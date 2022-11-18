Its mad looking at the video now and seeing just how many of the top stars of the time were involved. Brilliant effort from Geldof and Ure to get so many names involved.



My all time favourite Christmas song though is this, takes me back to being an 8yr old kid









Yeah it is a real star studded line up. There was a good documentary on it in 2004, could probably find it on youtube or bbc player.I think Geldof said the morning of the recording he was absolutely shitting it as he thought for a while no one was turning up. Then casual as you like Sting comes walking down the road reading the daily mirror, duran duran suddenly pull up in a limo hungover after being on the rip I think in Germany the night before, possibly Spandau Ballet with them and then it was like the cavalry.Boy George showing up about 8 hours late after missing not one but two concorde flights.Looking forward to hearing these songs over the next few weeks.