Never been to Fl so no clue what goes on down there.I assume that tipped folk don't tell Mr.Taxman what cash they get.Another thing i've noticed in some places is a surcharge on bills for kitchen staff cos they don't get a share of the tips,to get their 15 dollar minimum wage or something like that.



Pissed me off no end that tipping culture they have when I was there a few years back .everyone has their hand out wanting a tip and I mean everyone.On our last day we asked to put our cases in a secure room till it was time to go home after we had vacated our room .the fella wanted a tip to put them in which was 10 feet from where we were stood ,I said Iíd do it ,but he wouldnít let me .a few hours later we had to pay another fella a tip to get them out !! .and then we had to tip the taxi driver to put them in the taxi .itís a fucking racket.why should I make up their wages ,nobody has ever given me a tip in my entire working life and Iím not exactly a high earner or have been one .Fuck them