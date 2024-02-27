« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 602424 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9120 on: February 27, 2024, 06:50:05 pm »
Today our save Penrhos team have been at court in Cardiff to win the right to a judicial revue into the planning consent given to Land & Lakes by Anglesey council in 2016 to destroy 27 acres of ancient woodland, an AONB and SSSi site to build 500 chalets and holiday park.

The council have wasted over £3m of taxpayers money defending their decision, refusing point blank to even look into it and accepting the developers word that they've already started work rather than do a site visit to see they haven't done anything.

Thankfully today WE WON!!!

If you can, please donate to help our cause as the bastards have insisted we pay double the normal court fees to even get this listened to today 🙏

https://www.penrhosholyisland.co.uk/
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 06:53:01 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,204
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9121 on: March 2, 2024, 09:06:35 pm »
Last-minute wins.   ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,254
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9122 on: March 2, 2024, 09:16:54 pm »
I do love a 99
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9123 on: March 3, 2024, 03:45:38 pm »
Getting the first gardening of the year done on a dry day.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9124 on: March 3, 2024, 07:42:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 27, 2024, 06:50:05 pm
Today our save Penrhos team have been at court in Cardiff to win the right to a judicial revue into the planning consent given to Land & Lakes by Anglesey council in 2016 to destroy 27 acres of ancient woodland, an AONB and SSSi site to build 500 chalets and holiday park.

The council have wasted over £3m of taxpayers money defending their decision, refusing point blank to even look into it and accepting the developers word that they've already started work rather than do a site visit to see they haven't done anything.

Thankfully today WE WON!!!

If you can, please donate to help our cause as the bastards have insisted we pay double the normal court fees to even get this listened to today 🙏

https://www.penrhosholyisland.co.uk/

How do we donate debs?

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,254
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9125 on: March 3, 2024, 08:06:29 pm »
My eldest going flying again after a few months of issues with the plane and weather. He loves it and he's got a real knack for it, he was learning stalls today

Taxiing out



Taking off



Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9126 on: March 3, 2024, 08:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on March  3, 2024, 07:42:19 pm
How do we donate debs?

If you click on their website link there's a just giving page 👍
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,070
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9127 on: March 3, 2024, 08:47:53 pm »
At my parents for the weekend and my dad was craving Bread and butter pudding, never made one before but said id give it a go.

Fucking nailed it :champ
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9128 on: March 4, 2024, 08:04:59 am »
Dawn breaking this morning was stunning 🤗
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9129 on: March 8, 2024, 08:20:18 am »
Finding something you thought was missing (Computer mouse)


and weighing in 2 pounds lighter than last week
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,209
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9130 on: March 8, 2024, 08:30:25 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March  8, 2024, 08:20:18 am
Finding something you thought was missing (Computer mouse)


and weighing in 2 pounds lighter than last week

Was it in your pocket? Probably weighs about 2 pounds.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9131 on: March 8, 2024, 08:35:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  8, 2024, 08:30:25 am
Was it in your pocket? Probably weighs about 2 pounds.
   ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9132 on: March 18, 2024, 01:13:55 pm »
Decent people.

Lost my phone on the bus into town yesterday and it got handed in to the driver. Just been to pick it up and so a big thanks to whoever it was.

Another plus to losing my phone was I missed all the fun of yesterday as it was the wife's birthday and her request for no football. Glad I couldn't take any secret peeks in here for updates now. The glum faces wearing shirts gave me a hint to the result.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9133 on: March 21, 2024, 08:19:24 am »
Been going to Slimming World for a few weeks on and off, which in itself is quite tough because its a bit cliquey and full of women.
Anyway, I was lost 4 Ibs last week which is massive shot in the arm.

Straight the chippy on the way home  :lickin
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,963
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9134 on: March 21, 2024, 08:25:40 am »
Well done, AD.  :wellin

I'd give that chippy a a swerve, though.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9135 on: March 21, 2024, 08:36:52 am »
Oldest Daughter getting interested in Marvel films.

So we're going to watch them in chronological order together.

