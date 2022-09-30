« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 445332 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7000 on: September 30, 2022, 11:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2022, 11:09:20 pm
Cheers Debs. 😊👍

Good people make me happy, and there are plenty on here.  :)

There sure are 😊
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,928
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7001 on: October 1, 2022, 12:12:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 30, 2022, 03:51:48 pm
I took my dog for a walk round the local park this morning and it was all misty but still unite mild. You couldnt see more than 100 yards or so and was very atmospheric. Until some big bastard if a dog charged at us from out of nowhere! :D
You should have refused to pay!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7002 on: October 1, 2022, 12:22:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2022, 11:09:20 pm
Good people make me happy, and there are plenty on here.  :)
Quote from: reddebs on September 30, 2022, 11:20:55 pm
There sure are 😊
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush  :-X  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,811
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7003 on: October 1, 2022, 01:26:56 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  1, 2022, 12:22:07 am
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush  :-X  ;D
:-*
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7004 on: October 1, 2022, 08:14:12 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  1, 2022, 12:22:07 am
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush  :-X  ;D

😎
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,811
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7005 on: October 2, 2022, 07:10:50 pm »
Being surrounded by beautiful dogs. We've just been to a dog show (Carla Lane) in Lydiate and it was lovely. 🐶🐕🦮🐕‍🦺
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Rymildet

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7006 on: October 2, 2022, 09:23:53 pm »
Coffee - every morning :)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7007 on: October 2, 2022, 09:51:24 pm »
My garden 🥰
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7008 on: October 3, 2022, 08:07:41 am »
got home this morning at 5am (don't ask and i won't have to lie) and there was a robin singing next to the street light in a tree - lovely
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7009 on: October 4, 2022, 01:22:31 am »
Playing around with World GeoGuesser and recognizing a hospital car park from an obscure regional hospital that is about 50 miles from me. Managed to get my answer within about 50 feet.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm »
I was at the match with my 17 yo daughter last night. Six rows from the pitch and she is usually so quiet but at one stage she shouts out 'you wanker' to Morelos along with a hand gesture. Had to pretend to be shocked but I was delighted :D
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,785
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
I was at the match with my 17 yo daughter last night. Six rows from the pitch and she is usually so quiet but at one stage she shouts out 'you wanker' to Morelos along with a hand gesture. Had to pretend to be shocked but I was delighted :D

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 08:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
I was at the match with my 17 yo daughter last night. Six rows from the pitch and she is usually so quiet but at one stage she shouts out 'you wanker' to Morelos along with a hand gesture. Had to pretend to be shocked but I was delighted :D
I was instantly put off by that ... then I realized you said 17 not 7.

:)
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 08:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:38:33 pm
I was at the match with my 17 yo daughter last night. Six rows from the pitch and she is usually so quiet but at one stage she shouts out 'you wanker' to Morelos along with a hand gesture. Had to pretend to be shocked but I was delighted :D
;D

Every time I see Morelos' face it reminds me of when my mate got stung by a bee and his face swelled up  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 03:06:44 pm »
Moving into a suburban house having lived in London and Manchester flats since uni and setting up the milk delivery from a nearby farm and the window cleaner from round the corner.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,345
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 07:19:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:06:44 pm
Moving into a suburban house having lived in London and Manchester flats since uni and setting up the milk delivery from a nearby farm and the window cleaner from round the corner.

Ive definitely seen this film before.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,785
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 08:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:19:26 pm
Ive definitely seen this film before.

That was The Widow Cleaner From Around the Corner
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,350
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 10:01:26 pm »
When you keep putting something off because you're bigging it up in your head, and when you finally get around to sorting it, it turns out to be a bit of a doddle. The relief is palpable.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,954
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 10:51:54 pm »
White Rat from Osset Brewery. Lovely stuff
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:01:26 pm
When you keep putting something off because you're bigging it up in your head, and when you finally get around to sorting it, it turns out to be a bit of a doddle. The relief is palpable.

The opposite is a little job that you start with absolute confidence in your abilities to complete it within minutes and two and a half hours later theres bits and pieces everywhere and its still not finished.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 