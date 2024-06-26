« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harry Kane......for England  (Read 26125 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #160 on: June 26, 2024, 01:55:59 pm »
He's 31 in a few weeks and no player has been better at dodging silverware than this lad.


His tactics include, staying at Spurs too long, taking vital penalties for England when they see the end of the tunnel and picking dead certs in Munich the year they are brushed aside.


Wonderful


Maybe PSG Harry, surely nothing can stop them.


Oh, and what's the single common denominator between the clubs that have failed to win anything and Harry.


Well, it's Harry isn't it.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #161 on: June 26, 2024, 02:42:46 pm »
I was going to say ever notice that Eric Dier has followed Kane everywhere and maybe he's the bad luck charm?? ;D

Apart from the current England squad of course
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,227
  • Seis Veces
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #162 on: July 14, 2024, 10:58:54 pm »
The worst/most prominent 'big occasion' footballer to ever play the game?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,083
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #163 on: July 14, 2024, 11:03:45 pm »
According to hints from Southgate they're were questions about his fitness! Yet he's the one you choose for every game.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,929
  • JFT96
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #164 on: July 14, 2024, 11:07:48 pm »
17 year old lamine yamal has one a trophy before harry Kane

When your coach and captain are serial losers, you wont win anything
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #165 on: July 14, 2024, 11:12:36 pm »
England havent won a tournament in over 50 years so thats fair enough, but when you walk away empty handed after playing a season for Bayern, you know youre a jinx.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,026
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #166 on: July 14, 2024, 11:13:01 pm »
He will always have the Audi Cup.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #167 on: July 14, 2024, 11:13:19 pm »
Is there a more regular sight in sport than Harry Kane walking past a trophy with a runners up medal round his neck?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #168 on: July 14, 2024, 11:17:20 pm »
I wish City had signed him. They'd have won fuck all.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,038
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #169 on: July 14, 2024, 11:37:07 pm »
How many Silver Medals does he have now?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,984
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #170 on: July 14, 2024, 11:43:09 pm »
Remember when he played the CL 2019 final despite very clearly not being fit enough to play and actively acting as a crutch for his team. The same applies here for England.

The man is incredibly selfish.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #171 on: July 14, 2024, 11:43:09 pm »
Surely he wont be a starter in 2026, it should be Watkins depending on any potential breakthroughs between now and then. Kane isnt quick enough to be dropping deep, and several times the ball was in a good crossing area but he was either the short option or waiting on the edge of the box. If they had an out and out number 9, they wouldve done much better.
Logged

Offline Victor

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,686
  • Daa Dah Daaaaaaaaaa
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #172 on: July 14, 2024, 11:44:33 pm »
Gets goals against the also rans but never delivers in the big games.  Was nowhere to be seen against us in the Madrid champions league final.. Nowhere tonight .. Nowhere against Italy 4 years ago... Even in the classic against Iceland ......
Logged
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #173 on: July 14, 2024, 11:48:05 pm »
Dreadful tournament. The longer it went on, the clearer it was that he shouldnt be starting.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 12:21:04 am »
He's won less silver than Jayden Danns, now that's a sobering thought Harry
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,038
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 12:50:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:21:04 am
He's won less silver than Jayden Danns, now that's a sobering thought Harry


Errrrr...he's won loads of Silver. Just no Gold.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 01:00:22 am »
Offered nothing. It needed a focal point to stretch the game, but he kept dropping back into midfield. No pace. No trick. Didnt win his headers. Didnt win his duels (in midfield!) Southgate wasted most of the tournament persisting with something that wasnt working. It was only when he was hooked did England start to perk up and look a bit more threatening.

Nice to see you, to see you nice.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:02:06 am by G Richards »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,325
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 01:52:15 am »
Some mad shouts in the first few pages of this thread; flash in the pan, at Sunderland in a couple of seasons, the new James Beattie ;D

Most called it well to be fair, that he was the real deal. Crap tonight and throughout the Euros though, he's clearly not 100% fit but Southgate didn't have the balls to drop him.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:47:14 am »
Hes nearly 31 and had to carry a mediocre Spurs team for several seasons. I can see him going back there afer another year in Germany.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,811
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:51:59 am »
He's been poor at all these international tournaments, certainly in the big games, but then so was Rooney after 2004.

