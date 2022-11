There was a post on FB last night in the local closed group, about a group of yr 7 boys who asked to play football in the park with a couple of yr4's in the park and the yr4 kids Mum was praising the yr7 boys, for the way they acted with the kids, bigging them up and making them part of the game.One of those lads is my son.Missus even lifted his playstation ban he got for being a twat at home