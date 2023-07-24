Was on the way home from a few drinks, and my mate, who Ive only ever known as the silly lad I met when I was 18, now fully qualified as GP, stopped to help someone passed out in the road. Stayed with her, calming everyone that was about including some emergency care assistants, police offers and various other healthcare professionals that were panicking a little.



The girl that was on the road came to by the time the ambulance was there, but still in a bit of a state (be fine by the morning). Showed me how much of a hero he is on a day to day basis.



Could easily have posted this in the other thread, as countless twats stopped by to give their shitty opinion on how she was going to die and all sorts, but came away feeling incredibly proud and he seemed so relieved that the situation brightened up with his help.