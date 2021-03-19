I've been doing trebles the past week . The first two are footie bets and the last is a horse in the National. So far I need Cloth Cap for £67 , Lord Du Mesnil for £188 , Kimberlite Candy for £180 and Yala Enki for £322. All EW. I need to get Burrows Saint and Any Second Now in some bets . I've got Potters Corner too in an EW single.