England need to move away from Kane and get pace and flowing movement in attack. He'll be 33 at the next World Cup. If he spends a few years at Bayern he'll won trophies there at least
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 08:01:45 am »
I remember being overjoyed when I saw the Spurs team sheet and Kane was starting the CL final against us. I'm sure Spain felt the same way yesterday. An utter waste of space all tournament but managed to start every game. To be fair, Kane can't pick himself.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,013
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 08:20:57 am »
He scored 40 plus goals this season so clearly the set up doesnt help him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,811
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 08:23:17 am »
Joint top scorer in the tournament, that's mad.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,570
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 08:29:58 am »
For England, he will go down as their most overrated player of all time. I struggle to actually think of a tournament game during Southgate's tenure where he's performed well, and the things people are saying about him right now were also issues in 2022, 2020, 2018. Penalties have been his saving grace.

But yeah, whatever Kane's role is for England hasn't worked for 6 years. Poor choice for captain too.

Mostly Southgate's fault, mind.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,811
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:29:58 am
For England, he will go down as their most overrated player of all time. I struggle to actually think of a tournament game during Southgate's tenure where he's performed well, and the things people are saying about him right now were also issues in 2022, 2020, 2018. Penalties have been his saving grace.

But yeah, whatever Kane's role is for England hasn't worked for 6 years. Poor choice for captain too.

Mostly Southgate's fault, mind.

He won the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup but 5 of the goals were against Tunisia and Panama in the group. The other goal was a Pengland against Colombia.

He's the epitome of the Southgate era, swats away the bum teams and then flounders when it matters against decent opposition: Croatia, Italy, France, Spain. He's been exceptionally poor throughout this tournament though.

Probably got one last shot at the World Cup in 2026. Can't see him being around for the next Euros, not in the team anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:25:19 am »
Quote from: Bread on July 14, 2024, 11:43:09 pm
Remember when he played the CL 2019 final despite very clearly not being fit enough to play and actively acting as a crutch for his team. The same applies here for England.

The man is incredibly selfish.

It's the manager's decision though. A player is hardly going to say "don't pick me".

We had our own dilemma with the fitness of Firmino for the final against Spurs, but Jurgen decided to start him. He did very little and was taken off after an hour. Pochettino starting Kane was probably in that similar boat, although they did have an option in starting the hat-trick hero Lucas Moura from the semi. In a one off game like that it's much more understable to go with the players with pedigree.


The England situation is very different though as this is seven games where Kane hasn't played well. And the improvement in forward play when he has been replaced is evident. What is damning is if you had asked most people before that final yesterday the common response would have been "Kane shouldn't start, but he will", an acknowledgement of how weak the manager is.

England's best chance was:

Palmer starts
Watkins first sub
Kane second sub (come on especially for a pen)

I do have some sympathy for him (and all the England players) in that they wont excel under this level of manager. They needed to hire a coach.

Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,013
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 09:25:19 am
It's the manager's decision though. A player is hardly going to say "don't pick me".

We had our own dilemma with the fitness of Firmino for the final against Spurs, but Jurgen decided to start him. He did very little and was taken off after an hour. Pochettino starting Kane was probably in that similar boat, although they did have an option in starting the hat-trick hero Lucas Moura from the semi. In a one off game like that it's much more understable to go with the players with pedigree.


The England situation is very different though as this is seven games where Kane hasn't played well. And the improvement in forward play when he has been replaced is evident. What is damning is if you had asked most people before that final yesterday the common response would have been "Kane shouldn't start, but he will", an acknowledgement of how weak the manager is.

England's best chance was:

Palmer starts
Watkins first sub
Kane second sub (come on especially for a pen)

I do have some sympathy for him (and all the England players) in that they wont excel under this level of manager. They needed to hire a coach.



But is the set up wrong to play Kane then ? He just scored 40 plus goals.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,160
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:30:15 am
But is the set up wrong to play Kane then ? He just scored 40 plus goals.

