« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 760328 times)

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,657
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9920 on: December 4, 2024, 07:23:05 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  3, 2024, 07:11:04 pm
Not been up Rivi since the covid years, its lovely in the summer.

Last at the barn on the bike about 2 years ago

Was a lovely crisp blue day, we used to go 10-20 times a year, hoping to get back to that next year.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,387
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9921 on: December 4, 2024, 07:59:26 am »
Finally put up the Christmas 🎄 tree. A great sense of achievement and pride. Oh and no rows!
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9922 on: December 4, 2024, 11:42:26 am »
Was doing the school run today and saw one of these


Always makes me smile to see a classic car that's really well looked after and in use
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9923 on: December 4, 2024, 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December  4, 2024, 01:03:55 am
Where would we be without our souls?...
walking around with wet dirty feet.
Logged

Offline Elzars brussels sprouts farts

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,669
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9924 on: December 4, 2024, 01:50:04 pm »
Finally got a date for my ACL surgery and it's in 2 weeks! Works out perfectly for me to stuff my face over Christmas while laid out on the sofa.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9925 on: December 4, 2024, 02:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzars brussels sprouts farts on December  4, 2024, 01:50:04 pm
Finally got a date for my ACL surgery and it's in 2 weeks! Works out perfectly for me to stuff my face over Christmas while laid out on the sofa.
I'll be getting a hip replacement in a few months, and have already been given "pre-hab" exercises to boost the chances of a speedy recovery.  just curious - do they do this for ACL-type injuries too?
Logged

Offline Elzars brussels sprouts farts

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,669
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9926 on: December 4, 2024, 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  4, 2024, 02:05:14 pm
I'll be getting a hip replacement in a few months, and have already been given "pre-hab" exercises to boost the chances of a speedy recovery.  just curious - do they do this for ACL-type injuries too?
They advise you to do as much as possible once they add you to the waiting list, think they would push it more if I was older and looking like I don't do much. I've been playing squash and other stuff for the last few months, so should be in fairly decent position for recovery.

The better condition the muscles around any joint surgery site, the better your recovery will be.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm »
The car passing the MOT this morning. Thankfully no repair bills just before Christmas.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,636
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 02:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
The car passing the MOT this morning. Thankfully no repair bills just before Christmas.

Nice one.

I had the MOT and cambelt done on the wifes on Tuesday, cost me £330, but it's never had a belt in 17 years so thought I was pushing it and £300 v a new engine isn't a hard choice, too lazy to do it myself these days - fucked the personal trainer off and used the money I'd have spent with him on the car instead.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 06:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 02:29:34 pm
Nice one.

I had the MOT and cambelt done on the wifes on Tuesday, cost me £330, but it's never had a belt in 17 years so thought I was pushing it and £300 v a new engine isn't a hard choice, too lazy to do it myself these days - fucked the personal trainer off and used the money I'd have spent with him on the car instead.
Wow, that's a long time without a cambelt change, isn't it.

Everything's so damn expensive with a car these days. I was just glad mine passed today.  I thought it would, but you never know once they get it up on the ramps and start prodding about. I end up sitting in the garage like an expectant father, hoping everything's ok. 😀
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm »
how many other places have MOT-type requirements?

the closest thing we've had in Ontario was related to emission testing, and they stopped that a few years back.  but nothing to do with overall road suitability/safety.  I'm not aware of it being in place in the US but could be 100% incorrect.

cops can pull vehicles over if they observe a potential issue of course.

(I'm not saying MOT tests are a bad thing - I'm just curious).
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,752
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm
how many other places have MOT-type requirements?

the closest thing we've had in Ontario was related to emission testing, and they stopped that a few years back.  but nothing to do with overall road suitability/safety.  I'm not aware of it being in place in the US but could be 100% incorrect.

cops can pull vehicles over if they observe a potential issue of course.

(I'm not saying MOT tests are a bad thing - I'm just curious).
You're lucky not to have them. MOT's are a major source of stress and expenditure. The tester literally has the power to ruin you financially or make you carless within a few minutes. Such power, with almost no practical comeback for a malicious or malintentioned tester should not exist in this day and age.

