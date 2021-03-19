« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 185882 times)

Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4200 on: March 19, 2021, 01:19:15 pm »
Just got a job to No 1 Cheltenham Ave.

It's a sign.   

 :lmao

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4201 on: March 19, 2021, 01:26:33 pm »
Another Cheveley monster. Zanahiyr has less pace than me.
Offline Fiasco

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4202 on: March 19, 2021, 01:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 19, 2021, 01:26:33 pm
Another Cheveley monster. Zanahiyr has less pace than me.

Tongue tie on, keen early, drying ground. Was a lay all day. Lovely ride from Rachael Blackmore again there though.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4203 on: March 19, 2021, 01:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March 19, 2021, 01:28:59 pm
Tongue tie on, keen early, drying ground. Was a lay all day. Lovely ride from Rachael Blackmore again there though.
so many puns to be had

a gentleman shouldnt kiss and tell you know  ;D
Offline y2w902

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4204 on: March 19, 2021, 02:44:39 pm »
Selected the wrong horse of the two I backed for the comp but happy with the results! Had Vanillier at 20s and happy with the drift for Streets of Doyen.

Won really well, thought it had gone too early.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4205 on: March 19, 2021, 03:12:41 pm »
Would Al Boum Photo have won? Doubt it but Townend just had his pants pulled down.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4206 on: March 19, 2021, 03:13:44 pm »
Twat !

I'll still get paid out many times but really needed a win for a big chunk of dough.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4207 on: March 19, 2021, 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 19, 2021, 03:12:41 pm
Would Al Boum Photo have won? Doubt it but Townend just had his pants pulled down.

He didn't jump well at all so that took something out of him definitely and he had to get off the rail to give him a run just unlucky that he was squeezed in.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4208 on: March 19, 2021, 03:19:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 19, 2021, 03:18:28 pm
He didn't jump well at all so that took something out of him definitely and he had to get off the rail to give him a run just unlucky that he was squeezed in.

Blackmore slammed the door on him when they were really going some, cost him a few lengths that he never recovered from. Not the first time Blackmore has shown him up this week. Think he cost Kilcruit a win and he could definitely have been closer there.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4209 on: March 19, 2021, 03:24:18 pm »
Just got my first pay out and looking forward to see my balances shoot up in the next 10 minutes or so.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4210 on: March 19, 2021, 03:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 19, 2021, 03:19:58 pm
Blackmore slammed the door on him when they were really going some, cost him a few lengths that he never recovered from. Not the first time Blackmore has shown him up this week. Think he cost Kilcruit a win and he could definitely have been closer there.

Oh yeah I agree but I don't think he had much of an option though had to get him out. Jack Kennedy is an absolute superstar he'd never let him sneak up his inside.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4211 on: March 19, 2021, 03:26:54 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 19, 2021, 03:24:18 pm
Just got my first pay out and looking forward to see my balances shoot up in the next 10 minutes or so.

Well in mate you've had a nice week!
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4212 on: March 19, 2021, 03:29:08 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 19, 2021, 03:26:54 pm
Well in mate you've had a nice week!

Cheers. If it would've won I reckon I would've won well over £750 with all the bets I've been doing it in since Christmas. Ah well. Iam deffo up for the week.
Offline y2w902

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4213 on: March 19, 2021, 03:29:45 pm »
Rachel has made a mug of Townsend several times this week.

Really annoyed to see minella Indo do that to be honest, was a big fan of his but the RSA and
his last two races really put me off.
Offline liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4214 on: March 19, 2021, 03:39:35 pm »
Half an hour before the race, someone posted on Betfair that not riding Minella Indo is the only mistake Rachel Blackmore will make today. Fair shout.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4215 on: March 19, 2021, 03:51:55 pm »
Had Porlock Bay at 16/1 in an EW treble .
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4216 on: March 19, 2021, 03:57:07 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 19, 2021, 03:29:08 pm
Cheers. If it would've won I reckon I would've won well over £750 with all the bets I've been doing it in since Christmas. Ah well. Iam deffo up for the week.

That's the job mate, enjoy the winnings wisely.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4217 on: March 19, 2021, 03:58:01 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on March 19, 2021, 03:29:45 pm
Rachel has made a mug of Townsend several times this week.

Really annoyed to see minella Indo do that to be honest, was a big fan of his but the RSA and
his last two races really put me off.

De Bromhead always maintained he'd win a gold cup but you couldn't back him after those 3 races.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4218 on: March 19, 2021, 04:27:39 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 19, 2021, 03:51:55 pm
Had Porlock Bay at 16/1 in an EW treble .

The second leg was Colreevy but Betfred won't let me view my open bets again. I think it's Gabynako .
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4219 on: March 19, 2021, 04:45:01 pm »
It is Gabynako .

