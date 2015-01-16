« previous next »
Problem with Yahoo
« on: January 16, 2015, 10:20:44 pm »
I am having a problem with my e-mail account at the moment. Although my inbox is showing as having 67 e-mails in it when I open it I can only see 6. The others are showing as unread e-mails, but when I try and open them, I can't do it. Does anyone have any idea about what may be wrong please?
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #1 on: January 17, 2015, 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 16, 2015, 10:20:44 pm
I am having a problem with my e-mail account at the moment. Although my inbox is showing as having 67 e-mails in it when I open it I can only see 6. The others are showing as unread e-mails, but when I try and open them, I can't do it. Does anyone have any idea about what may be wrong please?
Have you tried the usual browser problem fixes, like 1)  clearing cache and 2)  flushdns
Yahoo Mail
« Reply #2 on: April 28, 2016, 01:34:24 pm »
Hello Guys,

Bit of a random one, but do email providers such as Yahoo block emails from abroad, notably Europe? Reason I ask is I have been busy planning our road trip to Germany over the last few months, which has involved sending emails back forth to Germany.

I have had no issues recently, but last week and over the weekend I sent a good few to gaffs around Germany, but literally have not had a single reply which is bizarre.

Call it paranoia, but can they treat it as spam (the replies arent in my spam folder), and block them?
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #3 on: April 28, 2016, 01:54:38 pm »
With the amount of rubbish (from both home and overseas) that does get through and ends up in my spam folder on Yahoo, I doubt that they'd block legitimate replies.
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #4 on: April 28, 2016, 02:01:35 pm »
oh,,so your not happy you got some email,oops
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #5 on: April 28, 2016, 02:50:15 pm »
Quote from: planet-terror on April 28, 2016, 02:01:35 pm
oh,,so your not happy you got some email,oops

Errr, no - I am concerned I havent got replies to emails I sent.
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #6 on: April 28, 2016, 03:07:49 pm »
Just popped in to say I hate yahoo mail, wish I'd never made it my main email.
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #7 on: April 28, 2016, 03:09:12 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 28, 2016, 02:50:15 pm
Errr, no - I am concerned I havent got replies to emails I sent.
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #8 on: April 30, 2016, 07:05:41 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 28, 2016, 01:34:24 pm
Hello Guys,

Bit of a random one, but do email providers such as Yahoo block emails from abroad, notably Europe? Reason I ask is I have been busy planning our road trip to Germany over the last few months, which has involved sending emails back forth to Germany.

I have had no issues recently, but last week and over the weekend I sent a good few to gaffs around Germany, but literally have not had a single reply which is bizarre.

Call it paranoia, but can they treat it as spam (the replies arent in my spam folder), and block them?

Have you considered that your email might be ending up in their spam folders? It's perfectly conceivable - I have all sorts of important messages end up in Spam because Gmail misinterprets various Billet Doux from my local dominatrix.
Re: Yahoo Mail
« Reply #9 on: April 30, 2016, 07:41:49 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on April 28, 2016, 01:34:24 pm
Hello Guys,

Bit of a random one, but do email providers such as Yahoo block emails from abroad, notably Europe? Reason I ask is I have been busy planning our road trip to Germany over the last few months, which has involved sending emails back forth to Germany.

I have had no issues recently, but last week and over the weekend I sent a good few to gaffs around Germany, but literally have not had a single reply which is bizarre.

Call it paranoia, but can they treat it as spam (the replies arent in my spam folder), and block them?
Extremely unlikely they block them because they are from Germany. If they're not in your spam folder, they probably have just not replied.
Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #10 on: November 26, 2020, 04:23:35 pm »
I am wondering if anyone has had this problem on yahoo mail before. I just went into my email account and suddenly I get this message telling me to turn off my ad-blocker. The message gives you about twenty seconds to either disable or pay a monthly charge. I am curious whether this is genuinely yahoo, or is it a con? Thanks.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #11 on: November 26, 2020, 04:25:33 pm »
Sounds like a scam. I also use Yahoo Mail and I've never had an issue with that. Have you emailed customer service?
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #12 on: November 26, 2020, 04:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 26, 2020, 04:25:33 pm
Sounds like a scam. I also use Yahoo Mail and I've never had an issue with that. Have you emailed customer service?

