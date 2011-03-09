« previous next »
Author Topic: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)  (Read 21213 times)

Offline Lfsea

Re: Serial - The Podcast
« Reply #240 on: March 31, 2017, 11:05:04 am »
Episode 5 was so satisfying...

Spoiler
As I was listening in my car on the way into work, it occurred to me that John was probably a repressed homosexual and took great comfort (and some romantic pleasure) from helping the young-ish blokes from his town. I thought it wouldn't be any surprise if he'd made some kind of amorous advance and been spurned, leading to a fracturing of his mental state and subsequent suicide.

And then Michael is interviewed and expressed the same thoughts as me.
[close]

Quote from: Redcap on March 30, 2017, 11:27:21 pm
I'm now 2 episodes into S-Town.

So far it's not what I thought it would be, but in a way it's actually better.

It's like a Southern Gothic Serial, with more of a focus on the Southern Gothic.

This is pretty close to my thoughts on it. I don't really care where the story goes from this point as it's so fascinating just listening to the people that are on it.

I think series 2 would have been far better received had they called it something other than Serial, like they have done with this.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Serial - The Podcast
« Reply #241 on: April 4, 2017, 04:46:16 pm »
Finished listening to S-Town now. Incredibly sad and interesting story.
Offline Redcap

Re: Serial - The Podcast
« Reply #242 on: April 4, 2017, 11:54:13 pm »
Onto the last episode.

I'm really sad it's ending to be honest. John B et al have been wonderful companions for the last few days.

It's a beautiful, sad, intimate story. It had the potential to go a lot harder on the anger or the melancholy, but instead it's been gently redemptive, which is very typical of a This American Life production.
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: Serial - The Podcast
« Reply #243 on: April 5, 2017, 06:37:07 am »
I both loved the story, and was let down by it.

Spoiler
I want GOLD dammit!
[close]
Offline Redcap

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #244 on: April 5, 2017, 07:12:44 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on April  5, 2017, 06:37:07 am
Spoiler
I both loved the story, and was let down by it. I want GOLD dammit!
[close]

You may wanna spoiler tag that.

Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on March 29, 2017, 06:08:43 pm
Just finished it

Spoiler
Am left a bit flat/perplexed

I guess that's kind of the feeling they intend?

If I understand, there was most likely no gold/money or the cops got it somehow or Tyler or the court lady?

He was clearly troubled throughout his life due to repressed sexuality mixed with the madness of genius plus the likely mercury poisoning?

[close]

Spoiler

I think in a similar way to how the story moved beyond the "murder" in episode two, it moved on from the treasure hunt by episode six. The show is about John B and the town of Woodstock.
[close]
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #245 on: April 5, 2017, 09:44:31 am »
Worth listening to for Uncle Jimmy alone. :lmao

Dayum right!

Spoiler
I felt quite sorry for John. I can’t imagine its easy growing up in a hick town in Alabama being “queer” in every sense of the word. The podcast is presented in a clever way in that it leaves questions unanswered and allows listeners to dispute issues long after the series has finished. It also made me flip flop in my opinions on people. For example the cousins sounded right away like pair of money grabbers. But I just think they arrived so soon and were ever present because there was no one else to sort the estate out and of course John’s mother. Tyler is clearly not the brightest spark in the box and probably a criminal who John used for male companionship. So in terms of the Cousins vs Tyler situation from what we have learnt I’d be more likely to side with the relatives.

I think the series is detailed enough to allow listeners to make assumptions and feel they have it worked out but also vague enough to make this impossible.


[close]

Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #246 on: April 5, 2017, 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on April  5, 2017, 07:12:44 am
You may wanna spoiler tag that.

Spoiler

I think in a similar way to how the story moved beyond the "murder" in episode two, it moved on from the treasure hunt by episode six. The show is about John B and the town of Woodstock.
[close]

I spoilered mine but you can still see it on yours :)
Offline Redcap

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #247 on: April 5, 2017, 11:19:09 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on April  5, 2017, 02:31:48 pm
I spoilered mine but you can still see it on yours :)

Cheers :)

Spoiler
I didn't love the last episode.

The whole mercury poisoning angle kinda undercuts the romance of the whole story. It gives makes you feel like so much of the story you heard, including the John B you got to know and love, was because he had gone mad from mercury poisoning. I'm sure Brian Reed would have preferred it if he hadn't learned that mercury poisoning stuff.