Me arse has gone .
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4220 on: March 19, 2021, 05:02:38 pm »
Hit the post again but boxed clever and backed the winner 8/1 ew . Second ew and the third ew.

Can't complain.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4221 on: March 19, 2021, 05:05:03 pm »
Boooooooom great end to a great week. Back the best jockey in the race in the Martin Pipe and you won't be too far away.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4222 on: March 19, 2021, 05:18:13 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 19, 2021, 05:05:03 pm
Boooooooom great end to a great week. Back the best jockey in the race in the Martin Pipe and you won't be too far away.

Well in.

Online Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4223 on: March 20, 2021, 12:23:20 pm »
Had a well weird day yesterday, backed a 56/1 winner and a 28/1 winner and still only finished about level.

Took 56/1 Belfast banter but only £1 EW, and 28/1 Vanillier, also just a quid each way, but had so many bigger bets go down.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4224 on: March 27, 2021, 08:35:52 am »
Jonbon, Douvans brother starts out under rules today at Newbury. Hes odds on but youd be wanting to see something nice for 570k.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4225 on: March 27, 2021, 09:47:27 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 27, 2021, 08:35:52 am
Jonbon, Douvans brother starts out under rules today at Newbury. Hes odds on but youd be wanting to see something nice for 570k.

I wouldn't back one of Henderson's to win a donkey derby at the moment  ;D

In all seriousness though, hopefully he lives up to the price tag.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4226 on: March 27, 2021, 12:52:13 pm »
Global Heat out in the Dubai Gold cup

Been following this horse for a few years but has disappointed

backed it at 10/1 anyway.

edit:  ah well  :wanker
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4227 on: March 27, 2021, 01:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 27, 2021, 12:52:13 pm
Global Heat out in the Dubai Gold cup

Been following this horse for a few years but has disappointed

backed it at 10/1 anyway.

edit:  ah well  :wanker

Unlucky Pete. Hate Meydan personally, not sure I've ever backed a winner there. Some horses absolutely despise the kickback.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4228 on: March 27, 2021, 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on September 25, 2020, 12:50:42 pm

Like Top Rank in that race, step up in class for him but I really like him. Surprised he's that short against Kameko though, not sure I'll be backing him at those prices.

Speaking of horses you've been following  :no
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4229 on: March 29, 2021, 01:01:55 pm »
I've been doing trebles the past week . The first two are footie bets and the last is a horse in the National. So far I need Cloth Cap for £67 , Lord Du Mesnil for £188 , Kimberlite Candy for £180 and Yala Enki for £322. All EW. I need to get Burrows Saint and Any Second Now in some bets . I've got Potters Corner too in an EW single.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4230 on: March 30, 2021, 11:30:00 am »
Burrows Saint is on my list now as two footie ones won last night.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4231 on: March 30, 2021, 03:51:36 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 30, 2021, 11:30:00 am
Burrows Saint is on my list now as two footie ones won last night.

You'll have half the field at this stage you mad bastard  :D
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4232 on: March 31, 2021, 01:01:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 30, 2021, 03:51:36 pm
You'll have half the field at this stage you mad bastard  :D

It does take a bit of the excitement out of it but it's all about profit. I need to get Any Second Now into one . You watch ... not one will get placed and an 80/1 shot will piss it.
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4233 on: March 31, 2021, 07:27:53 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 31, 2021, 01:01:54 pm
It does take a bit of the excitement out of it but it's all about profit. I need to get Any Second Now into one . You watch ... not one will get placed and an 80/1 shot will piss it.

Hopefully not  ;D

Discorama and The Storyteller for me I think.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4234 on: April 1, 2021, 07:20:43 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 31, 2021, 07:27:53 pm
Hopefully not  ;D

Discorama and The Storyteller for me I think.

I've been reading up on the latter so I may have to shoe horn that one into a bet too .
Offline Robinred

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4235 on: Yesterday at 05:43:17 pm »
Mark Grant just rode his last race at Newton Abbott; I was expecting Luke Harvey to interview him.

Instead, Luke interviewed Dickie Johnson - the reason? Hes just announced HIS retirement. A brilliant jockey and a brilliant bloke. Happy retirement; so many memories of so many great rides.
Online Crouch Potato

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm »
Just watched Echoes In Rain absolutely hack up in a 2m novice hurdle at Fairyhouse, i'd be shocked if it's not a major contender at Cheltenham next year.

Some bookies already going as short as 8/1 for Mares Hurdle next year.
Offline kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4237 on: Today at 06:08:42 pm »
You can add Any Second Now to my list .

I got lucky with a horse today and a footie bet in a treble. 

50/1 .

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
Shark Hanlon said Skyace was a certainty before she won today and hed told the owners to have what they wanted on her. Dont know why I didnt listen to him.
