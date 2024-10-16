« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 731280 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 09:20:47 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 16, 2024, 10:34:40 pm
Hopping on a Thames Uberboat, or the short ferry that runs from Canary Wharf just across the river. Especially on a nice sunny day like today - it's like being on holiday. A lot of people here moan about all the tourists but away from the throng of central London I like them - they just add to the holiday vibe on the boats.

Is that the short ferry over to the Hilton hotel?  I stay there every now and again and take advantage of it to go into Canary Wharf.  Also, because my work allows it, i get an Uber boat down to near the Tate Modern as my commute...... beats the underground or bus any day of the week!

Also, the Thameslink service is 10x a better experience than the tube.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 09:49:50 am »
Sounds great but how much do these boat journeys cost, compared to public transport?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 am »
I just used oyster so the same really: https://www.thamesclippers.com/plan-your-journey/route-map
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 14, 2024, 08:47:33 pm
Had a beautiful Carder Bee in the garden today 🤗

Cardi B tribute act?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:08:54 am
I just used oyster so the same really: https://www.thamesclippers.com/plan-your-journey/route-map

The Thames Clippers is something i've on list of things i want to do, i always keep forgetting about them though, it's £22 for a day ticket, it'd be cool doing the Thames Clippers around sunrise/sunset.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm »
Bumped into a lad I've not seen for a bit on the Lane yesterday. He's been in Sweden buying a 150 yacht and has a Captain to sail it. He's invited me to heva part of the crew maybe just in the kitchen for now until I learn the skills requiredto help out on deck. Erm ... ye . Go ' ead then.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm
Bumped into a lad I've not seen for a bit on the Lane yesterday. He's been in Sweden buying a 150 yacht and has a Captain to sail it. He's invited me to heva part of the crew maybe just in the kitchen for now until I learn the skills requiredto help out on deck. Erm ... ye . Go ' ead then.

Kesey the Viking?

That sounds boss that la, you'll be on that reality boat tv show before you know it.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 04:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:49:50 am
Sounds great but how much do these boat journeys cost, compared to public transport?

I think the Uber Boat cost about £8, the bus would have been £2 and the tube £3.20 (i think).  Yes its twice the price but for speed and experience, once in a while its a nice to do.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 04:58:00 pm »
We burnt out the motor on the electric strimmer back in August and were going to replace it with a petrol one until I remembered my dad used to have one before he died.

Been down at my sister's for a few days and brought it back with me not knowing if it still worked or not as it's not been used for over 9yrs.

Fired up pretty much first time.  Result!!
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 05:59:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Kesey the Viking?

That sounds boss that la, you'll be on that reality boat tv show before you know it.

Kesey the drug smuggler more like it  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:59:06 pm
Kesey the drug smuggler more like it  ;D

:lmao
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9731 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:59:06 pm
Kesey the drug smuggler more like it  ;D
Customs will be on magic mushy alert.  :roger
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 12:17:33 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm
Bumped into a lad I've not seen for a bit on the Lane yesterday. He's been in Sweden buying a 150 yacht and has a Captain to sail it. He's invited me to heva part of the crew maybe just in the kitchen for now until I learn the skills requiredto help out on deck. Erm ... ye . Go ' ead then.

how is Curtis?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 03:53:55 am »