I was pretty angry about that white supremacist picking up the McLemore land though. John must be rolling in his grave.
[close]
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #248 on: April 6, 2017, 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on April  5, 2017, 11:19:09 pm
Cheers :)

Spoiler
I didn't love the last episode.

The whole mercury poisoning angle kinda undercuts the romance of the whole story. It gives makes you feel like so much of the story you heard, including the John B you got to know and love, was because he had gone mad from mercury poisoning. I'm sure Brian Reed would have preferred it if he hadn't learned that mercury poisoning stuff.

I was pretty angry about that white supremacist picking up the McLemore land though. John must be rolling in his grave.
[close]

Spoiler
He does lose some of his pure Southern Gothic character when you account for mercury poisoning, that's true. I was still powerfully affected when his suicide note was read out on air. It's hard to explain. I've listened to it a few times since and it just makes me so sad. And that he'd by all accounts loved his town then just grew to resent it. Again, just made me really sad. Then that fucking KKK bastard.
[close]

By the way, I listen to this terrific podcast called The Longform Podcast. (If anyone is interested in Journalism, non-fiction writing, and especially narrative non-fiction or literary journalism, they need to listen to this) This week they had Brian Reed on the show. If anyone is interested in how the show was made, how key decisions were made about its structure, and why it ended up sounding how it did, I suggest you listen to this. It's packed with spoilers obviously but it's basically a behind the scenes of S-Town.

Here's the link: https://longform.org/posts/longform-podcast-239-brian-reed
Offline Redcap

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #249 on: April 6, 2017, 02:59:56 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on April  6, 2017, 01:11:52 pm
Spoiler
He does lose some of his pure Southern Gothic character when you account for mercury poisoning, that's true. I was still powerfully affected when his suicide note was read out on air. It's hard to explain. I've listened to it a few times since and it just makes me so sad. And that he'd by all accounts loved his town then just grew to resent it. Again, just made me really sad. Then that fucking KKK bastard.
[close]

By the way, I listen to this terrific podcast called The Longform Podcast. (If anyone is interested in Journalism, non-fiction writing, and especially narrative non-fiction or literary journalism, they need to listen to this) This week they had Brian Reed on the show. If anyone is interested in how the show was made, how key decisions were made about its structure, and why it ended up sounding how it did, I suggest you listen to this. It's packed with spoilers obviously but it's basically a behind the scenes of S-Town.

Here's the link: https://longform.org/posts/longform-podcast-239-brian-reed


And that'll be my listening to and from work tomorrow. Cheers!

Spoiler
His suicide note was just a gorgeous piece of writing. It made me sad, but it was also quite uplifting in its way. John B was clinically depressed, sure, but in his moments of clarity, he was able to look back and reflect on a life well lived. That's all anyone can really ask for at the end, isn't it?
[close]
Offline Igor Tripod Biscan

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #250 on: April 6, 2017, 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on April  6, 2017, 01:11:52 pm


Here's the link: https://longform.org/posts/longform-podcast-239-brian-reed

Cheers for this, I'm personally always on the lookout for new and well done podcasts

Thanks
Offline Alan_X

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #251 on: April 8, 2017, 05:36:00 pm »
Listened to the whole of S-Town this morning. Can't praise it highly enough. There's no way you could tell where it would end up based on the first episode.
Offline gerrardsarmy

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #252 on: April 8, 2017, 11:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on April  6, 2017, 02:59:56 pm
And that'll be my listening to and from work tomorrow. Cheers!

Spoiler
His suicide note was just a gorgeous piece of writing. It made me sad, but it was also quite uplifting in its way. John B was clinically depressed, sure, but in his moments of clarity, he was able to look back and reflect on a life well lived. That's all anyone can really ask for at the end, isn't it?
[close]

Spoiler
It is a great piece of writing. I was sad in the sense that I wish he was still around. A man so brilliant should have lived longer. But, as you say, it was uplifting to hear that he was proud of his life and his home. And it did sound like he thought he'd lived a worthwhile life. I was at work when I listened to it the first time and I had chills. Because amidst the sadness it did fill me with some sense of fortitude against all life throws at you.

