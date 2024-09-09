Had my car for 20 years next year.



It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.



I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.



I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.



My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.





My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.





I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.





It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.





It's just a car.



