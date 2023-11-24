My grandson spent the first couple of years living with us. He was a greedy bugger and an accomplished liar to boot.One day I went into the fridge to get the ingredients for a cheese butty. Shockingly the cheese had a large lump bitten out. When I accosted the culprit he denied it until I carried out a conclusive forensic test by putting the concavity in the cheese against his gnashers.Needless to say there was a perfect match.
The Rotary Club Santa parades. I always just imagine a rotating Santa on a sleigh.
All our deccies are up and look utterly smashing.
I'm rather unusual in that I love Christmas, everything to do with it (except the mad, cynical consumerism) and so it's never 'too early' for me to see decorations or trees or hear Christmas carols etc. Just love it all.
Gotta climb in the loft tonight and start getting ours down. Kids Hamster died yesterday, she was only 1 yr old and the cutest friendliest hamster I've ever known and everyone is sad, so it'll be good to brighten the place up.
Hello, Detective Columbo. Schoolboy error from your grandson. You always break a piece off. Never bite it and leave forensic evidence.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
He would have gotten away with it, if it wasnt for that pesky grandad.
They sadly don't live very long and some of the mad bastards actually commit suicide by jumping off high things in their cages and purposely landing in such a way that it kills them.Our youngest 2 lads who are both men now had loads of them between them and most of them never lasted more than a couple of years.
The worst thing is, their first hamster died on the same date 12 months ago, I was hoping it'd at least get past crimbo, gotta get another now as I've said no chance to gerbils, rats, chinchillas, degus, guinea pigs, rabbits and a dog - its hamster or nothing
I've not even started Xmas shopping yet and the decorations won't be going up till the weekend of the 10th at the earliest 😊
I had been unhappy in my job for a while and in a 1-1 meeting my boss said to me if i was that unhappy, why didn't i look elsewhere.Fast forward 4 months and......got my contract for a new job last week. Took great pleasure in telling him yesterday that i was giving my notice and leaving the company.
I had been unhappy in my job for a while and in a 1-1 meeting my boss said to me if i was that unhappy, why didn't i look elsewhere.Fast forward 4 months and......got my contract for a new job last week. Took great pleasure in telling him yesterday that i was giving my notice and leaving the company.
So dont laugh right, cos I know its ridiculous but I bought the dog a Wendy house for his bed so hes all cozy now hes an old fart. It didnt come with a cover and I made him one today out of fleece, hes not been out of it since I finished and all can I hear is big snores 😂
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]