In the podcast I linked the host and Brian Reed talk about how the S-Town people were greatly influenced by novels. One person John B mentioned in his suicide note was Flannery O'Connor. The very ending of S-Town, the stuff with his mother in the field begging for a genius, reminded me of an ending to a Flannery O'Connor story. And of course S-Town as a whole has a lot in common with Southern Gothic literature.
[close]
Offline Yiannis

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #253 on: April 9, 2017, 10:19:29 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on April  8, 2017, 05:36:00 pm
Listened to the whole of S-Town this morning. Can't praise it highly enough. There's no way you could tell where it would end up based on the first episode.

Spoiler
Yep. Fascinating story about a fascinating character with his highs and lows. Caused such a range of emotions. With such a story you also paint your own pictures and scenery, like a book, and also adds to the whole attraction of the story.

PS: Was relatively close to how I imagined John.
[close]
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #254 on: April 9, 2017, 07:53:27 pm »
Uncle Jimmy looks exactly the way you'd picture him.

Spoiler


YES SIR YES SIR!

[close]
Offline Alan_X

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #255 on: April 10, 2017, 06:09:45 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on April  6, 2017, 01:11:52 pm
Spoiler
He does lose some of his pure Southern Gothic character when you account for mercury poisoning, that's true. I was still powerfully affected when his suicide note was read out on air. It's hard to explain. I've listened to it a few times since and it just makes me so sad. And that he'd by all accounts loved his town then just grew to resent it. Again, just made me really sad. Then that fucking KKK bastard.
[close]

By the way, I listen to this terrific podcast called The Longform Podcast. (If anyone is interested in Journalism, non-fiction writing, and especially narrative non-fiction or literary journalism, they need to listen to this) This week they had Brian Reed on the show. If anyone is interested in how the show was made, how key decisions were made about its structure, and why it ended up sounding how it did, I suggest you listen to this. It's packed with spoilers obviously but it's basically a behind the scenes of S-Town.

Here's the link: https://longform.org/posts/longform-podcast-239-brian-reed


Thanks for the link. Listening now. I think its fascinating to hear him talk about S-Town as a kind of 'audio non-fiction novel'.  It's not a true crime story, there is no Hollywood story arc and no 'Chekov's gun' rules. It's about a life lived.
Offline BRdispatch05

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #256 on: April 12, 2017, 07:07:01 pm »
In avoidance of possible spoilers, I made a quick post in this thread and have disappeared. Less than two weeks ago, I listened to episode one of Serial.
As of five minutes ago, I've listened to the entirety of Serial season 1 twice, every undisclosed episode (Thanks to a poster in here and a PM from Claire), S-Town, and season 2 of Serial. All incredibly fascinating, and each one so informative, enlightening, mysterious, chilling, unexpected turns, and entertaining in a way I've never experienced through audio.

Must..Have...More... I've listened to
Spoiler
the post conviction release of Adnan on Undisclosed, but not yet Serial. They have 3 episodes for that, meaning
[close]
those are all I have left supply my addiction. Help Rawk! I may listen to the investigations of Bob Ruff in the near future, and buy Rabias book, but looking for something else. Any suggestions?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #257 on: April 12, 2017, 07:10:12 pm »
Quote from: BRdispatch05 on April 12, 2017, 07:07:01 pm
In avoidance of possible spoilers, I made a quick post in this thread and have disappeared. Less than two weeks ago, I listened to episode one of Serial.
As of five minutes ago, I've listened to the entirety of Serial season 1 twice, every undisclosed episode (Thanks to a poster in here and a PM from Claire), S-Town, and season 2 of Serial. All incredibly fascinating, and each one so informative, enlightening, mysterious, chilling, unexpected turns, and entertaining in a way I've never experienced through audio.

Must..Have...More... I've listened to
Spoiler
the post conviction release of Adnan on Undisclosed, but not yet Serial. They have 3 episodes for that, meaning
[close]
those are all I have left supply my addiction. Help Rawk! I may listen to the investigations of Bob Ruff in the near future, and buy Rabias book, but looking for something else. Any suggestions?
Try Up and Vanished.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #258 on: April 12, 2017, 07:14:22 pm »
Not sure I'd bother with Rabias book.

I got it free with audible and was really disappointed. Nothing particularly shattering in it and there's an awful lot of uneventful stuff about her and what was going on with her.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #259 on: April 27, 2017, 02:01:14 pm »
Listened to all of S-Town

Totally agree with other posters.