Kane needed a good quality player on the flanks to feed him the ball and cross him the ball.......wonder who England could have chosen to help him with that!!
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:30:15 am
But is the set up wrong to play Kane then ? He just scored 40 plus goals.

He needs runners around him. The set-up all tournament was mad, we just played deep & in front of teams constantly hence why we never created anything.

You can't be having Kane, Bellginham & Foden all trying to occupy same space (Kane has been dropping deep for years now, and is very good at it). Put Gordon in for Foden, or any kind of runner in behind from that left side, and it would've instantly transformed.

Foden is one of Gareth's boys though.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:01:45 am
I remember being overjoyed when I saw the Spurs team sheet and Kane was starting the CL final against us. I'm sure Spain felt the same way yesterday. An utter waste of space all tournament but managed to start every game. To be fair, Kane can't pick himself.

They would have been. He was a massive hinderance to England. Not only was he poor himself, I also feel he had a negative impact on Bellingham and Foden, in that he was just getting in the way, and not helping them by making forward runs.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:01:45 am
I remember being overjoyed when I saw the Spurs team sheet and Kane was starting the CL final against us. I'm sure Spain felt the same way yesterday. An utter waste of space all tournament but managed to start every game. To be fair, Kane can't pick himself.

I said the same thing yesterday before the match, yet not as eloquently - the term 'overjoyed' really did sum up my feelings too.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,811
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 10:43:36 am »
The issue is Kane is the captain and the dynamics of that means he's going to start, or not be dropped for a final.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,227
  • Seis Veces
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 am »
If he's still England's starting striker in two years time it'll be Ronaldo level selfishness/managerial delusion. Difference is Ronaldo obviously has a history of delivering when it matters and Kane is the complete opposite, as I said up the page I think he's possibly the worst big games player ever, who doesn't just not turn up, but really gets in the way of things by even being involved.

Can you imagine his movement in that North American climate if he couldn't hack it at his age in a mostly miserable German summer  ;D

That being said, you have to remember the alternatives aren't great. People have gone on about Watkins and Toney like they're Gerd Muller or something, both are 28 and have similarly achieved nothing in their careers. The likes of Morata (who didn't have the greatest tournament) are often mocked but have won things throughout their entire careers. It always counts for something.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 12:31:10 pm »
Dare I say it but he might be an option off the bench from dead ball situations but he's not a team player and has no pace. He won very few duels and doesn't look strong or capable of winning free kicks.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #194 on: Today at 02:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:30:15 am
But is the set up wrong to play Kane then ? He just scored 40 plus goals.

Getting 40 goals as the main striker for Bayern is the norm, though.
Logged

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #195 on: Today at 02:59:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:48:12 am
I think he's possibly the worst big games player ever, who doesn't just not turn up, but really gets in the way of things by even being involved.
Lukaku wants a word :)
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #196 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm »
He clearly wasn't fit and shouldn't have started.  He's not a bad player, obviously, but he needs runners around him and wide players, if he is going to play.

He shouldn't hjave started most of the games - it was obvious from the first match.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #197 on: Today at 04:23:37 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 02:53:32 pm
Getting 40 goals as the main striker for Bayern is the norm, though.

Tuchel basically got him to stop dropping deep immediately after Bayern signed him. He was just there to finish off chances, which suits him down to the ground now because he'll never not be a good finisher.

Not having players around him that can create chances is not going to work because he can't do it himself anymore.. and it's made even worse when any chances that could be created can't be because he's decided to be 30 yards behind the ball. 

Players like Gordon and Bowen would have helped him a lot.. hell, even Rashford and Sterling despite their flaws. These sort of players, or dropping Kane for Watkins, would have also helped with the Alexander-Arnold experiment.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
Re: Harry Kane......for England
« Reply #198 on: Today at 07:58:23 pm »
Hes world class at putting the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately for England, he has this idea of dropping deep and becoming a playmaker. Thats great if you play two fast, goal getting wingers either side of him (as hes pretty good at that as well tbf) but when you put him in that England set up with those players, it was never going to work.

England either had to pick the players who suit him or drop him, but that would have meant dropping Foden or Bellingham. Kane, Bellingham and Foden were never going to work together in that set up.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 