The hedgehog won on points
Good lad hoggy 👍
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Watching this webcam of a bar in a Turkish resort. Some of the dance moves of these holidaymakers are absolutely hilarious, can't stop watching it
Just watched one of the regularly red squirrels jump out of the conifers onto the top of the fence, run all along it to the border then jump into the flower bed up onto the bird bath for a drink then jump back onto the fence, into the laurel then onto the bird table for his dinner.Would have been perfect with the "mission impossible" tune to accompany it 😁
Weren't this one was it? https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3chvwbThere is something soothing about squirrels, I was watching one the other day messing about near my car at work. I was mesmerised for a bit.
Bloody hell which one? My parents are out in Icmeler...Dad's bought a genuine fake watch.
Close enough, it's this one in Oludenizhttps://www.ipcamlive.com/belcekizbeachclub
Saying "Alexa play Napalm Death" on a teams meeting and two peoples Alexas doing just that
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I haven't watched a game of football since the CL final and it feels great. I feel refreshed and looking forward to our first match now.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