A thoroughly engaging story thats draws you in and then just unravels, then draws you in again.

Don't want to post spoilers but very much not your average story line towards the end.

Uncle Jimmy does need his own T shirt line.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #260 on: April 27, 2017, 06:16:49 pm »
Have been listening to "The 45th" Rabia and Susan looking at Trump.

Latest is an interview with Michael Dukakis. Came across brilliantly imho
Online Ray K

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #261 on: September 5, 2018, 03:27:48 pm »
The Real Third Season of Serial is starting September 20th. It's a year in the life of the Cleveland courts, based on one 'regular' case. 8 minute trailer on here:

https://serialpodcast.org/
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #262 on: September 5, 2018, 04:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  5, 2018, 03:27:48 pm
The Real Third Season of Serial is starting September 20th. It's a year in the life of the Cleveland courts, based on one 'regular' case. 8 minute trailer on here:

https://serialpodcast.org/


God, I haven't even had time to listen to Season 2 yet! Been sitting on my iPod for about a year now! ;D
Online Ray K

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #263 on: September 5, 2018, 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  5, 2018, 04:10:01 pm
God, I haven't even had time to listen to Season 2 yet! Been sitting on my iPod for about a year now! ;D

I wouldn't bother with it to be honest. Listen to S-Town of course, but you're missing nothing with the Bergdahl case.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #264 on: September 5, 2018, 05:00:38 pm »
Agreed. It had none of the magic or intrigue of the first season, It was actually boring. I doubt this new one will recapture the magic, as it's not being made as it's broadcast, but hopefully it's S-Town level.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #265 on: September 12, 2018, 12:31:47 pm »
I really disagree with the criticism of series 2. It's a totally different thing to series 1, but [and i'm not just trying to be hipster here] i actually preffered it. It doesn't have the did he/didn't he layer of intrigue series 1 had, but it's still fascinating. I found the way it looked at how a system works, or doesn't work, absolutely brilliant. Just total forensic journalism. Just listened to the trailer for s3 and feel like it's going to be more like series 2 than series 3.
Offline Lfsea

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #266 on: September 21, 2018, 12:08:18 am »
New series out today
Online Ray K

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #267 on: September 14, 2022, 06:48:40 pm »
Interesting update to a case I had forgotten about

 WSJ NEWS EXCLUSIVE
Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Should Be Vacated, Prosecutors Say

States attorney for Baltimore City is asking for new trial in case that became the subject of first hit Serial podcast

Prosecutors in Baltimore are asking a judge to vacate Adnan Syeds conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, a case that riveted America when it was turned into the hit first season of the podcast Serial.

The states attorney for Baltimore City said in a motion filed Wednesday in circuit court that a nearly yearlong investigation, conducted with the defense, found new evidence, including information concerning the possible involvement of two alternative suspects.

Prosecutors are requesting Mr. Syed be given a new trial. They said they werent asserting that Mr. Syed is innocent. However, for all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction, said the office of Baltimore States Attorney Marilyn Mosby, which is overseeing the reinvestigation.

The office is recommending Mr. Syed be released on his own recognizance pending the continuing investigation.

Mr. Syed, a Baltimore native, has been serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Ms. Lee, his ex-girlfriend. He was 17 years old at the time of the crime, and was charged as an adult.

Prosecutors said in the court filing Wednesday there is evidence suggesting there are two suspects who may have been involved, either separately or together. The suspects were known at the time of the first investigation but not properly ruled out, prosecutors said.

Identifying details of the two suspects, including their names, are being withheld because the investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said. References to the suspects were mentioned throughout the motion but prosecutors didnt delineate which suspect they were referring to.

In their reinvestigation, prosecutors found a document in the states trial file detailing one persons statement, saying that one of the suspects had motive to kill Ms. Lee and had threatened her in the presence of another person. The suspect said he would make her [Ms. Lee] disappear. He would kill her, according to the court filing.

That information was never given to the defense, the filing said. Prosecutors are required by law to give defense counsel exculpatory evidence upon request.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/adnan-syed-serial-podcast-vacate-murder-conviction-11663163015?reflink=share_mobilewebshare
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #268 on: September 14, 2022, 07:05:53 pm »
I've read that twice and it makes no sense to me.

