« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 719099 times)

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9640 on: October 5, 2024, 06:31:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  4, 2024, 12:18:10 pm
I love annoying dickheads on the road

Audi c*nt yesterday, Am doing 65 in a 60 on dual carriageway, coming up to a lorry to overtake

from at least 200 metres back this c*nt starts flashing lights at me to move. Fuck him, who does he think he is I go

So I slow down and dont budge, time it speed up when its time to pass another car knowing he wont have time to overtake me first

I refuse to move purely because of his attitude. He pulls alongside me, I laugh at him. He asked me to pull over, Laughed at him, he got infront of me and slowed down a bit. I just carried on laughing til he eventually fucked off

Laughed the rest of my journey, hope I ruined his day
Its something I like to do as well to the usual suspects,Audis,BMWs and the like ,enjoying them get all irate as they try to practically force me off the road then the obligatory driving alongside me ,making threatening gestures.

I find grinning and laughing seems to ruin their day even more ,the cherry on the cake is blowing a kiss to them and mouthing the words ,I LOVE YOU  to them I dont get much love back .. :D
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,390
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9641 on: October 5, 2024, 09:15:56 am »
Haha. Man after my own heart. I do the kiss blowing too

Drives them mad
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,964
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9642 on: October 5, 2024, 09:21:13 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  3, 2024, 04:37:41 pm
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*

:lmao
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,298
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9643 on: October 5, 2024, 09:32:41 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  5, 2024, 09:15:56 am
Haha. Man after my own heart. I do the kiss blowing too

but where do you aim it
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9644 on: October 5, 2024, 09:35:53 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  5, 2024, 09:15:56 am
Haha. Man after my own heart. I do the kiss blowing too

Drives them mad
I like tapping the brakes when theyre tailgating just so the brake lights flash ,gives them a fright  :D
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9645 on: October 5, 2024, 09:36:29 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9646 on: October 5, 2024, 11:44:10 pm »
I might have mentioned a few times my lad wants to fly in the RAF. So today I dropped him at the flying school in Blackpool and left him there as we were going into town (Liverpool) he got to meet a serving Typhoon pilot and went for a fly with him in the light aircrafy, did some cool shit, He then messages me "all the trains have been cancelled til 4:30, I won't be home til 7"  About an hour later "change of plans i'm getting a lift home in a Ferrari"



Fucking jammy bastard
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9647 on: October 5, 2024, 11:54:47 pm »
jesus - if he didn't want to be a pilot before .....  :) :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9648 on: October 5, 2024, 11:58:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  5, 2024, 11:54:47 pm
jesus - if he didn't want to be a pilot before .....  :) :)

Mad isn't it. He's had a brilliant day, he's buzzing like I don't know what. First time he's done 130mph in a car too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,899
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 12:15:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  5, 2024, 11:44:10 pm
I might have mentioned a few times my lad wants to fly in the RAF. So today I dropped him at the flying school in Blackpool and left him there as we were going into town (Liverpool) he got to meet a serving Typhoon pilot and went for a fly with him in the light aircrafy, did some cool shit, He then messages me "all the trains have been cancelled til 4:30, I won't be home til 7"  About an hour later "change of plans i'm getting a lift home in a Ferrari"



Fucking jammy bastard

Is the pilot smuggling in drugs?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,226
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 12:24:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  5, 2024, 11:44:10 pm
Fucking jammy bastard
omg that's fucking stunning.
How I'd love to just be a passenger in that.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9651 on: Yesterday at 12:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:15:14 am
Is the pilot smuggling in drugs?

There was a very interesting conversation about flying and Colombia...... ;D

Nah, another pilot who owns a plane at the airport owns the Ferrari, he lives in the posh bit of Cheshire.

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:24:46 am
omg that's fucking stunning.
How I'd love to just be a passenger in that.

Gorgeous car isn't it. He sent me a video of it accelerating onto the motorway, the noise was something else.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,390
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9652 on: Yesterday at 01:39:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  5, 2024, 09:32:41 am
but where do you aim it
their.mrs haha

Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on October  5, 2024, 09:35:53 am
I like tapping the brakes when theyre tailgating just so the brake lights flash ,gives them a fright  :D
do that too but that can be really dangerous
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9653 on: Yesterday at 01:45:21 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:39:15 pm
their.mrs haha
 do that too but that can be really dangerous

In mine I can get the brake light to come on without slowing the car if I'm gentle with the pedal. You could also do the old rally driver trick of wiring the brake lights to a switch on the dash and flick them on and off ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,390
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9654 on: Yesterday at 05:05:37 pm »
Switch the fog lights on and off
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9655 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm »
Me own pit.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,380
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9656 on: Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm »
Being able to see my baby boy ride his bike without stabilisers for the first time ♥️
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,226
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9657 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,289
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9658 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,596
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 10:51:28 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 23, 2024, 10:48:45 pm
I too have only just recently discovered the benefits of toasting crumpets twice.


Bought myself a fresh pack of crumpets yesterday and remembered this post.

Just had a few buttered but double toasted.

Game changer!!  :lickin
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 11:19:30 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
Being able to see my baby boy ride his bike without stabilisers for the first time ♥️

Its great isn't it.

I wish I'd been told though to buy a balance bike first and do not put stabilisers on a bike. Took ages to get the eldest off stabilisers, the youngest was flying about on a balance bike at nursery, so rode his first bike pretty much first time.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,221
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 11:28:08 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
Being able to see my baby boy ride his bike without stabilisers for the first time ♥️
Awesome. My son seems reluctant to start walking / crawling yet. Loves shuffling to any destination he wants though (if not picked up).
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,984
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:19:30 am
Its great isn't it.

I wish I'd been told though to buy a balance bike first and do not put stabilisers on a bike. Took ages to get the eldest off stabilisers, the youngest was flying about on a balance bike at nursery, so rode his first bike pretty much first time.
I'd never heard of balance bikes until I read your post. I just looked them up. They look like a really good idea. I actually remember using stabilisers on my bike when I was a kid. I never thought I'd be able to ditch them. I probably relied on them too much.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:21:46 pm
Good trip mate?

Yes I did mate thanks. There was moments of stress like me losing my babk card within an hour of being there. The heat was challenging but a quick dip in the sea sorted that one out. I forgot that my Moroccan mate who I visited can't handle his ale and had to calm down a few situations. Spanish beer is shite  but found a bar that sold Paulaner and also a limon Spanish beer which was prettyvdecent. When I went to buy all my baccie the shops tabac shops were closed which done my head in somewhat. I'll be honest how the fuck did I manage to be on the road for 5 / 6 months at a time last decade . Must be getting old John.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,482
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 01:35:58 pm »
Saying about the getting old thing John. Iam already eying up Kosice or Gdansk at the end of the month   :wave
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 03:32:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:28:08 am
Awesome. My son seems reluctant to start walking / crawling yet. Loves shuffling to any destination he wants though (if not picked up).

Be grateful ;D

My eldest started crawling at 6 months and walked at 10 and was none stop from then on, never sat still, was an absolute pain in the arse. The youngest was 17 months and it was so nice
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,208
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:48:32 am
I'd never heard of balance bikes until I read your post. I just looked them up. They look like a really good idea. I actually remember using stabilisers on my bike when I was a kid. I never thought I'd be able to ditch them. I probably relied on them too much.

They're brilliant, give the kid the feel for the balance point so when it comes to pedalling they're just off. Like you, my eldest relied on them too much and he refused to have them taken off. In the end I did it anyway and used to hold onto him, he was scared I'd let go, panicked like mad, then one day I just did and he pedalled away and was fine after that. This is the same kid flying planes solo at 16...............
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 