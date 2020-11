Never been a marine game before thinking of goin tonight for something to do! how much is it in tonight? is this a big game for marine?



Not a big game really, probably be less than 200 people there if I'm honest.I wouldn't expect it to be over a fiver to get in, these games are usually £4 for adults, £2 for kids/oldies, don't take my word for it though.Nice article on it hereGot this off that site "Admission prices for first team matches are £7 - £4 concessions." So that might be what it costs tonight, but might be reduced for the tinpot cup game...