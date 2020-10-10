« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 158534 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3560 on: October 10, 2020, 02:18:56 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 10, 2020, 02:15:45 PM
Was tempted to have a go at Thunder Moon myself this morning but wasnt sure about the soft ground for him, plus a number of the others look like they may enjoy the soft, so will just watch. Hope it does the business for you

Cheers mate  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3561 on: October 10, 2020, 03:18:11 PM »
Thunder Moon came there cruising but didn't have the kick that he had at the Curragh. Maybe the ground blunted his kick a bit because he beat both of those that day whilst being very unlucky in running. Time will tell, still sweet on him for the Gunieas.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3562 on: October 10, 2020, 03:24:29 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 10, 2020, 03:18:11 PM
Thunder Moon came there cruising but didn't have the kick that he had at the Curragh. Maybe the ground blunted his kick a bit because he beat both of those that day whilst being very unlucky in running. Time will tell, still sweet on him for the Gunieas.
Yep travelled nicely as you say just wasnt able to go away so may well be the ground. Different ground in May hopefully. AidanOBrien has a very good record in the Dewhurst so no surprise to see him getting more from the first two there.

Queens Brook just held on but didnt win like a 1/3 shot. Bit disappointing really.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3563 on: October 10, 2020, 03:46:19 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 10, 2020, 03:24:29 PM
Yep travelled nicely as you say just wasnt able to go away so may well be the ground. Different ground in May hopefully. AidanOBrien has a very good record in the Dewhurst so no surprise to see him getting more from the first two there.

Queens Brook just held on but didnt win like a 1/3 shot. Bit disappointing really.

First time over obstacles I don't really mind how much they win by, how was the jumping?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3564 on: October 10, 2020, 03:52:50 PM »
Only really took the last couple of hurdles at proper speed so hard to know for sure but didnt do anything wrong jumping wise
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3565 on: October 10, 2020, 03:54:11 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 10, 2020, 03:52:50 PM
Only really took the last couple of hurdles at proper speed so hard to know for sure but didnt do anything wrong jumping wise

Cool, won't rule it out going on to bigger and better things for now. Elliot's often only squeak home first time out over hurdles from my experience.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3566 on: October 11, 2020, 12:31:38 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 10, 2020, 03:18:11 PM
Thunder Moon came there cruising but didn't have the kick that he had at the Curragh. Maybe the ground blunted his kick a bit because he beat both of those that day whilst being very unlucky in running. Time will tell, still sweet on him for the Gunieas.

Hoping they go Breeders Cup with him, looks tailor made for the Juvenile Turf I think, 100% ground went against him yesterday!
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3567 on: October 12, 2020, 01:40:16 AM »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on October 11, 2020, 12:31:38 PM
Hoping they go Breeders Cup with him, looks tailor made for the Juvenile Turf I think, 100% ground went against him yesterday!

Joseph O'Brien would have no problem travelling with him you'd imagine. Colin Keane rode his first winner for Aidan today. Think I've mentioned it on here before but he's definitely Coolmore's next jockey, in Ireland at least.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3568 on: October 12, 2020, 09:08:56 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 12, 2020, 01:40:16 AM
Joseph O'Brien would have no problem travelling with him you'd imagine. Colin Keane rode his first winner for Aidan today. Think I've mentioned it on here before but he's definitely Coolmore's next jockey, in Ireland at least.

Definitely, he's some jockey. 2nd best in Europe for me only to Boudot.

Feel like Moore has had his day and has declined somewhat in recent years, was truly top class when at his best but not quite there anymore.
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3569 on: October 13, 2020, 04:16:25 PM »
A new Cheveley Park 2m juvenile hurdler dotted up for Elliott today. Quilixios. No idea what it beat but will no doubt be aiming higher next time out. Jumped well bar one it was big at early on. Already 14-18/1 for the Triumph.

Darver Star also now second fav for the Arkle after his debut over fences earlier. A bit fiddly early when they were dawdling round jumped better when they picked up the pace.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 04:30:25 PM by duvva »
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3570 on: October 14, 2020, 10:32:07 AM »
Quote from: duvva on October 13, 2020, 04:16:25 PM
A new Cheveley Park 2m juvenile hurdler dotted up for Elliott today. Quilixios. No idea what it beat but will no doubt be aiming higher next time out. Jumped well bar one it was big at early on. Already 14-18/1 for the Triumph.

Darver Star also now second fav for the Arkle after his debut over fences earlier. A bit fiddly early when they were dawdling round jumped better when they picked up the pace.

Looked a nice prospect Quilixios didn't he, hard to know what he beat thought as most nice Juveniles aren't brought out until later on.

