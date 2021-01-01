« previous next »
So slick over his hurdles

Hes really, really good. Most impressive thing was how well he settled when they were crawling. Hes going to be a serious racehorse. Ireland will need to send something out of the ordinary to beat him in March.
It's now 2/1 for the Supreme .
Silly price really this far out when you consider the likes of Vautour and Douvan went off bigger than that on the day.
Henderson seems to have the most likely challenger in Constitution Hill who was also impressive at Sandown
Very impressed with Champ. Like the RSA when the stamina kicked in. Hell be hard to beat up the hill if he goes for the Stayers
American Mike looks to be Elliotts bumper horse for this year