(you can tell my MOT is due soon can't you?  ::)   )
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 06:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm
You're lucky not to have them. MOT's are a major source of stress and expenditure. The tester literally has the power to ruin you financially or make you carless within a few minutes. Such power, with almost no practical comeback for a malicious or malintentioned tester should not exist in this day and age.

(you can tell my MOT is due soon can't you?  ::)   )
what's the cost for the test itself?
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 06:32:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:20:33 pm
what's the cost for the test itself?
Mine was £47 today.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9934 on: Yesterday at 06:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 06:32:38 pm
Mine was £47 today.
is it all cars, and how often?  (sorry for the multiple questions  :) )
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9935 on: Yesterday at 06:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm
You're lucky not to have them. MOT's are a major source of stress and expenditure. The tester literally has the power to ruin you financially or make you carless within a few minutes. Such power, with almost no practical comeback for a malicious or malintentioned tester should not exist in this day and age.

(you can tell my MOT is due soon can't you?  ::)   )
I do my own oil and filter changes to keep costs down and I trust the garage I use for things I can't do myself. I'm lucky with them. I always get nervous around MOT time though.

I've been too busy to take the car in during the first three weeks of the month you get prior to the due date for renewal, so I was worried that if it failed today they wouldn't be able to sort it before the MOT is up next Wednesday. It was only yesterday I got time to do all my pre-MOT checks and make sure it was as ready as I could make it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9936 on: Yesterday at 06:46:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:33:18 pm
is it all cars, and how often?  (sorry for the multiple questions  :) )
If you buy a brand new car you don't have to MOT it for the first three years. After that, it's every twelve months. Mine is due on Wednesday 11th Dec, so I can take it in anytime starting from 11th Nov. I usually try to get it there early in case it needs work. Then, it gives me time to get it fixed before the 11th Dec deadline and get it retested. Retests are free within that period. If they find anything really dangerous, though, you are off the road straight away until it's fixed.

Edit:

If you are caught driving without an MOT (other than going to the garage itself) you can be fined up to £1,000, get points on your license and even have your car seized. It also invalidates your insurance, leaving you open to further charges.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:51:55 pm by Sprouts of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9937 on: Yesterday at 06:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 06:46:07 pm
If you buy a brand new car you don't have to MOT it for the first three years. After that, it's every twelve months. Mine is due on Wednesday 11th Dec, so I can take it in anytime starting from 11th Nov. I usually try to get it there early in case it needs work. Then, it gives me time to get it fixed before the 11th Dec deadline and get it retested. Retests are free within that period. If they find anything really dangerous, though, you are off the road straight away until it's fixed.

Edit:

If you are caught driving without an MOT (other than going to the garage itself) you can be fined up to £1,000, get points on your license and even have your car seized. It also invalidates your insurance, leaving you open to further charges.
bloody hell.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9938 on: Yesterday at 07:00:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm
how many other places have MOT-type requirements?

the closest thing we've had in Ontario was related to emission testing, and they stopped that a few years back.  but nothing to do with overall road suitability/safety.  I'm not aware of it being in place in the US but could be 100% incorrect.

cops can pull vehicles over if they observe a potential issue of course.

(I'm not saying MOT tests are a bad thing - I'm just curious).
 
You have to get a yearly inspection in Massachusetts, dunno how much it costs i don't drive.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9939 on: Yesterday at 07:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:00:13 pm
 
You have to get a yearly inspection in Massachusetts, dunno how much it costs i don't drive.
I just had a Google. It costs $35 for a vehicle (car) inspection test in Massachusetts.

Apparently, some states in the US have vehicle tests and others don't.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,636
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9940 on: Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm »
Just be glad we don't have the Japanese Shaken tests, once every two years and the strictest tests in the world, ensures that Japanese vehicles are maintained to the highest standard.

I was thinking about getting a Re-Imported Jaguar XJ 4.2 Supercharged from Japan, they're from 2006/07/08/09 era, low mileage and absolutely immaculate, problem is you're looking at £20k. Don't give a shit how tidy it is, I'm not paying that for a 17 yr old car.