Since weekend started with the first Captain America and first Iron Man last night, Iron Man 2 this weekend on the schedule.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9136 on: March 21, 2024, 08:41:17 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 21, 2024, 08:19:24 am
Been going to Slimming World for a few weeks on and off, which in itself is quite tough because its a bit cliquey and full of women.
Anyway, I was lost 4 Ibs last week which is massive shot in the arm.

Straight the chippy on the way home  :lickin
good for you

I am working with a PT at the minute, he even said you are allowed a treat

He doesnt drink alcohol, doesnt even drink fizzy drink but even said to me to have your take away one day a week, have your pints, have your wine, dont go too mad but dont cut it out altogether. He even said saturday nights he goes nuts binging, 5000 Calories alone

so dont cut out the stuff you like altogether
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9137 on: March 21, 2024, 09:23:18 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 21, 2024, 08:25:40 am
Well done, AD.  :wellin

I'd give that chippy a a swerve, though.  ;D

Hahah cheers mate
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9138 on: March 21, 2024, 09:24:11 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 21, 2024, 08:41:17 am
good for you

I am working with a PT at the minute, he even said you are allowed a treat

He doesnt drink alcohol, doesnt even drink fizzy drink but even said to me to have your take away one day a week, have your pints, have your wine, dont go too mad but dont cut it out altogether. He even said saturday nights he goes nuts binging, 5000 Calories alone

so dont cut out the stuff you like altogether


Wise words Paul, I've heard a lot of advice lately and the common thing is exactly what you said, don't cut it out completely.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9139 on: March 21, 2024, 09:48:12 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 21, 2024, 09:24:11 am
Wise words Paul, I've heard a lot of advice lately and the common thing is exactly what you said, don't cut it out completely.
Yep it is not sustainable to say "I will never eat bread, crisps, chocolate or a pizza again"

If you have 5-6 good days, a treat day wont do you any harm.

Monday-Friday I dont drink, eat bread or eat junk and I train every day

I measure all my food on a scale and all

Saturday and Sunday I dont care much, all bets are off

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,963
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9140 on: March 21, 2024, 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 21, 2024, 09:24:11 am
Wise words Paul, I've heard a lot of advice lately and the common thing is exactly what you said, don't cut it out completely.
Yes, despite my "swerve the chippy" leg pulling earlier I think that's sound advice.

I'm not in particularly great shape at the moment because my focus is elsewhere just now, but when I do get into shape I never deprive myself of the things I like. I give myself a rough calorie intake per day so I'm in calorie deficit most of the time. Even then, I include maybe a chocolate bar if I feel like it or crisps. I'm a light drinker these days, so I don't put a limit on my alcohol consumption. If I want a drink, I have a drink or five.

There's no food or drink I cut out completely, yet I can still lose two or three pounds a week doing that. Whatever we do to lose weight has to be sustainable. If not, it all goes straight back on eventually. Deprivation leads to relapse, then that leads to you feeling like you've failed. That then often leads to you saying "sod it" then stuffing your face again.

A little bit of a treat each day does no harm if your overall eating and drinking routine is right for you.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,138
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9141 on: March 21, 2024, 11:28:36 am »
Got a letter from HMRC saying they've fined me £100 for not filing my tax return from last year (because I completely forgot to arrange it when I went back to full time employment after freelancing for a while).

Phoned up HMRC to get more info about it and (after being on hold for over an hour) they were giving me horror stories of £10 a day being added if the return isn't sorted.

So I got hold of a local accountant and she's pretty much just taken a dump all over HRMC by sorting out the return AND pointing out that they actually owed me over £1k from a previous return.

Unlucky, HMRC.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,759
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9142 on: March 21, 2024, 12:16:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 21, 2024, 11:28:36 am
Got a letter from HMRC saying they've fined me £100 for not filing my tax return from last year (because I completely forgot to arrange it when I went back to full time employment after freelancing for a while).

Phoned up HMRC to get more info about it and (after being on hold for over an hour) they were giving me horror stories of £10 a day being added if the return isn't sorted.

So I got hold of a local accountant and she's pretty much just taken a dump all over HRMC by sorting out the return AND pointing out that they actually owed me over £1k from a previous return.

