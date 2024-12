You're lucky not to have them. MOT's are a major source of stress and expenditure. The tester literally has the power to ruin you financially or make you carless within a few minutes. Such power, with almost no practical comeback for a malicious or malintentioned tester should not exist in this day and age.



(you can tell my MOT is due soon can't you? )



I do my own oil and filter changes to keep costs down and I trust the garage I use for things I can't do myself. I'm lucky with them. I always get nervous around MOT time though.I've been too busy to take the car in during the first three weeks of the month you get prior to the due date for renewal, so I was worried that if it failed today they wouldn't be able to sort it before the MOT is up next Wednesday. It was only yesterday I got time to do all my pre-MOT checks and make sure it was as ready as I could make it.