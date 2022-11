Just finished S-Town last night, I think I may have enjoyed this even more than Serial s1, just a wonderful, bittersweet tale with an unforgettable central character (the supporting cast is brilliant, too).



Gonna tackle Undisclosed at some point, looks like plenty of content to wade through so it's a bit intimidating. Not as much as The 45th, which looks like it'd take years! Has anyone listened to that and can recommend selected episodes?



Not really, its kind of out of date now. Maybe the lead up to the election and around the January 6th but aside from that it's Sarah and Rabia wondering what the fuck he's doing.The early episodes of Undisclosed are on Adnan/Hae. They later go on to cover other cases so it's about how invested you are in Colin/Sarah and Rabia.Ultimately I really like them, but understand it may not be for everyone