Darver Star is a serious contender for the Arkle isn't he.
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3571 on: October 14, 2020, 11:48:46 AM »
Eskylane going over hurdles in the first at Punchestown. Not a backable price but worth a watch, some very decent bumper form from last season.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3572 on: October 15, 2020, 09:49:31 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 14, 2020, 11:48:46 AM
Eskylane going over hurdles in the first at Punchestown. Not a backable price but worth a watch, some very decent bumper form from last season.

Although he didn't look overly impressive, I think that will be a maiden to follow. 8 seconds faster than the handicap over the same difference which is huge!
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3573 on: October 15, 2020, 10:44:49 PM »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on October 15, 2020, 09:49:31 PM
Although he didn't look overly impressive, I think that will be a maiden to follow. 8 seconds faster than the handicap over the same difference which is huge!
Thats interesting as it sounds like he wants further than 2m. Dont know if he got tired as was almost caught on the line, but could be a horse that needs delivering late as well
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3574 on: October 18, 2020, 12:13:31 AM »
3 decent horses in a novice chase at Ffos Las tomorrow. Unfortunately theyre the only 3 in the race but interested to see how Fiddlerontheroof measures up against two more seasoned hurdlers. Might want softer ground but think he could go to the top over fences. Only issue may be hes likely to be up against Envoi Allen at the in between distance
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3575 on: October 18, 2020, 08:52:58 AM »
Tough assignment first time out, but I loved Fiddlerontheroof in the parade ring at Cheltenham. Thought he'd make up into a big staying chaser so what he was doing over 2m over hurdles was an absolute bonus.
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3576 on: October 18, 2020, 02:50:14 PM »
Considering he made a right mess of the first that was pretty good from If The Cap Fits. Fiddlerontheroof jumped well but seemed a little one paced at the end, maybe he wants further, possibly just at his best in proper soft and heavy conditions
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3577 on: October 20, 2020, 03:07:22 PM »
Another potential Arkle horse running shortly. Captain Guinness runs in the 3:50 at Tipperary. Looked to be running a big race in the Supreme before being taken out by the chaos at the second last
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3578 on: October 20, 2020, 03:58:56 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October 20, 2020, 03:07:22 PM
Another potential Arkle horse running shortly. Captain Guinness runs in the 3:50 at Tipperary. Looked to be running a big race in the Supreme before being taken out by the chaos at the second last
Well they didnt hang around field finished strung out. Unexcepted did it well, but wasnt troubled after Captain Guinness dropped away and was pulled up a couple of fences after an awkward jump
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3579 on: October 20, 2020, 10:02:49 PM »
Elliott ran through almost every horse in his stable in the Racing Post yesterday. Basically admitted it doesnt seem like Malone Road will be as good as expected. Injuries seem to have taken a lot out of him. Elliott is a positive trainer and never even gave up on Samcro when he was getting beat by ordinary types. Did say he wants upping in trip which seems pretty apparent. If hes not raving about one though I aint backing it.
« Last Edit: October 20, 2020, 10:13:40 PM by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3580 on: October 20, 2020, 10:14:30 PM »
Shame as he did look the business but they rarely come back the same. What about Quilixios, any others he was particularly bullish about?
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3581 on: October 20, 2020, 10:17:23 PM »
Did say hes still got faith in Delta Work so Ill probably have a bit on him for the Gold Cup and I remember him saying Presenting Percy was the best staying chaser in Ireland by a country mile before he gave them a kicking in the RSA. Dont give up on him for some big races, if Elliott can turn him inside out theres a huge race in him. A lot of generic comments about horses though really. Hed plotted up one for Cheltenham I think, Glenloe but it never ran. Keep that on your radar.

One I like a stack is Farouk DAlene, I think hell take high rank for the Ballymore.
« Last Edit: October 20, 2020, 10:21:04 PM by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3582 on: October 20, 2020, 10:20:20 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 20, 2020, 10:17:23 PM
Did say hes still got faith in Death Duty, so Ill probably have a bit on him for the Gold Cup and I remember him saying Presenting Percy was the best staying chaser in Ireland by a country mile before he gave them a kicking in the RSA. Dont give up on him for some big races, if Elliott can turn him inside out theres a huge race in him. A lot of generic comments about horses though really. Hed plotted up one for Cheltenham I think, Glenloe but it never ran. Keep that on your radar.
Wondered whether Percy might end up in the Stayers hurdle if cant mix it over fences. Sounds as though Percy and Delta Work might both be in the race Kauto used to win at Down Royal to start out in a couple of weeks

Farouk DAlene was the one that didnt go in the bumper in the end wasnt it?
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 11:22:46 AM »
Tiger Roll running on the flat later today to get his season underway
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 