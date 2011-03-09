Interesting update to a case I had forgotten about
WSJ NEWS EXCLUSIVE Adnan Syed Murder Conviction Should Be Vacated, Prosecutors Say
States attorney for Baltimore City is asking for new trial in case that became the subject of first hit Serial podcast
Prosecutors in Baltimore are asking a judge to vacate Adnan Syeds conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, a case that riveted America when it was turned into the hit first season of the podcast Serial.
The states attorney for Baltimore City said in a motion filed Wednesday in circuit court that a nearly yearlong investigation, conducted with the defense, found new evidence, including information concerning the possible involvement of two alternative suspects.
Prosecutors are requesting Mr. Syed be given a new trial. They said they werent asserting that Mr. Syed is innocent. However, for all the reasons set forth below, the State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction, said the office of Baltimore States Attorney Marilyn Mosby, which is overseeing the reinvestigation.
The office is recommending Mr. Syed be released on his own recognizance pending the continuing investigation.
Mr. Syed, a Baltimore native, has been serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of strangling Ms. Lee, his ex-girlfriend. He was 17 years old at the time of the crime, and was charged as an adult.
Prosecutors said in the court filing Wednesday there is evidence suggesting there are two suspects who may have been involved, either separately or together. The suspects were known at the time of the first investigation but not properly ruled out, prosecutors said.
Identifying details of the two suspects, including their names, are being withheld because the investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said. References to the suspects were mentioned throughout the motion but prosecutors didnt delineate which suspect they were referring to.
In their reinvestigation, prosecutors found a document in the states trial file detailing one persons statement, saying that one of the suspects had motive to kill Ms. Lee and had threatened her in the presence of another person. The suspect said he would make her [Ms. Lee] disappear. He would kill her, according to the court filing.
That information was never given to the defense, the filing said. Prosecutors are required by law to give defense counsel exculpatory evidence upon request. https://www.wsj.com/articles/adnan-syed-serial-podcast-vacate-murder-conviction-11663163015?reflink=share_mobilewebshare