« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 458702 times)

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7200 on: November 18, 2022, 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2022, 08:16:12 pm
Oh and a Litre of Baileys is a tenner in Sainsburys


Morrisons with Trivento Malbec down to £6 - with a further 25% off if you buy 6 bottles (the 25% is off any 6 bottles)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,022
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7201 on: November 18, 2022, 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 17, 2022, 07:01:13 pm
You might be right, but you are comparing people currently in old people's homes, to people who will be in old people's homes in the future from a different generation who grew up with that music. It's comparing apples and oranges.

You go into any old people home now and i pretty much guarantee you wont hear Black Sabbath or Led Zep blasting out.
Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,484
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7202 on: November 18, 2022, 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 18, 2022, 04:43:20 pm
You go into any old people home now and i pretty much guarantee you wont hear Black Sabbath or Led Zep blasting out.

I agree. I don't think Rob is that old though, he's not (quite) in an old home yet.  ;D
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7203 on: November 18, 2022, 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 18, 2022, 05:36:44 pm
I agree. I don't think Rob is that old though, he's not (quite) in an old home yet.  ;D

I'm 55 ffs, I'm nowhere near that 😎

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7204 on: November 18, 2022, 07:52:55 pm »
My 80 year old neighbours popping round to see if I'm okay.

A few years back I broke down in tears when talking to them as i was depressed.

They just told me if I need anything to not hesitate to knock their door. Nearly lost it again for a different reason.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7205 on: November 18, 2022, 07:55:06 pm »
My lad wanted an Airbus joystick for Microsoft flight SIM and wanted te throttles for Crimbo. It was cheaper to buy it as a set from Amazon (£153) and split it, so he paid us for the joystick and we gave him it. He's told me tonight its gone down to £109 on Amazon, so we've done a return on the original set and ordered a new one to be delivered Sunday. I'll just take the new one to the Post Office on Monday and return it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,071
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7206 on: November 21, 2022, 08:15:24 am »
Hot chocolate when you get in from the cold
Logged

Offline paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,245
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7207 on: November 25, 2022, 10:26:33 pm »
The late late toy show
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,173
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7208 on: November 26, 2022, 10:39:03 am »
Went for a pint with my mate for the first time in 3 years.

Just chatting about stuff and having a laugh (I've known him for nearly 25 years) was really really nice.

Logged
Poor.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7209 on: November 27, 2022, 12:27:21 pm »
We took the dog to the beach this morning and saw a small child dressed as a Christmas pudding.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,510
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7210 on: November 28, 2022, 03:10:18 pm »
Getting to watch Liverpool live for the first time in 5 years!

In the home end, when were playing away, but beggars cant be choosers.
Logged

Offline paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,245
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7211 on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 am »
First time I hear Band aid every year

Love that song and everything about it.

My first ever memory, will always be special.

Hair goes up on my neck every time I hear it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7212 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor on Yesterday at 10:39:48 am
First time I hear Band aid every year

Love that song and everything about it.

My first ever memory, will always be special.

Hair goes up on my neck every time I hear it

Its mad looking at the video now and seeing just how many of the top stars of the time were involved. Brilliant effort from Geldof and Ure to get so many names involved.

My all time favourite Christmas song though is this, takes me back to being an 8yr old kid

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,390
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7213 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:53:30 am
Its mad looking at the video now and seeing just how many of the top stars of the time were involved. Brilliant effort from Geldof and Ure to get so many names involved.

My all time favourite Christmas song though is this, takes me back to being an 8yr old kid

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>

I loved this one as well.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,245
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7214 on: Yesterday at 11:04:07 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:53:30 am
Its mad looking at the video now and seeing just how many of the top stars of the time were involved. Brilliant effort from Geldof and Ure to get so many names involved.

My all time favourite Christmas song though is this, takes me back to being an 8yr old kid



Yeah it is a real star studded line up. There was a good documentary on it in 2004, could probably find it on youtube or bbc player.

