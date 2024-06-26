Remember when he played the CL 2019 final despite very clearly not being fit enough to play and actively acting as a crutch for his team. The same applies here for England.



The man is incredibly selfish.



It's the manager's decision though. A player is hardly going to say "don't pick me".We had our own dilemma with the fitness of Firmino for the final against Spurs, but Jurgen decided to start him. He did very little and was taken off after an hour. Pochettino starting Kane was probably in that similar boat, although they did have an option in starting the hat-trick hero Lucas Moura from the semi. In a one off game like that it's much more understable to go with the players with pedigree.The England situation is very different though as this is seven games where Kane hasn't played well. And the improvement in forward play when he has been replaced is evident. What is damning is if you had asked most people before that final yesterday the common response would have been "Kane shouldn't start, but he will", an acknowledgement of how weak the manager is.England's best chance was:Palmer startsWatkins first subKane second sub (come on especially for a pen)I do have some sympathy for him (and all the England players) in that they wont excel under this level of manager. They needed to hire a coach.