The small things in life that make you happy

SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 09:11:23 am
Knowing that in 24 hours I'll be lying on a beach in Torrequebrada reading about how Liverpool schooled United again.
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 10:46:49 am
We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 10:51:26 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2024, 10:46:49 am
We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.

Formicidaephobe!

Youll be posting on the dark web next and being cheered on by a multi national group if sex fiends with the same fetish.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 10:58:11 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2024, 10:46:49 am
We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.
You absolute sadist.  :lmao
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 12:48:19 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 31, 2024, 06:32:07 pm
No matter how many bad knocks you get in life, just think it can get much worse.
You could be an Evertonian.  ;D

I posted elsewhere on here. I cashed out of a bet for £65 and the fucker came in at £145 . I was giving myself a hard time over it then....   ;D 

I often pray and thank the big mysterious thing that controls stuff that my parents were both Kopites and met going the aways in 67.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 2, 2024, 05:43:46 pm
After 50yrs in the planning the A57 link road has finally been given the green light to start. 

No more long queues getting off the M67 at Hyde to go over Woodhead to Barnsley, just in time for me to no longer need to go there 🤦
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 2, 2024, 11:23:48 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2024, 10:46:49 am

We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.


What makes an ant odd though ?  It's mad behaviour that like and you must get some satisfaction out of it and yes you must ! The question here is would you do it to a spider ?
duvva 💅

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 2, 2024, 11:28:48 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September  1, 2024, 09:11:23 am
Knowing that in 24 hours I'll be lying on a beach in Torrequebrada reading about how Liverpool schooled United again.
Hope today went as well as expected :)
SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 3, 2024, 02:07:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  2, 2024, 11:28:48 pm
Hope today went as well as expected :)

As Lou Reed said, it was such a perfect day.
rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 10:56:40 am
Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 11:25:41 am
Quote from: rowan_d on September  4, 2024, 10:56:40 am
Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly

Totally agree with you there. I rarely see stars at all where I am, as I live by the river and it's just endlessly light all the time.
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 12:20:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 11:25:41 am
Totally agree with you there. I rarely see stars at all where I am, as I live by the river and it's just endlessly light all the time.

We're hopefully moving to a rural village just outside Chester soon. I've been there before at night, about 5 years ago, and the stars are visible. One of the things I'm most looking forward to; and it'll make up for not being able to order from deliveroo.
Saltashscouse

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 01:32:24 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on September  4, 2024, 10:56:40 am
Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly
I remember when I was in the Army many moons ago , we were on exercise on Dartmoor , no lights for miles and miles .
I was on guard duty from 9pm till 11pm and remember looking at the sky and seeing more and more stars than I ever thought possible.
When my guard duty was over I went and sat in a secluded spot and just gawped in amazement and the Milky Way, just unbelievable
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 04:47:27 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 12:20:48 pm
We're hopefully moving to a rural village just outside Chester soon. I've been there before at night, about 5 years ago, and the stars are visible. One of the things I'm most looking forward to; and it'll make up for not being able to order from deliveroo.

Brilliant, I hope one day I end up somewhere like that as well.

Quote from: Saltashscouse on September  4, 2024, 01:32:24 pm
I remember when I was in the Army many moons ago , we were on exercise on Dartmoor , no lights for miles and miles .
I was on guard duty from 9pm till 11pm and remember looking at the sky and seeing more and more stars than I ever thought possible.
When my guard duty was over I went and sat in a secluded spot and just gawped in amazement and the Milky Way, just unbelievable

That sounds amazing.
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm
finally being arsed to order an extra switch and power line so I could sort out the network in the house.

I did manage to take the entire thing down in the process, but it's back and better than ever ;D
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm
finally being arsed to order an extra switch and power line so I could sort out the network in the house.

I did manage to take the entire thing down in the process, but it's back and better than ever ;D

Ha, you always think "why didn't I do this sooner" after those jobs.

On this, we're moving soon, and the garage is a separate building about 50-60ft (17m or so) from the back of the house (I want to use it as a gym and office (man cave really) as it's pretty big... we'll park on the drive).

Openreach have said they're installing 1gb+ fibre to the house this month, so do you reckon it will be ok just connecting to the router as normal or with a simple wifi extender? It should still be a decent connection at that distance?
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:38:37 am
I'd want that wired personally, and if you can't do an actual wire then a power line should do it.
