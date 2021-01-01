It's just finished. Great stuff. It even had Cliff and The Shadows playing at the Swinging Star.



I was born on November '62 so I'd be 4 if it came out late '66.



The Gerry Anderson stuff was great when we were kids. Along with the shows you mention there I also loved Joe 90 and UFO. Even though I've seen UFO a million times I still watch the reruns currently on freeview.



Forgot about Joe 90, always watched that. I still catch UFO occasionally too, watched one Friday night. As kids, we'd go down the slide at the park as if we were Interceptor pilots scrambling. Used to have a Dinky Interceptor toy that had the rocket in the nose, that fired.