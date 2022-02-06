« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread

Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 02:05:06 pm
If he does race against Olinger I'll be on Olinger without a second thought.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 03:05:38 pm
To think I doubted her a few years ago. What a horse, an absolute machine.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 03:06:22 pm
Again not quite the wow factor she always shows, but Honeysuckle is so good shes won that easily enough.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 03:11:06 pm
Yeah, she didn't exactly blow my head off but if any other horse had done that we'd see it as a top class performance. Just impossible to see how she gets beaten at Cheltenham bar some inexplicable quirk appearing and her throwing Blackmore off.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 03:43:37 pm
Now, if Sir Gerhard can learn how to jump, I think he pisses the Supreme.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 03:44:30 pm
I disagree about not wowing, that turn of foot she had coming round the home bend was top top class that very few horses have ever had.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 03:46:44 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  6, 2022, 03:11:06 pm
Yeah, she didn't exactly blow my head off but if any other horse had done that we'd see it as a top class performance. Just impossible to see how she gets beaten at Cheltenham bar some inexplicable quirk appearing and her throwing Blackmore off.
The only chance would be Appreciate It as we dont know how good he is yet. But clearly hes had a far from ideal prep, and may not even run as we havent seen him yet. Hard to see her beat though unless something untoward happens as you say.

Not sure what to make of Sir Gerhard, hes beaten a very decent field well there and some have been well beaten off. Didnt hurdle brilliantly though and that could cost him in the Supreme. Certainly dont see him pissing it even if brushes up on his jumping Flash
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 06:10:50 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on February  6, 2022, 03:43:37 pm
Now, if Sir Gerhard can learn how to jump, I think he pisses the Supreme.
Do you reckon both Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard will go the Supreme and if so who will Townend go for?
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 06:12:00 pm
Quote from: duvva on February  6, 2022, 03:46:44 pm
The only chance would be Appreciate It as we dont know how good he is yet. But clearly hes had a far from ideal prep, and may not even run as we havent seen him yet. Hard to see her beat though unless something untoward happens as you say.

Not sure what to make of Sir Gerhard, hes beaten a very decent field well there and some have been well beaten off. Didnt hurdle brilliantly though and that could cost him in the Supreme. Certainly dont see him pissing it even if brushes up on his jumping Flash

He'd need to be very special to go straight from novice company to giving pounds to the best race mare we've seen in a decade without even having a prep run.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 06:15:47 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February  6, 2022, 06:12:00 pm
He'd need to be very special to go straight from novice company to giving pounds to the best race mare we've seen in a decade without even having a prep run.
Sounds like they have a race in mind, think they said hed go somewhere else rather than taking on Honeysuckle first time up, cant recall which race mind. So he should have a run but dont think itll help in terms of providing an idea of how good he is
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 6, 2022, 07:47:30 pm
Quote from: duvva on February  6, 2022, 06:10:50 pm
Do you reckon both Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard will go the Supreme and if so who will Townend go for?

Mullins kept the option of the Ballymore for Sir Gerhard open today, but gut feeling is he's going for the Supreme and Townend would definitely be on him.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 12:07:08 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on February  6, 2022, 07:47:30 pm
Mullins kept the option of the Ballymore for Sir Gerhard open today, but gut feeling is he's going for the Supreme and Townend would definitely be on him.
I think they probably both go for the Supreme as I think its the right race for both, but Mullins doesnt really have much for the Ballymore so its possible they split them. Im not as convinced as you that if they both go for the Supreme that Townend will be on Sir Gerhard though
ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: duvva on February  6, 2022, 03:46:44 pm
The only chance would be Appreciate It as we dont know how good he is yet. But clearly hes had a far from ideal prep, and may not even run as we havent seen him yet. Hard to see her beat though unless something untoward happens as you say.

Not sure what to make of Sir Gerhard, hes beaten a very decent field well there and some have been well beaten off. Didnt hurdle brilliantly though and that could cost him in the Supreme. Certainly dont see him pissing it even if brushes up on his jumping Flash

I'd be running Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore or whatever they're calling it these days!

That extra half a mile and going that yard slower will help his jumping, he won a PTP over 3m and I genuinely think Dysart Dynamo's run in the Moscow Flyer was the most 'Supreme type' of performance I've seen from a horse in a while.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:38:59 pm
I think Sir Gerhard goes very close no matter what. Interestingly, his time yesterday was faster than Honeysuckle lumping half a stone more. Think he should run in the Supreme.
Fiasco

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:48:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:38:59 pm
I think Sir Gerhard goes very close no matter what. Interestingly, his time yesterday was faster than Honeysuckle lumping half a stone more. Think he should run in the Supreme.

Yeah, visually he doesn't seem to be that quick but maybe it is just his composition. He'd likely lead in the Supreme and I think there is a good chance he runs the race out of them before the turn in. Really interesting contender if he runs.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:27:33 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 02:48:20 pm
Yeah, visually he doesn't seem to be that quick but maybe it is just his composition. He'd likely lead in the Supreme and I think there is a good chance he runs the race out of them before the turn in. Really interesting contender if he runs.

I think the supreme can be a test of stamina too as they go so quick as all the jockeys are revved up and they get racing a long way out. If he was mine I'd run him the supreme but Mullins has so many and doesn't commit early.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 07:07:29 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:38:59 pm
I think Sir Gerhard goes very close no matter what. Interestingly, his time yesterday was faster than Honeysuckle lumping half a stone more. Think he should run in the Supreme.
Thats interesting, I hadnt had chance to look at the times yet. Also reading today that the ground ended up being more testing than it had looked like being means the likes of Sir G, Honeysuckle and Galopin probably ran better than it first appeared, to me at least.

Gonna be some difficult puzzles to solve this year thats for sure, Im finding it harder to be really confident even on those I favour. Last year I definitely found it a bit more straight-forward. Possibly lack of runners helped and less obvious opposition in a lot of the top races maybe 
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 12:35:28 pm
Fair to say I think Duvva.

Champ has been pulled from the Gold Cup today, so I think we can safely ascertain his target now.
