Yeah, she didn't exactly blow my head off but if any other horse had done that we'd see it as a top class performance. Just impossible to see how she gets beaten at Cheltenham bar some inexplicable quirk appearing and her throwing Blackmore off.



The only chance would be Appreciate It as we dont know how good he is yet. But clearly hes had a far from ideal prep, and may not even run as we havent seen him yet. Hard to see her beat though unless something untoward happens as you say.Not sure what to make of Sir Gerhard, hes beaten a very decent field well there and some have been well beaten off. Didnt hurdle brilliantly though and that could cost him in the Supreme. Certainly dont see him pissing it even if brushes up on his jumping Flash