Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Horse Racing thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
107
108
109
110
111
[
112
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Horse Racing thread (Read 211759 times)
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,444
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
«
Reply #4440 on:
Yesterday
at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on
Yesterday
at 02:26:57 pm
So slick over his hurdles
Hes really, really good. Most impressive thing was how well he settled when they were crawling. Hes going to be a serious racehorse. Ireland will need to send something out of the ordinary to beat him in March.
Logged
kesey
Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,044
Abba Zaba la ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
«
Reply #4441 on:
Yesterday
at 02:44:36 pm »
It's now 2/1 for the Supreme .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
In the darkness of your life , wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella
Find your heart and you will find the way - Some wise fella
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,016
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
«
Reply #4442 on:
Yesterday
at 03:00:27 pm »
Silly price really this far out when you consider the likes of Vautour and Douvan went off bigger than that on the day.
Henderson seems to have the most likely challenger in Constitution Hill who was also impressive at Sandown
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,016
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
«
Reply #4443 on:
Today
at 02:59:39 pm »
Very impressed with Champ. Like the RSA when the stamina kicked in. Hell be hard to beat up the hill if he goes for the Stayers
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,016
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
«
Reply #4444 on:
Today
at 05:22:52 pm »
American Mike looks to be Elliotts bumper horse for this year
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Print
Pages:
1
...
107
108
109
110
111
[
112
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The Horse Racing thread
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2