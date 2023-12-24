« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 24, 2023, 07:08:41 pm
^
Heartwarming.  :)
Logged

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 24, 2023, 08:06:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 24, 2023, 07:08:41 pm
^
Heartwarming.  :)

I agree...

And plus, on the lighter side of happy things...

Nitramdorf's neighbo(u)rs are getting him faced. Bonus!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,253
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 25, 2023, 02:56:15 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 19, 2023, 05:59:22 pm
A month ago I was stressing over how I would pay the bills, feed us and keep the car on the road never mind have anything spare for Christmas.

The pet insurance didn't pay out for Lucas's vet fees, the car failed it's MOT meaning Paul couldn't get to work, the pub said they no longer needed us till next summer and all my clients were waiting till this week.

Thankfully I only missed one week at the pub as they launched a takeaway menu with delivery which is unheard of at this end of the island and it's really taken off so I'm happy to say I'm still here, the bills are paid, the cars fixed, there's pressys under the tree and the food shopping is done 😁

Merry fucking Christmas folks 👏👏👏
great stuff

A boss Xmas day to all of rawk.

Having a lovely day here. Hope we all are
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,041
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 12:16:09 pm
That Eastenders xmas eps never disappoint in the absolute ridiculousness scale. Suki's double take at the end had me fucking rolling laughing.
Logged

Offline Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 12:28:29 pm
Being out in the garden getting a few jobs done before spring arrives 😁
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 12:43:10 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 26, 2023, 12:28:29 pm
Being out in the garden getting a few jobs done before spring arrives 😁

 ;D  If you fail to prepare...
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 06:22:55 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 26, 2023, 12:28:29 pm
Being out in the garden getting a few jobs done before spring arrives 😁
Before winter arrives? If it ever does arrive, of course.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 07:48:49 pm
Virgil being interviewed with a big grin on his face as the reds sing his song behind him.
Logged

Offline Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 07:58:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 06:22:55 pm
Before winter arrives? If it ever does arrive, of course.

Winters been and gone at the start of December here when we had a couple of mornings where it was a bit frosty and a few puddles were frozen 😂
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 08:04:17 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 26, 2023, 07:58:35 pm
Winters been and gone at the start of December here when we had a couple of mornings where it was a bit frosty and a few puddles were frozen 😂
That's extreme winter weather for Anglesey.  ;D

I furnished the house I made for Bob the Frog (even though he's a toad) with grass cuttings and soft foliage earlier this month. I'm not even sure he'll need it this winter though. He did spend much of last winter in it.

Mind you, I did hear my brother mention something about a sudden stratospheric warming the other day. They usually see us going into a cold spell, so we'll see...
Logged

Offline Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 08:32:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 08:04:17 pm
That's extreme winter weather for Anglesey.  ;D

I furnished the house I made for Bob the Frog (even though he's a toad) with grass cuttings and soft foliage earlier this month. I'm not even sure he'll need it this winter though. He did spend much of last winter in it.

Mind you, I did hear my brother mention something about a sudden stratospheric warming the other day. They usually see us going into a cold spell, so we'll see...

It's forecast single figures here next week with the winds coming from the north so it's possible we'll get some cold stuff but hopefully not snow 🤦
Logged

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 09:18:33 pm
Manchester Uniteds enduring mediocrity.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,243
  • JFT96
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
December 26, 2023, 09:31:47 pm
Going on a spooky night hike through the woods with my brother, nephew and neice
« Last Edit: December 26, 2023, 09:38:00 pm by rowan_d »
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 12:25:53 am
Quote from: Claire. on December 26, 2023, 12:16:09 pm
That Eastenders xmas eps never disappoint in the absolute ridiculousness scale. Suki's double take at the end had me fucking rolling laughing.
The Christmas Day and now the Boxing Day episodes were stupendously ridiculous, weren't they? They always make a monumental mess of these kind of things.  :lmao
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,017
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:49:23 am
Had a gargantuanly boss dump this morning.

Its got to be said, a boss yule log a day or two after chrimbo, rejuvenates and lets you go again for more.


I feel light as a feather.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,041
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:25:53 am
The Christmas Day and now the Boxing Day episodes were stupendously ridiculous, weren't they? They always make a monumental mess of these kind of things.  :lmao

Yep 😂 last nights was equally daft but I felt like there was a little self awareness of how nuts it was and they played the humour a bit. Theyre all getting caught!
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,725
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 01:18:09 pm
No more Xmas hits everywhere for the next 8 months. ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:35:12 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 01:18:09 pm
No more Xmas hits everywhere for the next 8 months. ;D
That's optimistic. I'll give it six months. Seven tops.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:38:08 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Yep 😂 last nights was equally daft but I felt like there was a little self awareness of how nuts it was and they played the humour a bit. Theyre all getting caught!
Mad, wasn't it.  ;D

The writers have backed six established characters into a corner now. How the hell do they get them out of that? It'll be messy. ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,655
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 04:06:17 pm
making a curry base
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,037
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm
My eldest got a bread maker for Christmas and he's making tomato bread for me. He made a basic loaf yesterday and it was lovely, that's been eaten already ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,849
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm
My eldest got a bread maker for Christmas and he's making tomato bread for me. He made a basic loaf yesterday and it was lovely, that's been eaten already ;D

Get him to make banana bread.
Logged

Offline Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 05:10:24 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm
My eldest got a bread maker for Christmas and he's making tomato bread for me. He made a basic loaf yesterday and it was lovely, that's been eaten already ;D

Mmmm..... Garlic, herb and olive focaccia.  Bootifil 😁
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,848
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
Quote from: Claire. on December 26, 2023, 12:16:09 pm
That Eastenders xmas eps never disappoint in the absolute ridiculousness scale. Suki's double take at the end had me fucking rolling laughing.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:25:53 am
The Christmas Day and now the Boxing Day episodes were stupendously ridiculous, weren't they? They always make a monumental mess of these kind of things.  :lmao
It was dreadful ;D Boxing Day's episode became background noise for us as it was just so absurd. They had a good idea the previous year foretelling this and then completely fucked it up.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,943
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
It was dreadful ;D Boxing Day's episode became background noise for us as it was just so absurd. They had a good idea the previous year foretelling this and then completely fucked it up.
They had a whole year to make it even remotely believable. And they messed it up in spectacular fashion. Whoever wrote that had clearly battered the sherry beforehand.  ::)
Logged

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,181
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 03:26:36 am
Do people watch Eastenders?
Logged
