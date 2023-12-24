Winters been and gone at the start of December here when we had a couple of mornings where it was a bit frosty and a few puddles were frozen 😂



That's extreme winter weather for Anglesey.I furnished the house I made for Bob the Frog (even though he's a toad) with grass cuttings and soft foliage earlier this month. I'm not even sure he'll need it this winter though. He did spend much of last winter in it.Mind you, I did hear my brother mention something about a sudden stratospheric warming the other day. They usually see us going into a cold spell, so we'll see...