Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 670170 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9440 on: August 22, 2024, 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 22, 2024, 09:33:55 pm
He's built like a tank already, so probably yes.  ;D
we'll be in touch in a few years.  :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9441 on: August 22, 2024, 10:20:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 10:04:03 pm
we'll be in touch in a few years.  :)
Make it sooner, or Chelsea will be in for him.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9442 on: August 22, 2024, 10:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 22, 2024, 10:20:43 pm
Make it sooner, or Chelsea will be in for him.
:)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9443 on: August 22, 2024, 11:32:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 10:04:03 pm
we'll be in touch in a few years.  :)
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 22, 2024, 10:20:43 pm
Make it sooner, or Chelsea will be in for him.
;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9444 on: August 23, 2024, 06:23:11 pm »
Leaving work yesterday saw a fella blatantly, very noisily, trying to smash the lock off a bike with a block of wood. Just bashing it repeatedly. I stood there and looked at him for a minute, heroically muttered 'fkn scumbag' then shut my trap when he looked at me (it was a big block of wood he had). Then I went in the office building where my car's parked and told the security about him, they said they'd get their manager on it. Anyway I come in this morning and saw the bike was still there. The lock withstood the beating.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9445 on: August 23, 2024, 08:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 23, 2024, 06:23:11 pm
Leaving work yesterday saw a fella blatantly, very noisily, trying to smash the lock off a bike with a block of wood. Just bashing it repeatedly. I stood there and looked at him for a minute, heroically muttered 'fkn scumbag' then shut my trap when he looked at me (it was a big block of wood he had). Then I went in the office building where my car's parked and told the security about him, they said they'd get their manager on it. Anyway I come in this morning and saw the bike was still there. The lock withstood the beating.


All before the lock beating lunatic returned to the scene of the crime with his spare lock key to retrieve HIS bike :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9446 on: August 23, 2024, 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 22, 2024, 09:17:53 pm
Our youngest grandson (just turned 1) in taking his first steps in front of us today.

Nice one Tel. Happy times indeed.

Our Grandaughter is so SO close to that landmark now. She's 1 in a few weeks. :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9447 on: August 23, 2024, 08:22:57 pm »
Full fat coke from a very cold glass bottle
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9448 on: August 24, 2024, 11:07:17 am »
I had my friend around last night to watch the Paddington films. She (like I suspect) a lot people have shunned these films as they are termed as a "family film." Well, she couldn't stop laughing once she began watching and wondered why it had taken her so long to give them a chance. I find it insane that so many people are still shunning these films, so for anyone else whose wondered about them, give them a try. You won't be disappointed as both films are such quality and way better than a lot of other family films which get so much hype and love.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9449 on: August 24, 2024, 11:26:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on August 24, 2024, 11:07:17 am
I had my friend around last night to watch the Paddington films. She (like I suspect) a lot people have shunned these films as they are termed as a "family film." Well, she couldn't stop laughing once she began watching and wondered why it had taken her so long to give them a chance. I find it insane that so many people are still shunning these films, so for anyone else whose wondered about them, give them a try. You won't be disappointed as both films are such quality and way better than a lot of other family films which get so much hype and love.
Agree with the above.I dont watch stuff like that mainly because its not aimed at my age group ,type so give it a wide berth due those reasons plus I think it will be corny old crap.

My wife will watch all that kind of stuff so I saw it one evening when she had it on mainstream telly and I was bored and there was nowt else on .

Anyway found it very entertaining and funny and,god forgive me, even thought Hugh grant was good ,hamming it up as the villain.

Even sat and watched Peter rabbit with her one evening,although be warned James corden does the voice .didnt realise it him until the credits came up at the end .for that reason alone Id never would have given it the time of day.  :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9450 on: August 24, 2024, 11:33:39 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on August 24, 2024, 11:26:58 am
Agree with the above.I dont watch stuff like that mainly because its not aimed at my age group ,type so give it a wide berth due those reasons plus I think it will be corny old crap.

My wife will watch all that kind of stuff so I saw it one evening when she had it on mainstream telly and I was bored and there was nowt else on .

Anyway found it very entertaining and funny and,god forgive me, even thought Hugh grant was good ,hamming it up as the villain.

Even sat and watched Peter rabbit with her one evening,although be warned James corden does the voice .didnt realise it him until the credits came up at the end .for that reason alone Id never would have given it the time of day.  :)

I really wanted to enjoy Peter the Rabbit as I loved the books, when I was a kid. But I just couldn't get into the film, James Corden definitely didn't help but the set-up of the film just didn't work for me on some levels.

I think Paul King is a genius of a director, I also loved Wonka as well as the Paddington films. He is someone who mixes his film-making and they always seems to be visually stunning. I just hope he doesn't move to Hollywood. I always remember Nick Parkes going out there and all they wanted to do was to change the way he made his films, let directors be what they are, I say.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9451 on: August 24, 2024, 11:38:42 am »
I'll give them a go Jill

I  watched Hop when I was in hospital - loved it, this was before we knew about Russell Brand
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9452 on: August 24, 2024, 11:43:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 24, 2024, 11:38:42 am
I'll give them a go Jill

I  watched Hop when I was in hospital - loved it, this was before we knew about Russell Brand

You won't regret it mate, I just they are perfect substitute for life today, pure escape and they have a good message without being too loud about it. I also enjoyed Hop, but you can't beat yourself up about it.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9453 on: August 24, 2024, 11:43:51 am »
Jill is right, the Paddington films are great. Nice message, some genuinely funny bits and just leave you in a good mood.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9454 on: August 24, 2024, 11:46:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on August 24, 2024, 11:33:39 am
I really wanted to enjoy Peter the Rabbit as I loved the books, when I was a kid. But I just couldn't get into the film, James Corden definitely didn't help but the set-up of the film just didn't work for me on some levels.

