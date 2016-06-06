« previous next »
Author Topic: Cancun, have you been?  (Read 13772 times)

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #200 on: June 6, 2016, 03:13:54 PM »
Just back form 2 weeks at the Excellence Riviera Cancun (actually in Puerto Morelos about 20 miles south of Cancun)

Went massively over budget booking it but no regrets whatsoever. Travelled long haul to a different country for the past 12 years and this was the best resort we've stayed in by a country mile and we have already decided to go back in 2017. 

First All INC we have done and as such only did one day out of the resort, paragliding in the lagoon at Cancun which was great fun. Was 30+ degrees every day bar none and I only remember seeing 10 minutes of rain while we were at breakfast one morning.

Really wanted to do Chicen Itza but were strongly advised against it by fellow guests and also the tour operators in the hotel. Apparently there is no shade there whatsoever and the heat was unbearable. You could see the people returning to the hotel in the evening who had been on the day trip. They looked like they had just staggered across the Sahara desert and some looked close to sunstroke.  Will maybe go very early next time we are in Mexico to avoid the midday sun.

Gutted to be back in England and I'm already missing my daily intake of Icebergs. (a cold beer with a dollop of frozen Margarita floating on top) and Miami Vice cocktails (Half Pina Colada/Half Strawberry Daiquiri)  :lickin

Excellence Riviera has the best swimming pool I've ever seen. Away from the lively main pool there is a huge lazy river that circles the resort.  They also have those blue floating mats which are a must.



Offline Tinselballs On Chrimbo Camera

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #201 on: August 23, 2016, 12:02:40 PM »
15 days MFs ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D 8) :wave :hally
Offline Alf

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #202 on: September 18, 2016, 03:43:50 PM »
Mate of mine reckons we've got to go in the travel agents and get our passports validated before we go, anybody else had to do this before?
Offline Tinselballs On Chrimbo Camera

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #203 on: September 18, 2016, 04:25:03 PM »
Quote from: Alf on September 18, 2016, 03:43:50 PM
Mate of mine reckons we've got to go in the travel agents and get our passports validated before we go, anybody else had to do this before?
Nope.

Sadly it's 2 hours till pick up to go home! What a place....loved it!
Offline Jake

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #204 on: September 18, 2016, 07:34:59 PM »
Nah I didn't have my passport validated either.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #205 on: July 18, 2019, 08:24:34 PM »
Bump bump!

Off to Cancun, well more down the coast between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum on Tuesday.

Anyone been in recent years and name any decent excursions worth doing? Went a little over 10 years ago but didnt really do too much other than drink (not that this will be much different).
Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #206 on: July 18, 2019, 08:58:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 18, 2019, 08:24:34 PM
Bump bump!

Off to Cancun, well more down the coast between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum on Tuesday.

Anyone been in recent years and name any decent excursions worth doing? Went a little over 10 years ago but didnt really do too much other than drink (not that this will be much different).

We were just off the coast in Cozumel but we came over to visit Chichen Itza. We did that on public transport from Playa Del Carmen rather than on an official excursion though.

Staying on the mainland, many people get the ferry over to Cozumel from Playa, but I don't know if Cozumel would be your thing.

Enjoy your holiday, anyway.  8)
Offline bryanHOdHOdHOd

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #207 on: July 18, 2019, 09:33:27 PM »
Ha debating doing a tour of Mexico next year so odd bump!
Offline Alf

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #208 on: July 19, 2019, 12:12:25 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 18, 2019, 08:24:34 PM
Bump bump!

Off to Cancun, well more down the coast between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum on Tuesday.

Anyone been in recent years and name any decent excursions worth doing? Went a little over 10 years ago but didnt really do too much other than drink (not that this will be much different).

I went 3 years ago. I'd recommend Xplor which has ATV's and zip wires. You've also got Isla Mujeres which has got the Corona drive through and a good laugh to go around on a golf buggy, there's a place called Oscars over there which was the best food we had on the trip.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #209 on: July 19, 2019, 09:49:34 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 18, 2019, 08:24:34 PM
Bump bump!

Off to Cancun, well more down the coast between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum on Tuesday.

Anyone been in recent years and name any decent excursions worth doing? Went a little over 10 years ago but didnt really do too much other than drink (not that this will be much different).

