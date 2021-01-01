I love annoying dickheads on the road



Audi c*nt yesterday, Am doing 65 in a 60 on dual carriageway, coming up to a lorry to overtake



from at least 200 metres back this c*nt starts flashing lights at me to move. Fuck him, who does he think he is I go



So I slow down and dont budge, time it speed up when its time to pass another car knowing he wont have time to overtake me first



I refuse to move purely because of his attitude. He pulls alongside me, I laugh at him. He asked me to pull over, Laughed at him, he got infront of me and slowed down a bit. I just carried on laughing til he eventually fucked off



Laughed the rest of my journey, hope I ruined his day



Its something I like to do as well to the usual suspects,Audis,BMWs and the like ,enjoying them get all irate as they try to practically force me off the road then the obligatory driving alongside me ,making threatening gestures.I find grinning and laughing seems to ruin their day even more ,the cherry on the cake is blowing a kiss to them and mouthing the words ,I LOVE YOU  to them I dont get much love back ..