Unlucky, HMRC.

That's not a small thing, that's fucking hilarious... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9143 on: March 21, 2024, 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 21, 2024, 11:28:36 am

oh wow

Quote from: Son of Spion on March 21, 2024, 11:14:20 am

You can definitely go from one extreme to another, I was training for a marathon and when it was done I just let myself go

I did no training at all for two weeks, I should have been doing 10-15 mile runs and settle around 10 miles or so

within a year I was up to 19 and a half stone and couldnt run 5k without my back feeling there was a vice around my spine.

Very hard to get out of that rut

I think too if you have a day or two thats bad sometimes I nearly feel guilty and then go hell for leather for a few days with training and diet, so a day or two off and some treats will work fine in moderation is the long and short of it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9144 on: March 21, 2024, 12:29:37 pm »
If you're owed a decent chunk of money, HMRC should have to drive to your house and present you with a massive cheque like the People's Postcode Lottery.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,759
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9145 on: March 21, 2024, 12:30:47 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 21, 2024, 12:29:37 pm
If you're owed a decent chunk of money, HMRC should have to drive to your house and present you with a massive cheque like the People's Postcode Lottery.

A little schadenfreude added to the mix...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,254
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9146 on: March 21, 2024, 02:48:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 21, 2024, 11:28:36 am
Got a letter from HMRC saying they've fined me £100 for not filing my tax return from last year (because I completely forgot to arrange it when I went back to full time employment after freelancing for a while).

Phoned up HMRC to get more info about it and (after being on hold for over an hour) they were giving me horror stories of £10 a day being added if the return isn't sorted.

So I got hold of a local accountant and she's pretty much just taken a dump all over HRMC by sorting out the return AND pointing out that they actually owed me over £1k from a previous return.

Unlucky, HMRC.

:wellin

Brilliant that Tubbs
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
  • Believer
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9147 on: March 21, 2024, 02:54:01 pm »
Getting a skip delivered and chucking out all the unwanted crap from the house. The Mrs has completely filled a very large skip. I have hidden some stuff from her though. She doesn`t have a sentimental bone in her body, but I have a strange attachment to a few things - such as my daughter.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9148 on: March 21, 2024, 09:59:05 pm »
The dog sitting at the door waiting for you to get home.
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9149 on: March 22, 2024, 06:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 21, 2024, 02:54:01 pm
Getting a skip delivered and chucking out all the unwanted crap from the house. The Mrs has completely filled a very large skip. I have hidden some stuff from her though. She doesn`t have a sentimental bone in her body, but I have a strange attachment to a few things - such as my daughter.
Probably be overflowing with stuff from neighbours thinking  Ah a skip , Ill get rid of that shite Ive been hoarding in the garage 
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9150 on: March 25, 2024, 07:56:00 pm »
Getting a message off my sister to say she's coming at the weekend and to text her the list of plants I want 😁
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9151 on: March 26, 2024, 03:04:41 pm »
Saving a penalty at 5-a-side.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,103
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9152 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 26, 2024, 03:04:41 pm
Saving a penalty at 5-a-side.
Even small moments in leisure footy brings huge happiness doesn't it mate. Getting picked first on the park by nominated captains makes you happy :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,209
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9153 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:25:01 am
Even small moments in leisure footy brings huge happiness doesn't it mate. Getting picked first on the park by nominated captains makes you happy :)

Wouldnt know.

Actually, youre right, that was always great.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,789
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9154 on: Yesterday at 11:45:48 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:25:01 am
Even small moments in leisure footy brings huge happiness doesn't it mate. Getting picked first on the park by nominated captains makes you happy :)

Well we got battered and one of the lads (who was in as a stopgap due to a mate being ill) saw his arse, started squaring up to the opposition then buggered off after half time. It's only a game, fella.

I was great though, made some top class saves.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online fridgepants

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • I had an idea, I wrote it down
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9155 on: Today at 10:54:58 am »
Finishing early, 'cos it's a bank holiday weekend, and planning on having a bath mid-afternoon with a cup of tea on the side, as if I'm on my daddy's yacht.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 