pain with his fetlocks probably hitting the floor too much. He did run on that ground when he was younger but then the wraps started to appear. I assume he'll be kept away from good to firm ground from now on and I expect he'll be retired this year or next as a result. You could tell from the noises coming out of the Fahey camp that they weren't really wanting to run him in the July cup on that ground but the alternative race in France meant that Soumillon wouldn't have been able to ride him and they definitely want to keep him on board.

Wraps on in this pic from earlier this year at Newbury (Good) as an example.


.
You may be right, but hes run and won a number of times on good to firm. It was super hot there and had been all week so despite them watering it may have been firmer than advertised, there were some funny results across the 3 days. I backed him and was disappointed and do think hes better than that but in hindsight the form from the Jubilee looks a lot stronger than the Commonwealth. Imagine he may have a break now and well see him in the Sprint Cup at Haydock next
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4987 on: July 16, 2022, 04:58:26 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on July 15, 2022, 06:11:25 pm
The thing with Perfect Power, I don't know if anyone's noticed or not, is that he's running with wraps on his front legs, which suggests a bit of an issue with the tendons, so on firmer ground he's likely quite uncomfortable/possibly in some discomfort or pain with his fetlocks probably hitting the floor too much. He did run on that ground when he was younger but then the wraps started to appear. I assume he'll be kept away from good to firm ground from now on and I expect he'll be retired this year or next as a result. You could tell from the noises coming out of the Fahey camp that they weren't really wanting to run him in the July cup on that ground but the alternative race in France meant that Soumillon wouldn't have been able to ride him and they definitely want to keep him on board.

Wraps on in this pic from earlier this year at Newbury (Good) as an example.



I see there's been a few shake-ups this week. Desert Crown is out of the King George and Emily Upjohn is now in it after travel problems prevented her from going to Ireland this weekend. Magical Lagoon looks a banker for the Irish Oaks now and the King George is looking a bit more open. Some rain ahead of that fixture would make it a really tasty affair with a few horses still in that like softer conditions. Without the rain the field size will probably be reduced by half of what it currently is.

Got on Magical Lagoon after your post, tar Frank.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4988 on: July 16, 2022, 05:14:02 pm »
Woeful renewal of the Irish Oaks. Emily Upjohn wouldve won if she had to run backwards.
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,050
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4989 on: July 16, 2022, 09:28:49 pm »
I'm off to Stratford races tomorrow if anyone has any selections in any of the races? Thanks
Logged

Online El_Frank

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • Doubters into believers
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 06:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 16, 2022, 05:14:02 pm
Woeful renewal of the Irish Oaks. Emily Upjohn wouldve won if she had to run backwards.

It wasn't exactly a classic field but I still think the winner is good horse and she ran the best time of the day too. She seems to have a real battling quality about her, I would very much like to have seen how her and Emily Upjohn would have faired against each other and see if she could keep finding and finding or if EU would have just ran away from her. But hey, we may have to wait a while to find out such things. I like them both.

Also disappointed to see the King George field down to just six, despite heavy rain forecast for Friday. Racing's really struggling with field sizes these days. Fewer races and more prize money much needed I reckon.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:04 pm by El_Frank »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 