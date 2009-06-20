« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 514255 times)

Offline CraigDS

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8240 on: July 16, 2023, 07:05:08 pm »
Missus has booked a 28 day trip early next year for her and her Mum (her Mum has dreamed of seeing parts of Asia and her Dad refuses to go). Happy as know it's something they both really want to do... but mainly as it means I get an entire month of peace  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8241 on: July 16, 2023, 07:21:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 16, 2023, 07:05:08 pm
Missus has booked a 28 day trip early next year for her and her Mum (her Mum has dreamed of seeing parts of Asia and her Dad refuses to go). Happy as know it's something they both really want to do... but mainly as it means I get an entire month of peace  ;D

2 days in and you'll be missing her like mad ;)
Online Chakan

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8242 on: July 16, 2023, 07:27:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 16, 2023, 07:05:08 pm
Missus has booked a 28 day trip early next year for her and her Mum (her Mum has dreamed of seeing parts of Asia and her Dad refuses to go). Happy as know it's something they both really want to do... but mainly as it means I get an entire month of peace  ;D

You don't want to go see Asia?
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8243 on: July 16, 2023, 07:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July 16, 2023, 07:27:50 pm
You don't want to go see Asia?

They're not doing any shows this year
Online Chakan

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8244 on: July 16, 2023, 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 16, 2023, 07:29:45 pm
They're not doing any shows this year

But he would be a foreigner.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8245 on: July 16, 2023, 08:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July 16, 2023, 07:56:45 pm
But he would be a foreigner.

Yes.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8246 on: July 16, 2023, 09:46:56 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8247 on: July 16, 2023, 09:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July 16, 2023, 07:56:45 pm
But he would be a foreigner.

You need hELP with your puns.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8248 on: July 16, 2023, 11:48:56 pm »
I wanna know what the joke is

Spoiler
I want you to show me
[close]
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8249 on: July 16, 2023, 11:52:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2023, 05:24:43 pm
Lad is back from Conninsgby, been odd having him away for a week - he's come back buzzing, had a great week. Now he wants to go away to an ATC skills camp at the end of August for a week.

Hopefully he can show off his rabbit skinning and salmon gutting skills to the other kids Rob :)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8250 on: July 17, 2023, 12:16:27 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 16, 2023, 11:52:00 pm
Hopefully he can show off his rabbit skinning and salmon gutting skills to the other kids Rob :)

Ill take pleasure in guttin you boy.

Offline CraigDS

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8251 on: July 17, 2023, 09:19:31 am »
Quote from: Chakan on July 16, 2023, 07:27:50 pm
You don't want to go see Asia?

I do, but not doing it with her mum  ;D Well go again at some point together and do it a bit differently to how they are.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8252 on: July 17, 2023, 09:29:55 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 16, 2023, 11:52:00 pm
Hopefully he can show off his rabbit skinning and salmon gutting skills to the other kids Rob :)

That was the other lad - in the end he didn't get to do that, hence why I'm still alive ;D
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8253 on: July 17, 2023, 12:23:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 17, 2023, 09:29:55 am
That was the other lad - in the end he didn't get to do that, hence why I'm still alive ;D
he's doing it on the quiet to lull you into a false sense of security.  stay vigilant is my advice.
Online Chakan

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8254 on: July 17, 2023, 12:50:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 17, 2023, 09:19:31 am
I do, but not doing it with her mum  ;D Well go again at some point together and do it a bit differently to how they are.

Ah fair enough.

Offline reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8255 on: July 18, 2023, 08:07:19 am »
Watching dozens of birds feasting on grubs in the rotten willow tree in the garden.

Sparrows, dunnocks, blue and great tits, green finches and blackbirds.

It's like an all you can eat buffet 😁
Offline tubby

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8256 on: July 18, 2023, 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 18, 2023, 08:07:19 am
Watching dozens of birds feasting on grubs in the rotten willow tree in the garden.

Sparrows, dunnocks, blue and great tits, green finches and blackbirds.

It's like an all you can eat buffet 😁

We've added a bird feeder to the tree out the front and we get loads of (what I'm sure are) delightful little birds fluttering around it, but there's also this fatass pigeon who comes wading in and bullies everything out of the way.  Have had to get one to hang on the tree that he's too fat to cling to.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8257 on: July 18, 2023, 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 18, 2023, 03:05:53 pm
We've added a bird feeder to the tree out the front and we get loads of (what I'm sure are) delightful little birds fluttering around it, but there's also this fatass pigeon who comes wading in and bullies everything out of the way.  Have had to get one to hang on the tree that he's too fat to cling to.
Fatass pigeon, at tubby's place.

Must be a joke in there somewhere .....
Offline ShrewKop

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8258 on: July 18, 2023, 08:43:20 pm »
The neighbourhood we live in has a golf course that closed down two years ago because "nobody plays golf anymore". The owner wanted to rezone the course to allow for residential development as he could make a fortune in doing so, and has used bullying tactics to try and push this through. There was a pub attached that he graffitied, let the buildings go to shit, accuse residents of trespass, and has even sued a resident that started a campaign to oppose rezoning. He then converted the old pub into a golf store, even though nobody plays golf anymore. A confused message!