The prosecution was to vacate Syeds conviction and set a new trial.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #269 on: September 14, 2022, 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 14, 2022, 07:05:53 pm
I've read that twice and it makes no sense to me.

The prosecution was to vacate Syeds conviction and set a new trial.

What doesnt make sense ?  The state no longer has confidence in the conviction.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #270 on: September 14, 2022, 07:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 14, 2022, 07:13:04 pm
What doesnt make sense ?  The state no longer has confidence in the conviction.

"Prosecutors are requesting Mr. Syed be given a new trial."
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #271 on: September 14, 2022, 07:32:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 14, 2022, 07:26:59 pm
"Prosecutors are requesting Mr. Syed be given a new trial."

Because procedurally it now looks a bit 'iffy' and other evidence has come to light, I agree that it is a tad strange that the prosecution are requesting it( after working with the defence), it's either they want to get ahead of something that will happen anyway and it's a high profile case or morally they think it's the right thing to do.  I'm going for the former.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #272 on: September 14, 2022, 07:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 14, 2022, 07:32:18 pm
Because procedurally it now looks a bit 'iffy' and other evidence has come to light, I agree that it is a tad strange that the prosecution are requesting it( after working with the defence), it's either they want to get ahead of something that will happen anyway and it's a high profile case or morally they think it's the right thing to do.  I'm going for the former.

It's just odd. Rabia said she's recording an episode of Undisclosed with Susan and Colin later. I know they'll clear it up.

Either way it's obviously great news for Syed and hopefully they'll get justice for Hae finally
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #273 on: September 14, 2022, 11:25:46 pm »
Looks like this really is the one!!

Rabia had said several months ago that something was afoot but she couldnt disclose what it was. Had assumed it was the DNA testing that was submitted and had hoped it would come back with a match to someone else. But it looks like it was the new evidence, of the two other suspects that was never handed over?

Sounds like a Brady violation so is that why they acted now?

The other suspect mentioned in the motion had attacked a woman unknown to him IN HER CAR and was later convicted of rape and assault (unsure if its the same victim).

Youd think without the presence of any new evidence that could convict Adnan, his team would be confident of winning a retrial based on the initial evidence. If they would even bring a new trial.

What are they trying to get ahead of? Is this because of money? A potential payout in future?

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #274 on: September 19, 2022, 09:12:52 pm »
Judge Phinn overturns Syed conviction "in the interest of justice"
Judge also orders Syed released under home detention. Removing his shackles now. Orders new trial.

It seems like the two other anonymous suspects (or one of them?) have gone on to rape women after Hae was murdered
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #275 on: September 19, 2022, 10:38:32 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 19, 2022, 09:12:52 pm
Judge Phinn overturns Syed conviction "in the interest of justice"
Judge also orders Syed released under home detention. Removing his shackles now. Orders new trial.

It seems like the two other anonymous suspects (or one of them?) have gone on to rape women after Hae was murdered

Seems like there are 2 threads for this - another in News..!

But they have also said they are awaiting results of more DNA to come through. Perhaps that will be the clincher for Adnan, to fully exonerate him.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #276 on: September 19, 2022, 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 19, 2022, 09:12:52 pm
Judge Phinn overturns Syed conviction "in the interest of justice"
Judge also orders Syed released under home detention. Removing his shackles now. Orders new trial.

It seems like the two other anonymous suspects (or one of them?) have gone on to rape women after Hae was murdered

Also, dont know if we are allowed to say this but although the suspects have not been named, people have pieces together who they believe one of the suspects to be based on the new info - Mr S, the streaker.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #277 on: September 20, 2022, 06:49:13 am »
He's in a sort of limbo as I understand. The trial effectively never happened. The state have 30 days to either decide to prosecute again or drop the charges.

They'll be no exoneration as such, it's almost as if the 23 years since his trial didn't happen.

Of course with the states case based around Jay (snort) and the cell phone pings one may argue there is no case against Adnan, unless the other two suspects somehow can implicate him.

Online kavah

Re: The Serial Podcasts - 3rd series out now (April 2017)
« Reply #278 on: Today at 02:08:07 pm »
Serial podcast S01 e13 is up. Sarah explains what a motion to vacate means -  the case crumbled after a hard look
