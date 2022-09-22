« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 442594 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6960 on: September 22, 2022, 06:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on September 22, 2022, 04:44:55 pm
Golden Caramel Toblerone.

Ooh I've not seen those 😯
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6961 on: September 22, 2022, 07:36:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 22, 2022, 06:09:51 pm
Ooh I've not seen those 😯

They blossomed in Tesco's Christmas Aisle on Tuesday.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • kopite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6962 on: September 22, 2022, 08:10:14 pm »
My beautiful Grandaughter Alba, so funny, just love her to bits! I couldn't wait to become a Grandad and it's everything I imagined!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline cormorant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6963 on: September 22, 2022, 08:33:57 pm »
Nice one Mike, glad you are enjoying the time with her.

As for toblerones... the old Billy Connolly sketch might have had the tasty but lethal buggers alternating between the happy and hannoy threads.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6964 on: September 22, 2022, 09:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on September 22, 2022, 07:36:09 pm
They blossomed in Tesco's Christmas Aisle on Tuesday.

I've not been to a supermarket for months so that's probably why I've not seen them but we're shopping tomorrow so I'll have a look though I don't normally venture into Xmas aisles even at Xmas 😂
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • kopite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6965 on: September 22, 2022, 09:43:59 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on September 22, 2022, 08:33:57 pm
Nice one Mike, glad you are enjoying the time with her.

Cheers...she calls me silly Grandad, cos I just act totally daft when I see her, today she gave me a puzzled slightly worried look and said 'are you alright' that pic was us a few weeks ago when the weather got hot again.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6966 on: September 22, 2022, 10:17:43 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 22, 2022, 08:10:14 pm
My beautiful Grandaughter Alba, so funny, just love her to bits! I couldn't wait to become a Grandad and it's everything I imagined!
She's gorgeous Mike; bet you've done some wonderful poetry about her  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,142
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
HMRC have just told me I paid too much tax last year and am due £120. Drop in the ocean of rising costs and debts but still better than not having it.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • kopite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 12:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:51:27 am
HMRC have just told me I paid too much tax last year and am due £120. Drop in the ocean of rising costs and debts but still better than not having it.

Didn't inform you by email did they mate...lot of scam emails doing the rounds from HMRC saying the same thing, they look very convincing too.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
Exchanging last week but not completing till next week so getting a pretty much 98% reduction in stamp duty.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,142
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 01:01:23 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:01:56 pm
Didn't inform you by email did they mate...lot of scam emails doing the rounds from HMRC saying the same thing, they look very convincing too.

No. No link in the email and had to log in with my Government Gateway ID or whatever its called. Only found out I had the rebate once Id done that so all legit!
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • kopite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 01:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:01:23 pm
No. No link in the email and had to log in with my Government Gateway ID or whatever its called. Only found out I had the rebate once Id done that so all legit!

Good...Nice one!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 