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm
You're lucky not to have them. MOT's are a major source of stress and expenditure. The tester literally has the power to ruin you financially or make you carless within a few minutes. Such power, with almost no practical comeback for a malicious or malintentioned tester should not exist in this day and age.

(you can tell my MOT is due soon can't you?  ::)   )

Of course, if you maintain your vehicle, it'll sail through the MOT.  ;D  (I expect mine to fail on sills, buts that's because I'm getting a new one and can't be arsed looking after this one)

My mate used to be an MOT tester and I helped him out from time to time - cars always fail on the same things - worn tyres, broken springs, bulbs out, wipers not working, worn suspension and rust to the chassis. The vast majority are road safety issues, so be glad we have them.

Worst one we ever saw on the ramps was a cut and shut, from underneath, you could put your arm in between the two halves of the car, it was that badly joined underneath.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9941 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
I was on the usual school run this morning. My autistic son (17) and I were in reception waiting for the teaching assistant to come get him. He was in a great mood and I was poking him and making him laugh and chuckle. Suddenly one of the students grabbed my arm. It is so rare that our autistic children even acknowledge someone outside their circle, let alone initiate physical contact. I think she just wanted to share our happy moment. It was wonderful and made my morning.
Logged

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9942 on: Today at 10:33:11 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 10:20:33 am
I was on the usual school run this morning. My autistic son (17) and I were in reception waiting for the teaching assistant to come get him. He was in a great mood and I was poking him and making him laugh and chuckle. Suddenly one of the students grabbed my arm. It is so rare that our autistic children even acknowledge someone outside their circle, let alone initiate physical contact. I think she just wanted to share our happy moment. It was wonderful and made my morning.


 :thumbup
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9943 on: Today at 12:27:10 pm »
Absolutely lashing the old three-quarter coconut bird fat ball onto the patio to get the remaining suet out for the table. Satisfying smash.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9944 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:27:10 pm
Absolutely lashing the old three-quarter coconut fat bird


This is what I first read this as  :-X
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9945 on: Today at 12:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 12:54:54 pm

This is what I first read this as  :-X
I have not a clue what any of it meant.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9946 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 12:54:54 pm

This is what I first read this as  :-X

 :lmao

@SamLad - one of these:

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9947 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm »
I kinda suspected that but initially it said "fat bird" not "bird fat", and I still dunno what the patio had to do with it and what table you were on about.

 ;D ;D

however - yes a picture is worth a thousand words, innit?   ;D
Logged

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9948 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:18:05 pm
:lmao

@SamLad - one of these:




I like the way the alien, taking a coconut thing form, has sent a tendril into the brain of the Great Tit and is imparting instructions to help bring about the demise of humanity
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9949 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
my image must be cropped, I can't see Guardiola in there, never mind his brain.
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,367
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9950 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:00 pm
my image must be cropped, I can't see Guardiola in there, never mind his brain.

You can see the gouges next to the string, though...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,331
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9951 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 02:40:36 pm
You can see the gouges next to the string, though...

Just to the right of the gonk?
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,367
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9952 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9953 on: Today at 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 02:15:51 pm

I like the way the alien, taking a coconut thing form, has sent a tendril into the brain of the Great Tit and is imparting instructions to help bring about the demise of humanity
Sorry to be that guy, but it's a Blue Tit*.  :P



*Not to be confused with our neighbours across the park.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9954 on: Today at 03:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 03:35:32 pm
Sorry to be that guy, but it's a Blue Tit*.  :P



*Not to be confused with our neighbours across the park.


Ah, OK


(mods, Spion needs his profile adding to; "Expert on tits"  ;D)
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,792
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9955 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 03:46:30 pm

Ah, OK


(mods, Spion needs his profile adding to; "Expert on tits"  ;D)
Jim already made reference in my profile by saying "Worratit".  ;D

He loves me really, though. ♥️
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9956 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 03:55:48 pm
Jim already made reference in my profile by saying "Worratit".  ;D

He loves me really, though. ♥️
loves your tits, at least.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Up
« previous next »
 