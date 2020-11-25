« previous next »
Marine AFC

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #40 on: November 25, 2020, 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 25, 2020, 08:12:56 AM
For the FA cup absolutely. I was thinking about the league games later in December
ahh, sorry mate. Hopefully you'll be OK for then.
Bakez0151

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:39:16 PM
On at 2:45 on BT today

Live from Crosby!!
Shanklygates

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:00:28 PM
Any streams? Quite fancy this. Tried the ones I usually use for us but all Man U
Thanks
Pistolero

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:32:55 PM
What was that soft c*nt playing at there? ... could've won the game for them but opted to dive like a sack of shite instead...dickhead
Bakez0151

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:58:52 PM
Their keeper getting away with a Jordan Pickford start of extra time there
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #45 on: Today at 05:20:27 PM
Last minute goal!
disgraced cake

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #46 on: Today at 05:23:21 PM
Great stuff.

Hope we draw them in the next round!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #47 on: Today at 05:25:42 PM
Get in! For years my Dad promised to take me and my brother and he never did. He did take us to Anfield so I dont think I suffered too badly but I still my text him and ask if we can go to the 3rd round game.
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:27:30 PM
Love to see them get a home draw and fit 2000 in :D
red_Mark1980

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:28:08 PM
Brilliant that. Up the Marine ultras
Pistolero

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:28:14 PM
My pep talk paid dividends 😁....well in the Mariners ..made up for them 👍
Fromola

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:28:18 PM
Amazing result.

A week later and they could have had a crowd in which is a shame. Hopefully they get a home tie 3rd round, rather than a big team at an empty stadium.
red_Mark1980

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #52 on: Today at 05:28:31 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:27:30 PM
Love to see them get a home draw and fit 2000 in :D

It's 50% capacity isn't it?
whtwht

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #53 on: Today at 05:28:55 PM
Amazing effort Marine!!!
Pistolero

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #54 on: Today at 05:30:22 PM
Macmanaman gegging in there...thought I'd escaped his unbearable voice for the weekend
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #55 on: Today at 05:33:20 PM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:28:31 PM
It's 50% capacity isn't it?
Oh, I dunno, I was just going off the same limits as the top level.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #56 on: Today at 05:37:33 PM
Magic.
Nice end to a bad weekend.
OOS

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #57 on: Today at 05:42:41 PM
Hope they get a traditional top 6 side. Be a boss day out for the players that.
redgriffin73

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #58 on: Today at 06:06:14 PM
Great stuff, hope they get a good draw next (us!)
gerrardisgod

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #59 on: Today at 06:07:11 PM
The keeper just popped the local Co-Op in his kit to get some beers in :lmao
gazzalfc

Re: Marine AFC
Reply #60 on: Today at 06:10:41 PM
Liverpool
Everton
Tranmere
Marine

All in the same pot