I think Geldof said the morning of the recording he was absolutely shitting it as he thought for a while no one was turning up. Then casual as you like Sting comes walking down the road reading the daily mirror, duran duran suddenly pull up in a limo hungover after being on the rip I think in Germany the night before, possibly Spandau Ballet with them and then it was like the cavalry.

Boy George showing up about 8 hours late after missing not one but two concorde flights.

Looking forward to hearing these songs over the next few weeks.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7215 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 am »
^ same as you guys but with me it's the fairytale of new york

i mean, these lyrics fuck me gets me eyes watering every time - every fucking time (i'm welling up now)

I could have been someone
Well so could anyone
You took my dreams from me
When I first found you
I kept them with me babe
I put them with my own
Can't make it all alone
I've built my dreams around you
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7216 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:53:30 am
Its mad looking at the video now and seeing just how many of the top stars of the time were involved. Brilliant effort from Geldof and Ure to get so many names involved.

My all time favourite Christmas song though is this, takes me back to being an 8yr old kid

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>
It's Greg Lake for me too. That, and A Spaceman Came Travelling by Chris de Burgh.

I know I go against the grain with this, but I absolutely hate the Band Aid one and Fairytale of New York. I can't stand the sound of either of them.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,510
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7217 on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 am »
Quote from: paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor on Yesterday at 10:39:48 am
First time I hear Band aid every year

Love that song and everything about it.

Even the famine?
Logged

Offline paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,245
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7218 on: Yesterday at 12:01:29 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7219 on: Yesterday at 12:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 11:39:58 am
It's Greg Lake for me too. That, and A Spaceman Came Travelling by Chris de Burgh.

I know I go against the grain with this, but I absolutely hate the Band Aid one and Fairytale of New York. I can't stand the sound of either of them.

i forgive you my son
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7220 on: Yesterday at 12:03:23 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7221 on: Yesterday at 12:39:39 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7222 on: Yesterday at 04:08:03 pm »
Just done my good deed and rescued a sheep that had its head stuck in a wire fence. 

I've only just got back from Yorkshire and Paul said he'd heard it bleating this morning but not been out again since.

Poor thing but it's back with it's mates now  ;D
Logged

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7223 on: Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 04:08:03 pm
Just done my good deed and rescued a sheep that had its head stuck in a wire fence. 

I've only just got back from Yorkshire and Paul said he'd heard it bleating this morning but not been out again since.

Poor thing but it's back with it's mates now  ;D
And what about the sheep?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,245
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7224 on: Yesterday at 04:45:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7225 on: Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7226 on: Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,510
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7227 on: Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm »
So a Yorkshireman sees a sheep stuck in the fence in the morning and claims he didnt do anything for the rest of the day. Id be asking further questions there.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7228 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
So a Yorkshireman sees a sheep stuck in the fence in the morning and claims he didnt do anything for the rest of the day. Id be asking further questions there.
purely by coincidence, the local beauty shop ran out of lipstick that day.
Logged

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,164
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7229 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
So a Yorkshireman sees a sheep stuck in the fence in the morning and claims he didnt do anything for the rest of the day. Id be asking further questions there.

Was there a wool sock involved?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,390
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7230 on: Yesterday at 05:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
So a Yorkshireman sees a sheep stuck in the fence in the morning and claims he didnt do anything for the rest of the day. Id be asking further questions there.

Your name.  :lmao
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7231 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
So a Yorkshireman sees a sheep stuck in the fence in the morning and claims he didnt do anything for the rest of the day. Id be asking further questions there.

He was in a queue behind the welsh
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,401
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7232 on: Yesterday at 05:56:58 pm »
Effes has entered the field (and not just the field...)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,510
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7233 on: Yesterday at 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 05:56:58 pm
Effes has entered the field (and not just the field...)

Ewe diiirty old man!
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7234 on: Today at 02:45:46 am »
night time, i find the dark of night strangely comforting, bit like a blanket i guess, like every thing else is gone now and it's just the night and me - it's the time when i feel most alive

Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 