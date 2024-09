New people moved in across the alley behind us recently (into a big mansion type house) and I saw the lady putting a nice looking grill out in the alley. Are you throwing that away I asked? Yes, the movers dropped it and bent the door but it still works was the reply. Well I was in there like a rat up a drainpipe, wheeled it into my yard and gave it a good cleaning. Just need to do a little coercive metal bending on the door and I've got myself a fully functional Weber Genesis that retails for over a grand.More money than sense, some people