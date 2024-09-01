finally being arsed to order an extra switch and power line so I could sort out the network in the house.



I did manage to take the entire thing down in the process, but it's back and better than ever



Ha, you always think "why didn't I do this sooner" after those jobs.On this, we're moving soon, and the garage is a separate building about 50-60ft (17m or so) from the back of the house (I want to use it as a gym and office (man cave really) as it's pretty big... we'll park on the drive).Openreach have said they're installing 1gb+ fibre to the house this month, so do you reckon it will be ok just connecting to the router as normal or with a simple wifi extender? It should still be a decent connection at that distance?