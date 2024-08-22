Yes, there is a middle class bias perhaps in those movies you mentioned although as a kid I loved Poppins. Beating them up is going a bit far I think. But I understand for some it wasn't their cup of tea. I think that was mainly because Disney just went for books where everything was set in London and didn't seem to want to go anywhere else. I loved Dahl's books as a kid and some were pretty dark in tone.



Dont get me wrong ,we got taken to see all those films at the time and in fairness I did enjoy them.it was a treat for us kids so I wasnt going to pass up a chance of an afternoon at the pictures .my mam would always take us to these kind of films ,the Disney classics like jungle book,101 Dalmatians etc and wed loved them.plus it was her that really wanted to see them..lol.My dad ,on the other hand ,used to drag us all off to see all the action films .Im still amazed we were able to get in and see you only live twice  on holiday when it came out in 1967 .. I was 6 .. .it was brilliant.Another one we got to see as kids was  where eagles dare . Blood ,guts,death ,explosions scores of Germans getting shot, people falling thousands of feet of castles and cable cars ..great stuff ..I was 9 ..lolBut as you said earlier theres some great family films out there which do leave you pleasantly surprised after youve watched them.its about giving them ago .some of the Roald Dahl stuff is very good and definitely dark in tone in some parts but given some of his personal opinions on certain subjects maybe its not so unsurprising.