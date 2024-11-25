Went to the Chatsworth Xmas Market yesterday.



First visit, and it's far better than any of the markets I've been to before. Lovely atmosphere, dog-friendly, loads of stalls pushing out samples. The food was overpriced, of course, but that's normal for these markets. Rain stayed mostly off.



Parked about a mile away for a fraction of the cost that the official on-site car parks charged (£30 a car!! and they were all booked up weeks ago for all the weekend slots anyway) and walked through the grounds, next to the river - lovely little hike -