Haven't done so far, but think I will do. Thanks.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #13 on: November 26, 2020, 04:27:35 pm »
Sounds dodgy.

I don't get this on my hotmail or my aol email.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #14 on: November 26, 2020, 04:29:25 pm »
I use through a browser and never seen that, as has been said its dodgy. Install another browser and try again - assuming your not using an app, if you are uninstall and reinstall the app. Try another device.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #15 on: November 26, 2020, 04:38:23 pm »
Thanks guy, I will try a new browser as suggested.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #16 on: November 26, 2020, 07:18:55 pm »
Sounds like they are trying to get you to sign up for Yahoo Mail Pro.

Yahoo Wants You to Pay for an Ad-Free Version of Its Notoriously Hacked Email Service

https://gizmodo.com/yahoo-wants-you-to-pay-for-an-ad-free-version-of-its-no-1796456334

I know this isn't very useful because it is not easy to move email provider from somewhere you have been years, but screw Yahoo... terrible company.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #17 on: November 26, 2020, 08:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on November 26, 2020, 07:18:55 pm
Sounds like they are trying to get you to sign up for Yahoo Mail Pro.

Yahoo Wants You to Pay for an Ad-Free Version of Its Notoriously Hacked Email Service

https://gizmodo.com/yahoo-wants-you-to-pay-for-an-ad-free-version-of-its-no-1796456334

I know this isn't very useful because it is not easy to move email provider from somewhere you have been years, but screw Yahoo... terrible company.
I second that. I have a Yahoo account through Sky, it's basically my spam filter, any shite I sign up for, I use Yahoo. Wouldn't dream of using it for anything important.

Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #18 on: November 27, 2020, 01:03:45 am »
I can't login now either, i type in my user/email address, then password, i then get a verification page, type in some random letters, then goes back to login page, mine is sky/yahoo. :no

 I managed to login after turning adblock off, cheeky greedy c*nts, they can fuckoff if they think i'm going to pay for an ad free version. :no
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #19 on: November 27, 2020, 05:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on November 26, 2020, 07:18:55 pm
Sounds like they are trying to get you to sign up for Yahoo Mail Pro.

Yahoo Wants You to Pay for an Ad-Free Version of Its Notoriously Hacked Email Service

https://gizmodo.com/yahoo-wants-you-to-pay-for-an-ad-free-version-of-its-no-1796456334

I know this isn't very useful because it is not easy to move email provider from somewhere you have been years, but screw Yahoo... terrible company.

I have just spoken to my brother about it and he has said the same, it is an attempt by yahoo to persuade you to disable the ad-blocker and sign up with their other one. I am mostly relieved it wasn't a scam. I am going to sign up with gmail now anyway, as I am wary of the security on yahoo. Thanks everyone for sending that.
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #20 on: December 18, 2022, 07:18:56 pm »
Hi there
Sorry for bumping old thread but I just can't log in. My login and password are 100% correct, what am I supposed to do?
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #21 on: December 18, 2022, 09:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Rymildet on December 18, 2022, 07:18:56 pm
Hi there
Sorry for bumping old thread but I just can't log in. My login and password are 100% correct, what am I supposed to do?

If you say that your login and password are incorrect then what's stopping you logging in? It's possible you've been hacked and someone has changed your password..

Are you running anti-virus/ad-blockers or the like? Are you on a VPN? Have you got pop-ups disabled? All these things might impact your ability to logon.

Even though you are sure that your username/password is correct, have you tried a password reset on it?

Have you inspected your browser web page (Right click and 'inspect' on Firefox or Chrome)

What errors are you seeing there?
Re: Problem with Yahoo
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:50:00 am »
I remember I also couldn't log in to my yahoo account. I tried various ways but didn't succeed. I ended up checking the yahoo reviews where someone recommended trying to disable pop-ups and reset a password. Fortunately, it worked.
