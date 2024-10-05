I'd never heard of balance bikes until I read your post. I just looked them up. They look like a really good idea. I actually remember using stabilisers on my bike when I was a kid. I never thought I'd be able to ditch them. I probably relied on them too much.



They're brilliant, give the kid the feel for the balance point so when it comes to pedalling they're just off. Like you, my eldest relied on them too much and he refused to have them taken off. In the end I did it anyway and used to hold onto him, he was scared I'd let go, panicked like mad, then one day I just did and he pedalled away and was fine after that. This is the same kid flying planes solo at 16...............