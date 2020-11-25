Eighth-tier Marine scored a 120th-minute winner to shock 10-man Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup second round.



Captain Niall Cummins converted from close range with seconds remaining after the visitors failed to deal with a free-kick.



The National League South side had to play the whole of extra-time a man light after Anthony Straker was sent off late on for a second bookable offence.



The game seemed to be destined for penalties but Marine, who knocked out League Two Colchester in the first round, found a late, late winner.



The Merseyside club, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, had the better of the few chances created in normal time.



And it was experienced striker Cummins, 33, who dived in at the back post to force the ball over the line with his back after a free-kick was headed across goal.



"I'm not going to lie; I closed my eyes and it hit me in the shoulder or my back," he said.



"It is a dream come true for everyone. It was a tremendous effort and it'll live long in the memory."



Victory for Marine, whose league season is currently on hold because of the national lockdown, puts them into the third round for just the second time in their history.



The club will now host the draw for the third round on Monday at 19:00 GMT.