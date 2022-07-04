« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 428650 times)

Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6800 on: July 4, 2022, 11:23:10 pm »
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6801 on: July 4, 2022, 11:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6802 on: July 4, 2022, 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on July  4, 2022, 11:20:53 pm
The hedgehog won on points  ;D
Only because ratty is spineless.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6803 on: July 5, 2022, 09:56:02 pm »
Watching this webcam of a bar in a Turkish resort. Some of the dance moves of these holidaymakers are absolutely hilarious, can't stop watching it
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6804 on: July 5, 2022, 11:50:02 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  5, 2022, 09:56:02 pm
Watching this webcam of a bar in a Turkish resort. Some of the dance moves of these holidaymakers are absolutely hilarious, can't stop watching it

Bloody hell which one? My parents are out in Icmeler...

Dad's bought a genuine fake watch.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6805 on: July 6, 2022, 04:10:02 pm »
Just watched one of the regularly red squirrels jump out of the conifers onto the top of the fence, run all along it to the border then jump into the flower bed up onto the bird bath for a drink then jump back onto the fence, into the laurel then onto the bird table for his dinner.

Would have been perfect with the "mission impossible" tune to accompany it 😁
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6806 on: July 6, 2022, 04:13:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  6, 2022, 04:10:02 pm
Just watched one of the regularly red squirrels jump out of the conifers onto the top of the fence, run all along it to the border then jump into the flower bed up onto the bird bath for a drink then jump back onto the fence, into the laurel then onto the bird table for his dinner.

Would have been perfect with the "mission impossible" tune to accompany it 😁

Weren't this one was it? :)

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3chvwb

There is something soothing about squirrels, I was watching one the other day messing about near my car at work. I was mesmerised for a bit.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6807 on: July 6, 2022, 04:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on July  6, 2022, 04:13:26 pm
Weren't this one was it? :)

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3chvwb

There is something soothing about squirrels, I was watching one the other day messing about near my car at work. I was mesmerised for a bit.

😂

The reds are dead cute and I love how they quite happily come into the garden nearly every day.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6808 on: July 6, 2022, 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  5, 2022, 11:50:02 pm
Bloody hell which one? My parents are out in Icmeler...

Dad's bought a genuine fake watch.
Close enough, it's this one in Oludeniz

https://www.ipcamlive.com/belcekizbeachclub
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6809 on: July 6, 2022, 08:02:12 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  6, 2022, 07:45:57 pm
Close enough, it's this one in Oludeniz

https://www.ipcamlive.com/belcekizbeachclub
If only I'd known about this webcam last week while my brother was there.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6810 on: July 7, 2022, 10:20:51 am »
Saying "Alexa play Napalm Death" on a teams meeting and two peoples Alexas doing just that ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6811 on: July 7, 2022, 11:15:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  7, 2022, 10:20:51 am
Saying "Alexa play Napalm Death" on a teams meeting and two peoples Alexas doing just that ;D

haha

I was in a team meeting and moaned about I think our product and search results which led to me giving a sarky "Yeah, OK, google, what next?"

Boss goes: Thanks that that Tony, it seems my phone responds to you.

Saving it for a big occasion.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6812 on: July 11, 2022, 01:45:38 pm »
Deciding to skip scrolling through the posts on the Transfer thread.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6813 on: July 12, 2022, 08:54:12 am »
Next door's scaffolding is finally gone.

90% of it was on our property and we were told it'd be there for 'a couple of weeks',it's been ten months.
Offline WhoHe

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6814 on: July 13, 2022, 01:20:16 pm »
Inadvertantly catching the deciding NRL state of origin game, brutal doesn't cover it, punches thrown, punches landed it was a brilliant watch and I have never played any rugby in my life. Anyone who likes rugby this is well worth finding online.
Online Elzar

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6815 on: July 16, 2022, 03:44:54 pm »
Finished doing my garden, so sat watching the cricket with a rum and berry slush. Very content.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6816 on: July 16, 2022, 03:57:45 pm »
Mr Sun putting in the hours
Online AndyMuller

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6817 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 am »
I haven't watched a game of football since the CL final and it feels great. I feel refreshed and looking forward to our first match now.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6818 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 am »
Finding out I can eat peppers without being ill!
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6819 on: Yesterday at 03:46:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:21:16 am
I haven't watched a game of football since the CL final and it feels great. I feel refreshed and looking forward to our first match now.
I do think a break was needed as watching us was exhausting last year

Plus the stench of corruption in Paris

but yes, it will be nice to see us again.
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6820 on: Yesterday at 04:04:29 pm »
Flightradar24
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 11:11:25 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:21:16 am
I haven't watched a game of football since the CL final and it feels great. I feel refreshed and looking forward to our first match now.

Same here. Felt burned out on football and couldnt bring myself to even care anything about a single England game. Even the pre season stuff I havent looked at. Looking forward to first premier game with the exception being if the England ladies get to the final.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6822 on: Today at 02:11:21 pm »
cut the grass yesterday and noticed a small toad hopping out of the way of the blades a couple of seconds before they got minced.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm »
Sat in the garden this morning on a teams meeting and a squirrel bounds past me, starts to roll about in the flower bed, rubbing his belly and stuff, then climbs onto the low wall and stretches out belly down to I assume cool down.