It's already a built up area, and adding more homes would have put such a drag on roads, and schools, as well as meaning years of noise from construction, and a loss of wildlife.

The council voted today, and rezoning got denied, with his bullying tactics being flagged as one of the reasons to deny the motion. He's a horrible bloke, trying to make the residents lives miserable for his own profit. I've no doubts he'll try again in time, but for now, we get the win. Cheers!
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8259 on: July 18, 2023, 08:49:22 pm »
^^

Result mate 👍
Offline Alf

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8260 on: July 18, 2023, 09:54:00 pm »
Spent an hour earlier with my 2 year old nephew, watching a load of rubbish on YouTube. Not a care in the world.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8261 on: July 18, 2023, 11:39:43 pm »
Find the amount of fishermen in Greenbank Park a bit weird - not the biggest water source

Made me smile today to see a fella land a MASSIVE fish... Then throw it back
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8262 on: July 19, 2023, 09:00:34 am »
^
There's been some really big Carp on show in Sefton Park lake in recent months. Especially so when the weather was warm, sunny and settled like it was for a good few weeks around May. When I say "on show" I mean cruising at the surface, so easily visible.

I've never fished it though. Carp fishing bores me. I'd rather float fish out on the Leeds-Liverpool in West Lancs. I assume more anglers fish Greenbank than Sefton Park because you can set up more privately in Greenbank because you are off the path. In Sefton Park you have to set up right on the very busy pathway. Personally, I couldn't be doing with that.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8263 on: July 19, 2023, 09:56:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 19, 2023, 09:00:34 am
^
There's been some really big Carp on show in Sefton Park lake in recent months. Especially so when the weather was warm, sunny and settled like it was for a good few weeks around May. When I say "on show" I mean cruising at the surface, so easily visible.

I've never fished it though. Carp fishing bores me. I'd rather float fish out on the Leeds-Liverpool in West Lancs. I assume more anglers fish Greenbank than Sefton Park because you can set up more privately in Greenbank because you are off the path. In Sefton Park you have to set up right on the very busy pathway. Personally, I couldn't be doing with that.

Not fished since I was in my 20's, that was beach casting with my stepdad and went out on his boat once, not a good idea the day after my mates 21st ;D  I'd love to try fly fishing, remember watching a fella fishing in the river next to the caravan site in Scorton when I was a kid, he caught a couple of lovely rainbow trout - the girl I was with didn't like it when he took them out of the keep net and killed them.

Fly just looks a lot more involved, actually being in the river and moving, rather than just sitting watching a float.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8264 on: July 19, 2023, 11:03:01 am »
It's interesting how tastes differ amongst people who fish. I absolutely love watching the float. The anticipation of it going under. Carp fishing with bite detectors doesn't interest me in the slightest though.

Funny enough, fly fishing has never interested me either, although I'll walk miles along the canal in winter, lure fishing for Pike. Both quite similar methods, yet one has my interest whilst the other doesn't. With some anglers that preference is the other way around.

I've never beach casted, although I can see the appeal. I've fished off a boat on the Yorkshire coast though. Tried fishing Liverpool docks in winter once. Almost froze to death so never did that again. 🥶
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8265 on: July 19, 2023, 10:40:32 pm »
Bought some new slippers, nice and fluffy
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8266 on: July 19, 2023, 10:50:17 pm »
There's a small Syrian restaurant local to us, tried it ages ago but wasn't that impressed, so didn't go back. Its been struggling recently to stay afloat yet getting good reviews, so the missus decided we'd try again and give some support, she wants them to succeed as the owner and his family had to flee from Homs to Lebanon before being put on a flight to the UK. Well, the food was gorgeous, the owner is lovely and his 14 yr old son waits on the tables and is a cracking little lad. The place was busy and its great to see the locals coming out in support. Deffo will go back and its great to see a family trying their hardest to succeed after going through absolute shit.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8267 on: July 19, 2023, 11:27:54 pm »
Where's that Rob? I'm in Westhoughton so not far are you?
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8268 on: Yesterday at 08:30:35 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 19, 2023, 11:27:54 pm
Where's that Rob? I'm in Westhoughton so not far are you?

It's in Urmston, called Samirs
Offline tubby

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8269 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm »
Listening to a full album for the first time in over 20 years and it all coming flooding back - I'm singing along to songs I'd long since forgotten existed.
Offline jambutty

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8270 on: Yesterday at 08:38:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 18, 2023, 08:07:19 am
Watching dozens of birds feasting on grubs in the rotten willow tree in the garden.

Sparrows, dunnocks, blue and great tits, green finches and blackbirds.

It's like an all you can eat buffet 😁

I was watching some great tits meself this week.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 12:17:11 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:38:45 pm
I was watching some great tits meself this week.
[Insert obvious follow-up joke here] ;)

I was watching a pair of buzzards at fairly close quarters the other day. Magnificent birds; they sort of hover with unassailable menace
