Facetiming my 5 year old nephew yesterday.



He was very proud to show off his neat writing. Asked him about the sunflower he has grown this year and showed him my plants.



Also asked him about his new teacher at school and just got a huge smile and a thumbs up response. He was also getting a new scooter. Testing the waters on the colour he might choose, he said that it doesn't matter, I can get any colour of the rainbow.