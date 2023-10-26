Looking forward to my home made roast brussels sprouts pizza latersurprisngly tasty
Forget AndyInVA it's gonna be WindyInVA tomorrow
And people complain about pineapple on pizza.Brussel sprouts. Sheesh.Next thing haggis on pizza.
Haggis on pizza is amazing.
horrors within
not reporting pizza crimes - is that criminal negligence?
Flippin hec I got consumed by some of the mad pics and vids in there
Exploring the grounds of an abandoned mansion in Sefton Park. There's something about looking around and feeling the history of a place like that. Imagining the people who used to live there.
Whereabouts? Do you mean in the park? There aren't any mansions in the park?
Came across this boss little village supermarket.
Just off Prescot Rd mate?I use to work by there and kept meaning to go in, looked interesting.
Today I found that you can configure your Alexa to tell your dog off for barking 😂
just need to get it to tell off the neighbours' dogs
A loud NO, ROXY! to our dog is a sufficient way of shutting her up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Good to see the threat of not being allowed out to the nightclub still works in this day and age.
ha ha I think every town and city in the country has had a nightclub called Roxy at some point in its history
Chav central and scruffy dives usually too.
