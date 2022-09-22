Golden Caramel Toblerone.
Ooh I've not seen those 😯
They blossomed in Tesco's Christmas Aisle on Tuesday.
Nice one Mike, glad you are enjoying the time with her.
My beautiful Grandaughter Alba, so funny, just love her to bits! I couldn't wait to become a Grandad and it's everything I imagined!
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Crosby Nick never fails.
HMRC have just told me I paid too much tax last year and am due £120. Drop in the ocean of rising costs and debts but still better than not having it.
Didn't inform you by email did they mate...lot of scam emails doing the rounds from HMRC saying the same thing, they look very convincing too.
No. No link in the email and had to log in with my Government Gateway ID or whatever its called. Only found out I had the rebate once Id done that so all legit!
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]