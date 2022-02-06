I think Sir Gerhard goes very close no matter what. Interestingly, his time yesterday was faster than Honeysuckle lumping half a stone more. Think he should run in the Supreme.
Thats interesting, I hadnt had chance to look at the times yet. Also reading today that the ground ended up being more testing than it had looked like being means the likes of Sir G, Honeysuckle and Galopin probably ran better than it first appeared, to me at least.
Gonna be some difficult puzzles to solve this year thats for sure, Im finding it harder to be really confident even on those I favour. Last year I definitely found it a bit more straight-forward. Possibly lack of runners helped and less obvious opposition in a lot of the top races maybe