There are some excursions/tours mentioned on the last page but appreciate they are now almost 4 years old but we did this about 3.5 years ago:

https://www.aventurasmayas.com/tour/atvsextreme-ziplines

ATVs, Ziplines and then snorkeling in the cenotes.
Offline just redk84 will do

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #210 on: July 19, 2019, 03:06:50 PM »
Went on a ridiculous stag there couple years ago.....out of all the clubs coco bongos is the one i enjoyed the most!

nightlife is mad out there

been Cozumel also. Quad biking through it while stopping off at various Mayan ruins was definitely a fond memory

Much more to see and do than I ever did but have a good one!
Online Circa1892

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #211 on: July 19, 2019, 03:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 18, 2019, 08:24:34 PM
Bump bump!

Off to Cancun, well more down the coast between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum on Tuesday.

Anyone been in recent years and name any decent excursions worth doing? Went a little over 10 years ago but didnt really do too much other than drink (not that this will be much different).

I went earlier this year. Coba Maya was a great excursion - like Chichen Itza but a bit bigger. Also did one of those skyline things, Selvatica it was called. Realised when I was about 200 feet in the air attached to a wire that I'm not great with heights so that wasn't a highlight...
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #212 on: July 19, 2019, 03:40:18 PM »
Re-reading this thread has made me want to go back.

Anyone stayed at any hotels that have golf courses on them? Or any of the Hard Rock hotels?
Offline Mag Hull

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #213 on: July 19, 2019, 06:11:24 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 18, 2019, 08:24:34 PM
Bump bump!

Off to Cancun, well more down the coast between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum on Tuesday.

Anyone been in recent years and name any decent excursions worth doing? Went a little over 10 years ago but didnt really do too much other than drink (not that this will be much different).

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g150807-d1169723-Reviews-EcoColors_Tours-Cancun_Yucatan_Peninsula.html#REVIEWS

Have done the Whale Shark Tour & the Jungle Bird watching - out of this world, also recommend the boat trip to Isla Contoy as well.
Offline Jake

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #214 on: July 19, 2019, 09:05:11 PM »
You bastards making me want to go back now.

Loved swimming in the cenotes.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #215 on: July 19, 2019, 09:30:55 PM »
Cheers for those, going to look into them now.
Offline dudleyred

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #216 on: July 19, 2019, 09:34:56 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 19, 2019, 03:40:18 PM
Re-reading this thread has made me want to go back.

Anyone stayed at any hotels that have golf courses on them? Or any of the Hard Rock hotels?

Moon palace has three golf courses.

Massive hotel but very nice

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #217 on: July 21, 2019, 08:37:43 PM »
Just booked 7 nights at the Hard Rock Hotel on the main Cancun hotel strip.

We normally fly long haul with Virgin but couldn't get this hotel and flights to match our dates, so flying direct with BA this time.

What are they like for these flights? Anyone flown with them recently? Think it's the BA2022 and BA2023.
Offline Alf

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #218 on: July 22, 2019, 06:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 21, 2019, 08:37:43 PM
Just booked 7 nights at the Hard Rock Hotel on the main Cancun hotel strip.

We normally fly long haul with Virgin but couldn't get this hotel and flights to match our dates, so flying direct with BA this time.

What are they like for these flights? Anyone flown with them recently? Think it's the BA2022 and BA2023.

Don't know anything about the flights but that hotel is meant to be excellent from everyone I know who's been there.
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #219 on: July 23, 2019, 09:17:29 AM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 21, 2019, 08:37:43 PM
Just booked 7 nights at the Hard Rock Hotel on the main Cancun hotel strip.

We normally fly long haul with Virgin but couldn't get this hotel and flights to match our dates, so flying direct with BA this time.

What are they like for these flights? Anyone flown with them recently? Think it's the BA2022 and BA2023.
stayed just beside that on honeymoon.

isnt there a problem in cancun with seaweed at present?
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #220 on: July 23, 2019, 09:24:29 AM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on July 23, 2019, 09:17:29 AM
stayed just beside that on honeymoon.

isnt there a problem in cancun with seaweed at present?

I remember you talking about your honeymoon at Secrets The Vine? We spent our honeymoon there too in 2015, but fancied something a bit more livelier this time around.

Isn't there always a problem with seaweed? I remember reading about it before I went in 2015, and when we got there I didn't notice much but we don't tend to have beach days. Think we went for a walk one afternoon but lasted about 15 minutes as it was insanely hot. Had dinner on the beach one evening and it was fine I think.
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #221 on: July 23, 2019, 09:42:20 AM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 23, 2019, 09:24:29 AM
I remember you talking about your honeymoon at Secrets The Vine? We spent our honeymoon there too in 2015, but fancied something a bit more livelier this time around.

