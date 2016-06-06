Just back form 2 weeks at the Excellence Riviera Cancun (actually in Puerto Morelos about 20 miles south of Cancun)Went massively over budget booking it but no regrets whatsoever. Travelled long haul to a different country for the past 12 years and this was the best resort we've stayed in by a country mile and we have already decided to go back in 2017.First All INC we have done and as such only did one day out of the resort, paragliding in the lagoon at Cancun which was great fun. Was 30+ degrees every day bar none and I only remember seeing 10 minutes of rain while we were at breakfast one morning.Really wanted to do Chicen Itza but were strongly advised against it by fellow guests and also the tour operators in the hotel. Apparently there is no shade there whatsoever and the heat was unbearable. You could see the people returning to the hotel in the evening who had been on the day trip. They looked like they had just staggered across the Sahara desert and some looked close to sunstroke. Will maybe go very early next time we are in Mexico to avoid the midday sun.Gutted to be back in England and I'm already missing my daily intake of Icebergs. (a cold beer with a dollop of frozen Margarita floating on top) and Miami Vice cocktails (Half Pina Colada/Half Strawberry Daiquiri)Excellence Riviera has the best swimming pool I've ever seen. Away from the lively main pool there is a huge lazy river that circles the resort. They also have those blue floating mats which are a must.