You're lucky not to have them. MOT's are a major source of stress and expenditure. The tester literally has the power to ruin you financially or make you carless within a few minutes. Such power, with almost no practical comeback for a malicious or malintentioned tester should not exist in this day and age.



(you can tell my MOT is due soon can't you? )



Just be glad we don't have the Japanese Shaken tests, once every two years and the strictest tests in the world, ensures that Japanese vehicles are maintained to the highest standard.I was thinking about getting a Re-Imported Jaguar XJ 4.2 Supercharged from Japan, they're from 2006/07/08/09 era, low mileage and absolutely immaculate, problem is you're looking at £20k. Don't give a shit how tidy it is, I'm not paying that for a 17 yr old car.Of course, if you maintain your vehicle, it'll sail through the MOT.(I expect mine to fail on sills, buts that's because I'm getting a new one and can't be arsed looking after this one)My mate used to be an MOT tester and I helped him out from time to time - cars always fail on the same things - worn tyres, broken springs, bulbs out, wipers not working, worn suspension and rust to the chassis. The vast majority are road safety issues, so be glad we have them.Worst one we ever saw on the ramps was a cut and shut, from underneath, you could put your arm in between the two halves of the car, it was that badly joined underneath.