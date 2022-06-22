The thing with Perfect Power, I don't know if anyone's noticed or not, is that he's running with wraps on his front legs, which suggests a bit of an issue with the tendons, so on firmer ground he's likely quite uncomfortable/possibly in some discomfort or pain with his fetlocks probably hitting the floor too much. He did run on that ground when he was younger but then the wraps started to appear. I assume he'll be kept away from good to firm ground from now on and I expect he'll be retired this year or next as a result. You could tell from the noises coming out of the Fahey camp that they weren't really wanting to run him in the July cup on that ground but the alternative race in France meant that Soumillon wouldn't have been able to ride him and they definitely want to keep him on board.Wraps on in this pic from earlier this year at Newbury (Good) as an example.I see there's been a few shake-ups this week. Desert Crown is out of the King George and Emily Upjohn is now in it after travel problems prevented her from going to Ireland this weekend. Magical Lagoon looks a banker for the Irish Oaks now and the King George is looking a bit more open. Some rain ahead of that fixture would make it a really tasty affair with a few horses still in that like softer conditions. Without the rain the field size will probably be reduced by half of what it currently is.