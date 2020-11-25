« previous next »
Marine AFC

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Marine AFC
November 25, 2020, 09:49:56 AM
red_Mark1980
For the FA cup absolutely. I was thinking about the league games later in December
ahh, sorry mate. Hopefully you'll be OK for then.
Bakez0151

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 01:39:16 PM
On at 2:45 on BT today

Live from Crosby!!
Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 03:00:28 PM
Any streams? Quite fancy this. Tried the ones I usually use for us but all Man U
Thanks
Pistolero

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 04:32:55 PM
What was that soft c*nt playing at there? ... could've won the game for them but opted to dive like a sack of shite instead...dickhead
Bakez0151

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 04:58:52 PM
Their keeper getting away with a Jordan Pickford start of extra time there
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:20:27 PM
Last minute goal!
disgraced cake

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:23:21 PM
Great stuff.

Hope we draw them in the next round!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:25:42 PM
Get in! For years my Dad promised to take me and my brother and he never did. He did take us to Anfield so I dont think I suffered too badly but I still my text him and ask if we can go to the 3rd round game.
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:27:30 PM
Love to see them get a home draw and fit 2000 in :D
red_Mark1980

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:28:08 PM
Brilliant that. Up the Marine ultras
Pistolero

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:28:14 PM
My pep talk paid dividends 😁....well in the Mariners ..made up for them 👍
Fromola

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:28:18 PM
Amazing result.

A week later and they could have had a crowd in which is a shame. Hopefully they get a home tie 3rd round, rather than a big team at an empty stadium.
red_Mark1980

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:28:31 PM
gerrardisgod
Love to see them get a home draw and fit 2000 in :D

It's 50% capacity isn't it?
whtwht

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:28:55 PM
Amazing effort Marine!!!
Pistolero

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:30:22 PM
Macmanaman gegging in there...thought I'd escaped his unbearable voice for the weekend
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:33:20 PM
red_Mark1980
It's 50% capacity isn't it?
Oh, I dunno, I was just going off the same limits as the top level.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM
Magic.
Nice end to a bad weekend.
OOS

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 05:42:41 PM
Hope they get a traditional top 6 side. Be a boss day out for the players that.
redgriffin73

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 06:06:14 PM
Great stuff, hope they get a good draw next (us!)
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 06:07:11 PM
The keeper just popped the local Co-Op in his kit to get some beers in :lmao
gazzalfc

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 06:10:41 PM
Liverpool
Everton
Tranmere
Marine

All in the same pot
4pool

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 06:20:06 PM
Eighth-tier Marine scored a 120th-minute winner to shock 10-man Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup second round.

Captain Niall Cummins converted from close range with seconds remaining after the visitors failed to deal with a free-kick.

The National League South side had to play the whole of extra-time a man light after Anthony Straker was sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

The game seemed to be destined for penalties but Marine, who knocked out League Two Colchester in the first round, found a late, late winner.

The Merseyside club, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, had the better of the few chances created in normal time.

And it was experienced striker Cummins, 33, who dived in at the back post to force the ball over the line with his back after a free-kick was headed across goal.

"I'm not going to lie; I closed my eyes and it hit me in the shoulder or my back," he said.

"It is a dream come true for everyone. It was a tremendous effort and it'll live long in the memory."

Victory for Marine, whose league season is currently on hold because of the national lockdown, puts them into the third round for just the second time in their history.

The club will now host the draw for the third round on Monday at 19:00 GMT.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 06:22:09 PM
gerrardisgod
The keeper just popped the local Co-Op in his kit to get some beers in :lmao

Saw that, hilarious! :lmao

https://mobile.twitter.com/StuartWilksHeeg/status/1333106080986050564

Welshred

Re: Marine AFC
Yesterday at 06:54:10 PM
Be good to get these in the next round so we can have a competitive Merseyside Derby in the next round for a change
kavah

Re: Marine AFC
Today at 01:43:23 AM
Welshred
Be good to get these in the next round so we can have a competitive Merseyside Derby in the next round for a change

ha ha.

Made up for them.
