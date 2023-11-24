I had been unhappy in my job for a while and in a 1-1 meeting my boss said to me if i was that unhappy, why didn't i look elsewhere.



Fast forward 4 months and......got my contract for a new job last week. Took great pleasure in telling him yesterday that i was giving my notice and leaving the company.





Had exactly the same scenario as you just over 2 years ago.Best professional move I ever made, so well done to you. It's a bloody great feeling, isn't it? 2 years on and I'm still buzzing over my decision.People try and tell you to not let work bother you. Life is too short etc. But sometimes it's just not that easy.