I think Paul King is a genius of a director, I also loved Wonka as well as the Paddington films. He is someone who mixes his film-making and they always seems to be visually stunning. I just hope he doesn't move to Hollywood. I always remember Nick Parkes going out there and all they wanted to do was to change the way he made his films, let directors be what they are, I say.
I read the Peter rabbit books as a child but even at that age I found them a lame to be honest ( I was a cynical child :D) but I did enjoy the film.

Never saw or had ever had any intention of seeing Willy wonka or Charlie and his chocolate factory even to this day although I believe they were very popular.the children in these types of films in that era alway used to annoy me like those kids in chitty chitty bang bang,bedknobs and broomsticks ,Mary poppins etc.they were always middle class posh kids or cor blimey cockney urchin types so basically I just wanted to beat them up  ;D.they were never from up north .

I think I should be in the ,things that hannoy you,thread ..lol ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9455 on: August 24, 2024, 11:58:07 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on August 24, 2024, 11:46:32 am
I read the Peter rabbit books as a child but even at that age I found them a lame to be honest ( I was a cynical child :D) but I did enjoy the film.

Never saw or had ever had any intention of seeing Willy wonka or Charlie and his chocolate factory even to this day although I believe they were very popular.the children in these types of films in that era alway used to annoy me like those kids in chitty chitty bang bang,bedknobs and broomsticks ,Mary poppins etc.they were always middle class posh kids or cor blimey cockney urchin types so basically I just wanted to beat them up  ;D.they were never from up north .

I think I should be in the ,things that hannoy you,thread ..lol ;D

Yes, there is a middle class bias perhaps in those movies you mentioned although as a kid I loved Poppins. Beating them up is going a bit far I think.  ;D  But I understand for some it wasn't their cup of tea. I think that was mainly because Disney just went for books where everything  was set in London and didn't seem to want to go anywhere else. I loved Dahl's books as a kid and some were pretty dark in tone.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9456 on: August 24, 2024, 12:20:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on August 24, 2024, 11:58:07 am
Yes, there is a middle class bias perhaps in those movies you mentioned although as a kid I loved Poppins. Beating them up is going a bit far I think.  ;D  But I understand for some it wasn't their cup of tea. I think that was mainly because Disney just went for books where everything  was set in London and didn't seem to want to go anywhere else. I loved Dahl's books as a kid and some were pretty dark in tone.
Dont get me wrong ,we got taken to see all those films at the time and in fairness I did enjoy them.it was a treat for us kids so I wasnt going to pass up a chance of an afternoon at the pictures .my mam would always take us to these kind of films ,the Disney classics like jungle book,101 Dalmatians etc and wed loved them.plus it was her that really wanted to see them..lol.

My dad ,on the other hand ,used to drag us all off to see all the action films .Im still amazed we were able to get in and see you only live twice  on holiday when it came out in 1967 .. I was 6 .. .it was brilliant.
Another one we got to see as kids was  where eagles dare . Blood ,guts,death ,explosions scores of Germans getting shot, people falling thousands of feet of castles and cable cars ..great stuff ..I was 9 ..lol

But as you said earlier theres some great family films out there which do leave you pleasantly surprised after youve watched them.its about giving them ago .some of the Roald Dahl stuff is very good and definitely dark in tone in some parts but given some of his personal opinions on certain subjects maybe its not so unsurprising.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
My friend gave some spare pieces of gammon so decided to make a Pea and Ham soup, nothing beats it.  :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 01:56:28 pm »
Pubs that accept cash ! 
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:15:41 pm
My friend gave some spare pieces of gammon so decided to make a Pea and Ham soup, nothing beats it.  :D

Nowt wrong with pea and ham soup. I usually use yellow split peas in mine.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 02:08:28 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:58:04 pm
Nowt wrong with pea and ham soup. I usually use yellow split peas in mine.

I bet they are really nice, used petits pois, this time. Still tasted really good.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:08:28 pm
I bet they are really nice, used petits pois, this time. Still tasted really good.

They are but it's a 12 hour slow cooker job.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:11:08 pm
They are but it's a 12 hour slow cooker job.

I think that's what my mum used to make, she'd get a ham shank from the butchers and it'd cook in the pan and then all fall to bits. Used to be on all day.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm »
Im not sure if this was the thread, but Paddington was great - Thanks Jill.

We will probably watch the sequel tonight

Ben Wilshaw was brilliant casting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 04:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:13:04 pm
Im not sure if this was the thread, but Paddington was great - Thanks Jill.

We will probably watch the sequel tonight

Ben Wilshaw was brilliant casting

It was this thread.  :) I am so glad you enjoyed it, the sequel was fantastic as well. Believe it or not they had actually chosen Colin Firth to do the voice of Paddington in the beginning but then changed to Ben Wilshaw. As you say, he did a great job. Enjoy.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:11:08 pm
They are but it's a 12 hour slow cooker job.

I need to get my slow cooker out this winter; I don't use it enough.