Isn't there always a problem with seaweed? I remember reading about it before I went in 2015, and when we got there I didn't notice much but we don't tend to have beach days. Think we went for a walk one afternoon but lasted about 15 minutes as it was insanely hot. Had dinner on the beach one evening and it was fine I think.
same year i was there ciara

was just some online video saying its terrible this year that i saw

secrets was very relaxing and quiet but you know whats its like on honeymoon, wind down time is needed.

only time i left hotel was for coco bongos one night
Offline bobby19

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #222 on: July 23, 2019, 11:34:09 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on July 19, 2019, 09:34:56 PM
Moon palace has three golf courses.

Massive hotel but very nice



Without a doubt the best hotel Ive ever been to - I love that place
Offline RK7

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #223 on: July 29, 2019, 07:00:59 PM »
I've been to Moon Palace a couple of times, they've stepped things up since my last visit. Absolutely loved it. The seaweed is really bad but you can visit Beach Palace where the Beach was beautiful.

My personal favourite is The Excellence though, best hotel I've ever stayed at.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #224 on: September 3, 2019, 10:48:01 AM »
Flying to Cancun on Thursday!

The last time we were there I was sure we just jumped in a cab to the hotel but reading up, people are advising to book in advance.

Anyone do this?

Looking at https://www.cancunairporttransportations.com/ - $55 return all in which seems really good.

The weather looks good out there at the moment. LOL.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #225 on: September 3, 2019, 10:51:56 AM »
We used mytransfers in July, cost us 96 for 5 of us for a return 95km trip.

I shopped around 5 or 6 companies and they were the cheapest. Great service too.
Offline Jingle Hells Razor Smells

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #226 on: September 3, 2019, 11:58:11 AM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September  3, 2019, 10:48:01 AM
Flying to Cancun on Thursday!

The last time we were there I was sure we just jumped in a cab to the hotel but reading up, people are advising to book in advance.

Anyone do this?

Looking at https://www.cancunairporttransportations.com/ - $55 return all in which seems really good.

The weather looks good out there at the moment. LOL.
my honeymoon my transfers were with resorthoppa

it was included in my package at time (agent did us a vegas/cancun one)

hotel wasnt that far from airport so shouldnt be too high a charge

im sure if you go to an official taxi rank you will be ok
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #227 on: September 3, 2019, 12:21:44 PM »
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #228 on: Today at 01:52:42 PM »
Bump :)

Going in early Feb. Read this thread through to decide where to stay but have no idea. Not bothered about the night life aspect more interested in a good beach with plenty to do in terms of excursions. Will most likely book a hotel in the Riviera Maya, cant wait.
Offline Ladle_thebrandyonmybuttocks

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #229 on: Today at 06:05:45 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:52:42 PM
Bump :)

Going in early Feb. Read this thread through to decide where to stay but have no idea. Not bothered about the night life aspect more interested in a good beach with plenty to do in terms of excursions. Will most likely book a hotel in the Riviera Maya, cant wait.

I prefer Playa del Carmen instead of Cancun, but it all depends on what you prefer regarding stuff to do, as there are plenty of restaurants, nightlife etc to go to and the beach is very nice. If you are looking for an all inclusive hotel, any of them is a good option. From Playa you can go snorkeling or diving as there are many diving schools that offer the service (if you plan to dive) or snorkeling. You can also take the ferry to Cozumel and snorkel or sail there. It's prettier but super super touristic. To the point that if you get out of the small boulevar just a couple of blocks you'll see the difference of how a little town it it. There are also places like Bacalar (my favourite, way south from Cancun) which is relaxed and the lagoon is stunning. Everyone will tell you to go to Tulum as well, and it's very pretty, specially with the pyramid next to the sea, but is sooooo hipster expensive that is ridiculous. I would still recommend a bed a breakfast from a friend, in the middle of the jungle that is outstanding though.
There is also Akumal a bit off the beaten track and is very nice, but probably nothing to do.

Anyway, There are other places I know so don0t hesitate to ask. It all depends on what you want to do, I'm sure there must be a place for you to go to, they cater for all!
Offline 24/12 (or 2:1 if we're being mathematically pedantic!)

Re: Cancun, have you been?
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:15:46 PM »
Seriously check the situation with the sea grass before you. That shit totally ruined my trip to Mahahual last year. go.
