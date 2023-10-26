« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 545829 times)

Looking forward to my home made roast brussels sprouts pizza later

surprisngly tasty
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 04:06:12 pm
Looking forward to my home made roast brussels sprouts pizza later

surprisngly tasty
a mate of mine loved brussel sprouts.  loved them.  he said he wanted to open a fast-food chain featuring them - he'd call it Sprout Out.  he talked about it so often I started to think he was serious.
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 04:06:12 pm
Looking forward to my home made roast brussels sprouts pizza later

surprisngly tasty
Forget AndyInVA it's gonna be WindyInVA tomorrow
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 26, 2023, 05:27:35 pm
Forget AndyInVA it's gonna be WindyInVA tomorrow

And people complain about pineapple on pizza.

Brussel sprouts. Sheesh.

Next thing haggis on pizza.
Quote from: Chakan on October 26, 2023, 05:28:31 pm
And people complain about pineapple on pizza.

Brussel sprouts. Sheesh.

Next thing haggis on pizza.

Haggis on pizza is amazing.
Quote from: Elmo! on October 26, 2023, 06:01:58 pm
Haggis on pizza is amazing.
not as good as pizza on haggis.
Quote from: Chakan on October 26, 2023, 05:28:31 pm
And people complain about pineapple on pizza.

Brussel sprouts. Sheesh.

Next thing haggis on pizza.

horrors within
Quote from: Claire. on October 26, 2023, 06:08:45 pm
horrors within
not reporting pizza crimes - is that criminal negligence?
Quote from: SamLad on October 26, 2023, 06:11:12 pm
not reporting pizza crimes - is that criminal negligence?

any way you slice it...
getting some of my huuuuge deposit for me flat back
Quote from: Claire. on October 26, 2023, 06:08:45 pm
horrors within
Flippin hec I got consumed by some of the mad pics and vids in there :)
Quote from: John C on October 27, 2023, 12:41:58 pm
Flippin hec I got consumed by some of the mad pics and vids in there :)

r/stupidfood is even better!
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 04:06:12 pm
Looking forward to my home made roast brussels sprouts pizza later

surprisngly tasty
Congrats! When are you due? Do you know what sex it is yet?




You sweaty sweaty bastard
Had a lovely drive through Eryri (Snowdonia) today to pick up some speakers from near Oswestry. 

Fabulous autumn colours, beautiful weather and light and wow, the scenery!!  Not that I've not done that drive before but today was something else ☺️
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 24, 2023, 05:02:28 pm
Exploring the grounds of an abandoned mansion in Sefton Park. There's something about looking around and feeling the history of a place like that. Imagining the people who used to live there.

Whereabouts? Do you mean in the park? There aren't any mansions in the park?
Quote from: redbyrdz on October 29, 2023, 07:31:08 am
Whereabouts? Do you mean in the park? There aren't any mansions in the park?
I'll PM you the road.
Someone offering you their parking ticket.

M&S salted Brittany butter.
Int he vein of sharing car park tickets, after me and my nephew went on the Battle Galleons at Alton Towers a family noticed us getting off the ride and ushered us to use the drying booth that they'd paid for before the time expired.
Swapping plants grown from cuttings and seeds collected from my own plants with friends, neighbours and clients 😁
Getting to take my camera out on the greenway after months of sweltering heat. Absolute bliss.
Came across this boss little village supermarket. Was on my bike yesterday and as I was on way home I went through Kenny for first time in years. Had all sorts in there. Was like a pig in shit in there
2 mile swim yesterday in 62 minutes. Would have taken 90 minutes a decade ago.
Played 5-a-side last night for the first time in a few months with a good bunch of lads, was a good run around, skills were lacking but was a good laugh.

An hour well spent.
Done the last cut of the lawn and sown the wildflower seeds ready for spring 😊
Using Pears soap when I have a shower..the smell of it instantly reminds me of staying over at my Grandma and Grandads when I was a kid Im 56 now and it automatically takes me to very happy memories.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November  8, 2023, 09:56:25 am
Came across this boss little village supermarket.
Just off Prescot Rd mate?
I use to work by there and kept meaning to go in, looked interesting.
Quote from: John C on November 11, 2023, 05:52:49 pm
Just off Prescot Rd mate?
I use to work by there and kept meaning to go in, looked interesting.
Yeah mate, thats the one. Love places like that. Put the bigger supermarkets to shame.

Remember years ago in the 80s an 90s basically the only place you could get any foreign stuff was a little place at the top end of Bold Street (My uncles restaurant was a few doors up. )

Made up i found it
Today I found that you can configure your Alexa to tell your dog off for barking 😂
Quote from: Claire. on November 12, 2023, 01:33:55 pm
Today I found that you can configure your Alexa to tell your dog off for barking 😂
just need to get it to tell off the neighbours' dogs  :)
Quote from: SamLad on November 12, 2023, 01:34:57 pm
just need to get it to tell off the neighbours' dogs  :)

or tell it to get off the neighbour's dogs
Quote from: Claire. on November 12, 2023, 01:33:55 pm
Today I found that you can configure your Alexa to tell your dog off for barking 😂
A loud NO, ROXY! to our dog is a sufficient way of shutting her up.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 13, 2023, 11:17:11 am
A loud NO, ROXY! to our dog is a sufficient way of shutting her up.

Good to see the threat of not being allowed out to the nightclub still works in this day and age.
Having both mistle and song thrushes feeding in the garden 🥰
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 13, 2023, 11:18:00 am
Good to see the threat of not being allowed out to the nightclub still works in this day and age.

 :D
ha ha I think every town and city in the country has had a nightclub called Roxy at some point in its history
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 13, 2023, 03:14:36 pm
ha ha I think every town and city in the country has had a nightclub called Roxy at some point in its history

Chav central and scruffy dives usually too.
Quote from: reddebs on November 13, 2023, 03:30:56 pm
Chav central and scruffy dives usually too.
heh yeah, I've been to some pretty grim Roxys in my time
Just seen the video of some Israeli soldiers having a mad time when some Israeli pop star comes to play a concert for them. Its total madness but does make me smile.
Looks like I can finally retire

Quote
Hello,

I'm Mrs. Mavis Wanczyk, the mega winner of Seven Hundred Fifty-Eight Million in Mega Millions Jackpot, I am donating to 5 random individuals if you get this email then your email was selected after a spin ball. I have spread most of my wealth over a number of charities and organizations. I have voluntarily decided to donate the Sum of Three Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars to you as one of the selected 5.

THIS IS YOUR DONATION CODE: EF07975

Reply with the DONATION CODE to this email: srmsvilk@gmail.com

Best Regards,
Mrs. Mavis L. Wanczyk

Funny that I still get emails like this, is it 2007?
