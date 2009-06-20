The neighbourhood we live in has a golf course that closed down two years ago because "nobody plays golf anymore". The owner wanted to rezone the course to allow for residential development as he could make a fortune in doing so, and has used bullying tactics to try and push this through. There was a pub attached that he graffitied, let the buildings go to shit, accuse residents of trespass, and has even sued a resident that started a campaign to oppose rezoning. He then converted the old pub into a golf store, even though nobody plays golf anymore. A confused message!



It's already a built up area, and adding more homes would have put such a drag on roads, and schools, as well as meaning years of noise from construction, and a loss of wildlife.



The council voted today, and rezoning got denied, with his bullying tactics being flagged as one of the reasons to deny the motion. He's a horrible bloke, trying to make the residents lives miserable for his own profit. I've no doubts he'll try again in time, but for now, we get the win. Cheers!