I'm going to be a great aunt again but to my nephew who nobody thought would ever have kids. Seems his 40th birthday celebrations in Scotland have a lot to answer for 😂😂😂
Nothing like a drunken shag pregnancy
😂😂 Pretty much what I said too!!
Getting a £40 tip 😁
Hahaha that is very generous Debs, was it a big round?
Just had occasion to make my first visit to the doctors in ages.Couldnt get to see my lovely normal GP, and was referred instead to a new doctor at the practice; a very helpful young chap of Chinese descent.His name?Dr Hoo.
Ah right, that makes sense. Lovely gesture.
I love watching these ten minute videos on painting a picture, had a go at this one and it was fun.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfmmUdrd8hs&t=174s&pp=ygUkc3RhcnMgYW5kIHVuaXZlcnNlIGFjeXJpbGljIHBhaW50aW5n
That's brilliant that.Used to love watching Bob Ross when I was a teenager
I haven't heard of Bob Ross, it was good old Tony Hatch I remember watching. 🙂
Think you mean Tony Hart.Tony Hatch was a very different beast.
I haven't heard of Bob Ross
Crosby Nick never fails.
Im with Jill. Who the fuck is Bob Ross? Tony Hart though. Legend.
Thank you! I will look him up though, to see what I have missed.
Im with Jill. Who the fuck is Bob Ross?
Same, I've never heard of the geezer
He does oils, loads of use of a palate knife and wide brushes, does loads of scenery. His voice is so relaxing and calm, he chose to be this way after 20 years of screamingat people in the US military, everything is our little world.
"Who is Mr Rogers? I have never heard of him, probably some dickhead"
